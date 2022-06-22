How much does it really cost to fix a laptop?

Fixing your laptop is obviously cheaper than replacing it. But how much will this cost, can you fix it yourself and when should you buy a new one?

We surveyed* more than 16,000 people to find out more about their tech, including the most common laptop faults that they'd experienced, whether they had these repaired and how much they'd paid to have their laptops fixed.

You can use our research to find out how much you should pay to repair your laptop. This way, you can work out whether it's affordable for you and if it's worth paying.

The top two most common laptop faults

There were two faults that stood out in our survey as the most common. These were:

Battery life diminishing over a short period of time

Laptop slowing down

How much does it cost to repair a laptop with diminishing battery life?

The most common laptop fault was the battery life getting significantly worse over a short period of time - 22% of owners whose laptops had faults said they had experienced this issue.

71% of them said they carried on using the laptop as normal, rather than having it repaired or replaced. This is fine if you mainly use your laptop when plugged into the mains.

However, if you need to use it when you're out and about, then you need to get it sorted. 23% of people who experienced this fault decided to get it fixed, or it was replaced by the manufacturer. Check whether your laptop is still within its manufacturer's warranty period and make sure you read the small print to see what's actually covered.

If your laptop battery is playing up and you need to get it repaired, it's much cheaper than buying a replacement model.

£67 to £87 - average price of laptop repair

How much does it cost to repair a slow laptop?

Laptops dropping speed and performance was another common fault, with 21% saying they experienced this with their device. 70% of them said they carried on using the laptop as normal, rather than having it repaired or replaced. 18% went ahead and got it replaced or fixed.

Putting up with a slow laptop can be frustrating. Paying for a repair is obviously a lot cheaper than buying a new model:

£53 - £75 - average cost of laptop repair

Even cheaper is having a go at fixing it yourself - read our guide on how to speed up a laptop or computer. Or you can join our Tech Support service.

What are the most expensive laptop faults to fix?

According to our survey data, these faults were typically the most expensive to fix. But, luckily, they were a lot less common.

Fault Average price range Motherboard failure £51 - £164 Screen problems, including dead pixels or dark spots £45 - £130 Hard disk or SSD failed £82 - £127

As you can see from our table, prices do vary significantly. So get more than one quote - you can find a local, recommended repairer using Which? Trusted Traders.

Next, you’ll need to weigh up the cost and potential inconvenience of the repair versus what the laptop is likely to now be worth and how much a replacement would cost you.

Sometimes you might be better off buying a new laptop or, if you want your cash to go further, buying a refurbished or second-hand laptop. Especially if your model is no longer getting security updates.

If your laptop is running Windows 10, you will get updates until 2025. Got a Chromebook? Use our free Chromebook update checking tool to find out for how much longer it will be supported.

Definitely need a new model? Whatever your budget, we've got you covered - see our expert pick of the best laptops for 2022

Some laptop fixes you can try first

Before forking out on professional computer repairs, follow our computer repair top tips to see if you can fix it yourself. If none of them work, it may mean there’s a bigger fault and you’ll need to decide whether it’s worth having your laptop repaired, if indeed it can be fixed.

If you're not already a Which? Computing subscriber, you can sign up to Which? Tech Support to get instant access to friendly one-to-one tech and computing advice.

Decision time - should I repair, replace or buy a new laptop?

If your laptop has a fault within the first six months, it's presumed it was there when you bought it - so contact the retailer. You must give the retailer the opportunity to repair or replace it. Tell the retailer which option you'd prefer, but the retailer has the final say.

After six months, check whether your laptop is still within its manufacturer's warranty period. If so, make sure you read the small print to see what's actually covered. Typically, it's hardware problems that weren't caused by the owner.

If it's outside its warranty period, you can use Which? Trusted Traders to find local, trustworthy computer repairers - makes sure you get a few quotes so you can compare.

You’ll then need to weigh up whether the cost of the repair is actually worth it. This depends on many things, including for how long you’ve had the laptop, what you think it’s now likely to be worth and how much a replacement would cost you.

If you’ve decided it’s time to move on, make sure you do your research and find out what are must-haves and what compromises you’re willing to make to ensure you get the best laptop for your budget.

Use our expert advice to help you buy the right model - see the best laptops.

*Our laptop repair research

In an online survey in March 2022 of 16,097 adults - members of the Which? Connect panel and members of the public, we asked about the tech they’d bought between 2015 and 2022. Of the respondents, 10,978 were laptop owners.