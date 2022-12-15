How to buy an eco-friendly kettle

It might be a small appliance, but over time, an eco-friendly kettle can make a big difference when it comes to reducing your energy bill and your carbon footprint.

If you're not sure what makes a kettle eco-friendly, our Eco Buy recommendation can help. Only the most energy efficient kettles from reputable brands are fit to carry our Eco Buy label. As well as earning top marks for efficiency, our Eco Buys are also proven to be long-lasting and reliable, so shouldn't need replacing any time soon.

All that sounds pricey but there's no need to spend over the odds to get your hands on one. The cheapest Eco Buy kettle we've tested costs around £25, which is around £30 cheaper than the average kettle we test.

Read on to find out exactly what it means to choose an Eco Buy appliance, see some examples of our Eco Buy products, and discover why buying a more sustainable product can be better for you and the planet.

What makes an eco-friendly kettle?

As with any kitchen appliance, all kettles use a certain amount of energy to boil; the more energy used, the bigger your carbon footprint.

For a kettle to be eco-friendly, it should take as little time as possible to boil, and turn itself off as quickly as possible once reaching boiling point, so it doesn't waste energy unnecessarily.

A kettle's minimum capacity is also important to consider when deciding whether it is a more eco-friendly choice. Models with a lower minimum fill (i.e. one cup) are likely to be more eco-friendly as they won't take as much time to heat the contents of the kettle. You'll only be boiling what you need, so less energy is wasted.

That's why eco-friendly kettles usually have a 'one-cup' minimum fill level (around 250ml), conserving both water and energy.

What is an Eco Buy?

We make our Eco Buy recommendations based on what Which? members tell us matters to them most when trying to make sustainable buying decisions.

They tell us that longevity, energy use and reparability are the three most important factors, but it's difficult to determine these from a product description in store or on a website – and that's where our Eco Buys come in.

In order to earn our Eco Buy recommendation, in addition to excelling at core Which? tests such as boiling speed, kettles must also meet the following criteria:

They must...

Come from a brand with a proven track record for long-lasting products that you can rely on

Be efficient with energy and water use

Be easy to repair should anything go wrong

Watch: how an Eco Buy kettle can save you money

Eco Buy kettles are not only better for the environment, they can also be kinder to your wallet. Our video below shows that while savings seem small, they can build up over time.

Which? Eco Buy kettles

As a nation, we reportedly drink around 100 million cups of tea a day, so you could say our kettles take a bit of a battering.

According to our appliance longevity survey, kettles manufactured by the most reliable brands can last for upwards of seven years without developing any faults, while models by other brands can pack in after a couple of years or less - which is no good if you're trying to reduce your environmental impact.

Out of the 288 kettles we've reviewed so far, only 25 are Eco Buys. These include:

Russell Hobbs Adventure 23911 (typical price, £25)

Retailing for around £25 at most retailers, this kettle is one of the cheapest Eco Buys we've seen. It comes with a longer-than-average two-year guarantee which can be extended by an additional year via the Russell Hobbs website.

It can hold up to 1.7 litres, with a minimum fill of 250ml - meaning you can save water and money if you only want to boil one cup's worth of water.

Its energy efficiency was enough to make it an Eco Buy, but to find out if it's a Best Buy too, head to our Russell Hobbs Adventure 23911 review.

Russell Hobbs Buckingham 20460 kettle (typical price, £35)

This kettle is the updated version of a previous model and comes with an impressive three-year manufacturer guarantee, much better than the one-year offering we see from most brands.

It'll help you conserve water too, with its minimum fill of just 250ml, enough for one hot drink. If you're the only one in the house who likes hot drinks, or drink them more than the rest of your family, it's definitely worth considering.

It's more energy efficient than most kettles we've tested, but is it quick to boil and easy to use? Read our full Russell Hobbs Buckingham 20460 review to find out.

Kenwood Mesmerine kettle (typical price, £90)

At the other end of the scale is this pricey Kenwood kettle, which comes in a range of bold colours and wouldn't look out of place in any stylish designer kitchen. There's no need to waste energy boiling more water than necessary, as the minimum fill is enough for a small cup of tea or coffee.

The auto switch-off means it won't take any longer than necessary to heat your water either, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that you're not using more electricity than you need to.

Sound good so far? Find out how quickly this kettle boils and how good the limescale filter is by reading our full Kenwood Mesmerine ZJM811OR review.

Why sustainability matters

Your small kitchen appliances, including kettles, toasters and microwaves, have a huge impact on the environment. According to data from the Environment Agency, just under 28,000 tonnes of small appliances were collected under Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations in 2020 - that's about half the mass of the Titanic.

That figure only accounts for items disposed of correctly too, and doesn't include the countless appliances that will have mistakenly ended up in landfill. If you stick your kettle straight in the rubbish, it won't biodegrade and could cause pollution as the materials its made from leak out into the ground over time.

This is why buying an efficient, reliable kettle really matters. The longer it lasts, the longer you can keep it out of landfill.

