How to buy a cheap and energy efficient tumble dryer this Black Friday

Before being sucked in by a tempting Black Friday tumble dryer deal, consider how much the dryer actually costs to run and whether it really is great value for money.

Vented and condenser dryers can be cheaper to buy than heat pump models, but owning one will push up your energy bills. Opt for an energy-saving heat pump tumble dryer instead and, although you might have to fork out more initially, it will pay for itself in the long run with hugely reduced running costs - saving more than £80 a year compared with vented or condenser dryers.

The best heat pump dryers will do a great job of drying clothes while keeping energy costs low. The most energy-efficient tumble dryers win our Eco Buy seal of approval, and we use our Great Value logo to highlight those that cost less than many, while still being good at their main job of drying clothes.

Go to our tumble dryer reviews to compare more than 100 tumble dryers we've tested to find the best one for you this Black Friday.

Which type of tumble dryer can you buy this Black Friday?

The cheapest tumble dryers you’ll see for sale in the run-up to Black Friday are vented and condenser models, which aren’t going to be the most energy efficient to use. And with energy prices so much higher now and staying high, this means that lifetime running costs for these energy-guzzling dryers will eat away at the savings you might make from the lower purchase price.

Heat pump tumble dryers: key facts for Black Friday

The most energy efficient way of drying clothes in a tumble dryer is by using a heat pump machine.

They keep bills low because of the way they heat and reuse warm air efficiently.

In a heat pump dryer, air passes over pipes filled with coolant gas, which warms up when compressed.

The moisture from drying clothes is then extracted from the air, leaving the drum before the cycle repeats.

Heat pump dryers tend to dry clothes at slightly cooler temperatures, and take longer to get them dry, than more energy-hungry vented and condenser models.

But they get the job done using less than half the energy needed by other kinds of dryer.

A year of drying in a heat pump dryer will cost around £57, which is around £83 cheaper than a conventional condenser dryer.

Our tests show that the Beko B3T48231DG (£429) heat pump dryer pictured above, will cost just £63 a year to run if you use it three times a week.

Find some of the best heat pump tumble dryers for under £500.

Pros: Energy efficient, less than half the energy cost of other dryer types, average annual running costs of just £57

Cons: They can be quite pricey, but you can find a great one from around £400.

Verdict: If you’re in the market for a new tumble dryer, buying a heat pump machine is a no-brainer - it will halve your tumble drying energy bill, saving you around £83 a year compared to a conventional condenser. And purchase prices are falling and drying times are getting faster.

If you're in the market for an energy-saving machine, head to our heat pump tumble dryer reviews. Prices start at £349.

Condenser tumble dryers explained

Condenser dryers are cheaper than others to buy, convenient to use and can be quick to dry clothes.

But high year-on-year running costs of around £140 will soon mean that the lower purchase price wasn’t such a bargain.

In our tests we found that the IndesitI2D81WUK (£249) above, costs around £131 a year to run, based on using it three times a week.

For more condenser dryer options head over to our condenser tumble dryer reviews.

Condenser dryers remove moisture from the warm air leaving the drum, turning it back into water to be drained away or captured in a tank. In that regard, they work just like heat pump machines, but without the energy-saving technology. And because of this they need more than twice as much energy to get the job done.

Pros: Cheaper to buy, quick to dry

Cons: Wasteful when heating, annual running costs of around £140 are more than twice that of heat pump dryers

Verdict: Expensive to run and wasteful of energy.

If you still think a condenser dryer might be right for you, see our condenser tumble dryer reviews. Prices start from £239.

Vented tumble dryers: everything you need to know before buying

Vented dryers work differently from condenser dryers, but they will still cost just as much to run. Keep this in mind when looking for a tumble dryer deal this Black Friday - your energy bills could soar with regular use.

The CandyCSE V9DF NFC (£269), pictured above, will cost £173 a year to run if you use it three times a week.

Vented tumble dryers are simple machines - they’re really just a heater, fan and motor with a drum inside a box, so there’s not a lot that can go wrong. Warm damp air is vented away through a hose and a vent in the wall.

Because of this, they can be cheap to buy - the vented tumble dryers we've reviewed start at around £200.

Pros: Cheaper than other types of tumble dryer, simple to use, little can go wrong

Cons: High average running costs of £146, more than twice that of heat pump dryers

Verdict: Cheaper to buy but very expensive to run

If you definitely want a vented dryer for your home, look at our vented tumble dryer reviews.

Great Value and Eco Buy tumble dryers to look for this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a shortcut to finding a great value or energy efficient tumble dryer, see our tumble dryer reviews.

We know that great value and energy efficiency matter, and that’s why we make a point of flagging when a dryer gives you either or both.

If a tumble dryer does a good job of drying clothes and is among the cheapest to buy, we’ll add our Great Value logo to its review.

Take a look at the best Great Value tumble dryers to buy this Black Friday.

If a tumble dryer can be impressively energy efficient while still doing a good job of getting clothes dry, we’ll make it an Eco Buy.

Look for the green Eco Buy label among our tumble dryer reviews.

Read our best energy efficient tumble dryers guide.