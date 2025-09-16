State pension likely to rise by more than £500 from April

Pensioners could see a 4.7% rise in the 2026-27 tax year
Ruby FlanaganSenior Content Producer

With a background in financial journalism across national titles, Ruby loves helping people take control of their money and specialises in pensions, tax, banking and benefits.

describe what it is

The state pension could rise by as much as £562 a year from April 2026 if wage growth continues to remain higher than inflation, new figures suggest.

Each year, the state pension goes up by the 'triple lock'. This means state pension payments are guaranteed to increase by either September's CPI inflation figure, average earnings growth between May and July, or 2.5%  – whichever is higher. 

Today, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that average earnings growth, including bonuses, was 4.7% between May and July, up from 4.6% in the three months to June.

Here, Which? reveals why the state pension is likely to increase by wage growth in the 2026-27 tax year, how much you can expect to get and how to check your state pension forecast.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

Which part of the triple lock will increase the state pension?

As September's inflation figure will not be published until October, we don't yet have the final piece of the puzzle on how the state pension will be raised next year. 

However, it is looking unlikely that September's inflation will be higher than 4.7%. Inflation was 3.8% in July.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the wage growth figures are subject to revision when next month’s jobs market data is released.

The Chancellor will then confirm the exact rise to state pension payments in the Autumn Budget, which this year is scheduled for 26 November. 

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition designed the triple lock to ensure the value of the state pension was not overtaken by the increase in the cost of living or the incomes of working people. Labour has confirmed that it will uphold the policy while in government. 

How much could the state pension pay in April?

There are two types of state pension in the UK, which pay different amounts: the basic state pension and the new state pension. 

Men born on or after 6 April 1951 or women born on or after 6 April 1953, can claim the new state pension. Those born before these dates can claim the older basic state pension.

Currently, the full new state pension pays £230.25 a week or £11,973 a year. The basic state pension offers £176.45 a week or £9,175.40 a year.

If the state pension were to rise by the wage growth figure of 4.7% in April next year, this is how you can expect your payments to change:

New state pension

YearWeekly paymentAnnual amount
2025-26 (current)£230.25£11,973
2026-27 ( if increased by 4.7%)£241.05£12,535
Increase of£10.80£562


Basic state pension

YearWeekly paymentAnnual amount
2025-26 (current)£176.45£9,175.40
2026-27 (if increased by 4.7%)£184.75£9607
Increase of£8.30£431.60

The weekly amount for state pension payments is usually rounded to the nearest 5p when the rise is applied.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

Will you have to pay tax on your state pension?

The state pension isn't tax-free, but the money you receive is paid 'gross' – without any tax being deducted.

If your total income from all sources – including the state pension – is greater than your personal allowance, tax is due on your state pension. This will normally be deducted from any private pension or earnings you might have, which are paid through the PAYE system.

If you have no PAYE income, you have to complete a self-assessment tax return and pay any tax due directly to HMRC.

Sir Steve Webb, partner at pension consultants LCP and former pensions minister, said the standard rate of the new state pension was 'creeping ever closer to the frozen personal tax allowance'. 

The standard personal allowance is the amount of income you can earn each year without having to pay tax. It currently stands at £12,570 and is set to remain at this level until 2028.

Sir Webb said that someone with no other income aside from the new state pension is set to be a taxpayer come April 2027.

He added: 'It is already the case that nearly three quarters of all pensioners pay income tax, and the ongoing freeze in tax thresholds coupled with steady rises in the pension will drag more and more into the tax net.'

How to check your state pension forecast

If you're eligible to receive the state pension, it's paid to you when you reach state pension age. This is currently 66 for women and men, but two more increases are already set out in legislation. 

Between 2026 and 2028, it will gradually rise to 67 for those born on or after April 1960, with another gradual rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046 for those born in or after 1977.

How much state pension you'll get depends on how many 'qualifying years' of National Insurance Contributions (NICs) you have. For the new state pension, most people need 35 qualifying years on their National Insurance record to receive the full amount, and typically 10 years to get anything at all. 

To get the full basic state pension, you again need a specific number of qualifying years of National Insurance contributions. For men, this is:

  • 30 years if you were born between 1945 and 1951
  • 44 years if you were born before 1945

For women, this is:

  • 30 years if you were born between 1950 and 1953
  • 39 years if you were born before 1950

You can receive more than the full amount of the new state pension if you have accumulated an additional state pension from the old system. This was a top-up to the previous basic state pension and was also known as the state second pension (S2P) or SERPS.

While the new rules have scrapped this top-up, the government has allowed many workers in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s to keep what they've already built up.

For anyone who hasn't yet reached the state pension age, you can use an online government tool to check your state pension forecast. This will tell you how much you can get, when you can start receiving payments, and whether you're able to increase them.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.