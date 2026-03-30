How to get Audible for free: everything you need to know before signing up

Audiobooks turn a tedious commute or a pile of laundry into an opportunity to tackle your reading list.

Audible is one of the most popular audiobook platforms with thousands of titles to choose from, including some of the latest bestsellers, new releases and exclusive originals.

While the service costs a monthly subscription fee, newcomers can try Audible for the first 30 days for free . Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you get two books to download and keep forever when you sign up.

Here's everything you need to know to get started.

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What is Audible?

With more than a million audiobooks, podcasts and originals, Audible is a huge digital library designed for listening rather than reading words on a page.

You can download titles to your phone, tablet or Kindle to enjoy offline during your commute, workout or daily chores.

You can listen to Audible on any of the best tablets or these top-rated smartphones

How to get Audible for free

If you've never used Audible before, you're eligible for its 30-day free trial, which gives you all the same benefits as a paying member.

Sign up for an Audible account to activate your trial period, but be sure to note down when it ends because you'll be automatically charged if you don't cancel before that date.

How much is Audible?

There are two monthly Audible plans to choose from: Audible Standard and Audible Premium Plus.

The most basic membership, Audible Standard costs £5.99 per month, while Audible Premium Plus costs £8.99 per month.

As a Standard member, you get access to one audiobook a month from the library. You can listen to it while you still have a subscription, but it's not yours to keep forever. You can also buy more audiobooks at full price.

As a Premium Plus member, you get one credit every month to buy any audiobook. These credits roll over, so you won’t lose them if you don't use them right away and the books are yours to keep, even if you cancel. This membership also includes unlimited access to the Plus Catalogue and exclusive discounts on additional titles.

Is Audible free for Prime members?

Audible isn’t included in Prime, but members do get a better welcome deal.

If you sign up for an Audible Premium Plus with a Prime membership , you’ll get two free credits (worth two audiobooks) instead of the usual one. You'll be able to keep both of those books if you cancel your Audible account.

Occasionally, Amazon runs time-limited promos for Prime members, like dropping the price of Audible for the first three months to 99p. Double-check whether any of these offers are available before you sign up.

To get a free extra credit on Audible find out how to sign up for Amazon Prime

Can you listen to Audible on a Kindle?

Some Kindle ereaders will let you listen to Audible via Bluetooth, using a wireless speaker or a pair of headphones.

This works with the Kindle (2016 or later), Paperwhite (2018 or later), Oasis, Scribe and Coloursoft, as well as the Kindle app.

You can switch between reading and listening without losing your place, thanks to a feature called Whispersync for Voice.

When buying a Kindle ebook, simply tick the box to add Audible narration. There are currently more than 85,000 compatible titles.

While you don't need a monthly Audible subscription to buy these narrated books, you must own both the ebook and the audiobook to sync them.

If you'd like to switch between reading and listening, consider buying one of the best Kindle e-readers

How do you cancel Audible?

You can cancel your Audible membership at any time.

On a web browser, just head to Account details and select Cancel membership. If you signed up via the Apple or Google Play app stores, you'll need to cancel through your device's subscription settings.

After cancelling, any audiobooks you’ve purchased remain yours to keep. However, you'll lose access to the Plus Catalogue and any unspent credits.

If you still have credits left, consider pausing your account instead so you don't lose them.