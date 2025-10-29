How to cut the cost of your weekly shop

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we share some of the tried and tested ways that you can save money on supermarket shopping.

Food inflation probably wasn't on your radar until the start of the decade. That was when the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other global supply issues sent it soaring. It currently sits at 5.4% as of the three months to the end of August 2025.

We weigh up the effectiveness of price-matching, loyalty cards and discount retailers in reducing the amount you spend at the checkout.



This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on Ellie Simmonds's article that was originally published in the November 2025 issue of Which? magazine.

