How to fix the most common iPad and tablet faults

Modern tablets and iPads are simple and intuitive, with finely tuned operating systems that make even complex tasks feel simple... when they actually work.

Trying to fix an error with a tablet can have you tumbling down an internet rabbit-hole of forum after forum giving you complex instructions for solving the problem.

Then there are issues that have nothing to do with software. When something goes wrong with the hardware you may need professional help or a new tablet altogether.

However, there are plenty of flaws you can fix yourself. Using data collected when we surveyed thousands of tablet owners*, we've found the most common faults and come up with solutions that actually work.

*(Survey of 16,097 Which? members and members of the public conducted in March 2022.)

Fault: the tablet battery got significantly worse, quickly

Batteries are the cause of most tablet issues - almost 20% of all the faults recorded in our survey were down to the battery getting significantly worse in a short period of time.

Typically, this is a sign of a hardware issue with the battery itself, which may need replacing, but there are some setting adjustments you can try first.

How to check battery health on a tablet

First, check the condition of the battery itself. If the battery's knackered, then there's no point doing any further troubleshooting since only a replacement will get your tablet healthy.

You usually can't access the battery physically, but you can check it in the settings.

Android tablet: head to the battery section in the settings to get an overall rating for the battery. You can get more info here, too. Select ' Battery ' from this menu and you'll see how long a full charge should last. If this is much lower than normal, then it's a sign that something's wrong.

head to the battery section in the settings to get an overall rating for the battery. You can get more info here, too. Select ' ' from this menu and you'll see how long a full charge should last. If this is much lower than normal, then it's a sign that something's wrong. iPad: the process is similar on iPads. Go to ' Settings ' then ' Battery '. Next, tap ' Battery Health ' and you'll see the maximum capacity. Ideally you want this to be as close to 100% as possible. If it's low then you know you're not getting much battery life, even when your iPad is fully charged.

the process is similar on iPads. Go to ' ' then ' '. Next, tap ' ' and you'll see the maximum capacity. Ideally you want this to be as close to 100% as possible. If it's low then you know you're not getting much battery life, even when your iPad is fully charged. Amazon Fire tablet: there doesn't seem to be a built-in method of checking the battery health on an Amazon tablet, but there are apps available on the Fire store that will show you.

there doesn't seem to be a built-in method of checking the battery health on an Amazon tablet, but there are apps available on the Fire store that will show you. Microsoft tablet: you can get a detailed battery report on Windows tablets - you'll feel like a Matrix extra while you do it. Type 'cmd' into the Start menu to bring up the command prompt box. Type in 'powercfg /batteryreport' and a battery report will be saved into your C drive. This will tell you the maximum capacity and show how much it's dropped over time, along with a range of usage stats.

If you run any of these tests and find the maximum capacity has dropped drastically, then your tablet's battery is likely damaged and will need replacing.

Nine ways to get more from your tablet battery

If your battery gets a clean bill of health, here are nine things you can try optimising to get more life out of it.

The screen usually drains more battery than any other process. Turn down the brightness, or make it adaptive so it reacts to light and doesn't maintain unnecessarily high brightness. Adjust the screen timeout so it turns off more quickly when you're not interacting with it or watching something. Turn off any location services, particularly if you're mainly using your device at home. If you aren't using them, turn off Bluetooth and wi-fi. Even if you aren't connected, the tablet will periodically looking for active connections, which drains the battery. There are different trains of thought on whether this makes much of a difference on newer tablets, but you might as well close any apps you're not using just in case they are drawing some power. Your tablet probably has an eco or power-saving mode you can try. You'll notice this mainly affects the screen brightness, but it will turn off some background processes, too. Switch to dark mode. If most of the background is black, then the screen doesn't need to work as hard. This is because the backlight and pixels have tp work harder to display a white screen. Switching off your voice assistant means the tablet isn't alert and waiting to hear your voice, which will save some power. Switch your email to push, rather than regularly checking for emails. You'll need to actively go into the email app and refresh to see new emails, though.

Fault: slow tablet

Few things cause as much frustration as an unresponsive or slow tablet that seems to lag and take forever to open new apps or switch between them.

Sluggish speeds can be a symptom of age. As apps continue to be updated, the power they demand starts to exceed the capabilities of the tablet's processor and Ram, which start to struggle.

Things can slow down when the tablet operating system gets updated, too, for similar reasons.

There are other possible reasons, though, and it's worth trying the suggestions below before admitting defeat to slower speeds.

We promise we're only going to say this once, but try turning it your device off and on again. It's the oldest trick in the book, but it works. Your tablet being on for days leads to a build-up of open apps and running processes that you probably aren't using, but are slowing you down. Restart to give your tablet a clean slate and speed things up.

Clear your tablet's cache

Apps store data to make them load faster in future. Ironically, this can slow your tablet down as apps accumulate increasing amounts of data.

You can manually clear the cache of apps in the settings menu.

Android tablets: go to ' Settings ' then ' Storage ' followed by ' Cached data ' to clear the storage. You can also do this on an app-by-app basis in the App Menu.

go to ' ' then ' ' followed by ' ' to clear the storage. You can also do this on an app-by-app basis in the App Menu. iPads: open the app you want to clear the cache of, then hold down the power button until you get the ' Slide to power off ' prompt. Release the power button and hold the home button until the app restarts. When it does, the cache will be cleared.

open the app you want to clear the cache of, then hold down the power button until you get the ' ' prompt. Release the power button and hold the home button until the app restarts. When it does, the cache will be cleared. Amazon Fire tablets: open ' Settings ' then ' Apps and Notifications '. Next, select ' Manage all Applications ' and select the app you want to clear, followed by ' Storage '. You'll now see the option to clear the cache.

open ' ' then ' '. Next, select ' ' and select the app you want to clear, followed by ' '. You'll now see the option to clear the cache. Microsoft tablets: Microsoft tablets run Windows 11 and often use software rather than apps, so clearing a cache doesn't make as much sense. You can use 'Storage Sense' (click 'Settings', 'System', then 'Storage' and toggle it on) to free up space on your hard drive, though.

Other ways to speed up your tablet

Generally, a newer tablet shouldn't run slowly unless you're using some software that it really isn't capable of running. For example, if you've bought a low-end tablet and start editing some uncompressed 4K footage, then it's going to struggle.

It's important to buy a tablet that suits your needs and can handle the tasks you require. Thanks to our tough, independent lab tests, we know which jobs each tablet is best for - so check our tablet reviews before you buy.

Keep your apps and operating system up to date: newer versions often optimise software to help things run smoothly. You can use our free tablet security tool to find out if yours is still receiving updates.

newer versions often optimise software to help things run smoothly. You can use our free to find out if yours is still receiving updates. Remove widgets: your tablet has to load a bunch of widgets every time you return to your homescreen. Make sure you only keep genuinely useful widgets that you check a lot.

your tablet has to load a bunch of widgets every time you return to your homescreen. Make sure you only keep genuinely useful widgets that you check a lot. Reduce start-up processes : this is one for Microsoft tablets mainly, but if you have loads of software set to start every time you turn on your tablet, it could slow your startup to a crawl. Go to ' Settings ', ' Apps' then ' Startup ' to see what loads up when your tablet turns on.

this is one for Microsoft tablets mainly, but if you have loads of software set to start every time you turn on your tablet, it could slow your startup to a crawl. Go to ' ', ' then ' ' to see what loads up when your tablet turns on. Free up some storage space: if your hard drive is almost at capacity, it can slow your tablet down. Try to delete some old apps and content to free up space.

Fault: tablet apps stop working

This may not be your tablet's fault. Sometimes apps need an update, or they've been updated and it's created an issue with your tablet's software version. A new version of the tablet's operating system can also cause problems.

However, if the problem isn't down to these compatibility issues, there are things you can try to get your apps working again

Reinstall the app: this can be a bit frustrating if you need to login log in again, or have some data saved, but a refresh can often get an app working.

this can be a bit frustrating if you need to log in again, or have some data saved, but a refresh can often get an app working. Force-stop an app: apps can crash, just like a computer program, and can only be reopened if they've stopped running. Swiping the app away sometimes isn't enough, but you can force-stop them in the app settings of your device, which is equivalent to fully shutting them down.

apps can crash, just like a computer program, and can only be reopened if they've stopped running. Swiping the app away sometimes isn't enough, but you can force-stop them in the app settings of your device, which is equivalent to fully shutting them down. Clear the cache: it's the same process you follow if you're trying to speed up your tablet.

it's the same process you follow if you're trying to speed up your tablet. Contact the app developer: find the app in the app store and you'll usually see a way of contacting the developer. Let them know the issue you're experiencing and they may give you direct help or flag it as an issue to fix the next time the app gets an update.

