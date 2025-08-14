6 ways to improve mobile phone reception

A reliable mobile phone signal and good data connection is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity. Unfortunately, many users still suffer the frustration of dropped calls, sluggish internet speeds, and areas with no service.

In our most recent survey, almost half of customers who had issues with over the past 12 months reported network coverage dropouts, three in 10 said they had a constantly poor signal and one in seven faced network outages that lasted more than a day.

Use our tips to improve your phone’s reception and data connection to avoid these frustrations.

Our guide to the best and worst UK mobile networks includes ratings from real customers on the UK's biggest providers.

1. Check network strength in your area

One of the first things to find out is how well served you are by a quality mobile signal in the areas you frequent most often. Our mobile quality map shows how reliable coverage is for each network in post code regions.

Find a network with a good quality rating and switch to it. You can try a one-month rolling Sim deal, and if it’s not better, switch to a different network when it ends.

Remember that smaller networks are usually cheaper but use the same network infrastructure as the big four networks (EE, O2, Three, Vodafone), so their performance should be the same. And it's these smaller networks that consistently offer better service and value for money in our survey.

Thanks to text-to-switch, changing networks is easier than ever: To switch and keep the same mobile number, text PAC to 65075. Your current mobile provider should send you a text within one minute, and the PAC lasts for 30 days. The text will also have important information such as any charges for early termination (although this won’t apply if you’re out of contract). Give the PAC to your new provider, which has to complete the switch within one working day. To switch and change your number, text STAC to 75075 to receive your service termination authorisation code, then follow the same procedure as if you’d received a PAC. For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider.

2. 'Reset' the signal

'Turn it off and on again' could well apply to a weak mobile signal. Restarting your phone could be worth a try, and in general it's good hygiene to do this around once a week, as it clears the phone of any clutter generated from using various apps.

A quicker solution is airplane mode – try turning this on, waiting a few seconds, and turning it off again. This will force your phone to search again for a network connection, and it might come back with better reception.

3. Switch on wi-fi calling

If you’re having trouble making calls and texts due to poor mobile signal, you can try turning on Wi-fi calling.

This lets you make calls using your wi-fi connection, as long as your mobile provider offers it (most now do) and your phone supports it.

Calls and texts made through wi-fi calling come out of your monthly allowance or are charged at the standard rate in the same way as when you’re using the mobile signal. For full details, read our guide: What is wi-fi calling and how do I use it?

4. Experiment with Bluetooth headphones

Using Bluetooth headphones means you can find an area of your home with stronger signal and leave your phone there, while moving around or sitting elsewhere, but still being able to listen and talk.

This might mean putting your phone by a window, or on the desk, rather than having to hold it in a spot with weaker signal.

Discover the best wireless headphones, chosen from our expert tests.

5. Change how you hold your phone

Phones used to have long, external antennas to pick up signals. These are now encased within the phone, usually towards the top third of the device.

It’s possible your hand is blocking the antenna and therefore making your signal worse, so try holding it in different positions.

If you use a phone case, try taking this off as it might be blocking the antenna or signals from reaching your phone. This is particularly likely if it has metal parts or an unusual shape.

6. Move location

Poor signal is often caused by obstructions between your phone and cell towers. The building you're in can have a significant impact, such as being in a basement, or with lots of walls.

The best thing you can do is go outside, as this will remove some possible blockers. If this isn’t possible, try standing near a window. If you’re already outside, try getting to higher ground such as up a hill as this should help the connection.

See if your network is down

Finally, if you’ve tried all the tips included here and are still having trouble with your phone’s connection, then your network may be suffering a larger problem.

Mobile networks should give updates of any issues on their websites and social media, so you can try searching for problems online.

Alternatively, use their coverage and service status checkers: