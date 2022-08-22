How to get cheap and free period products

Scotland has become the first country in the world to enshrine the right to free period products in law.

Councils and schools in Scotland must now provide sanitary pads and tampons for free to anyone who needs them under the new Period Products Act.

This comes as part of increased attempts to end period poverty, whereby lower-income women are disproportionately affected by sanitary item costs.

Here, we look at how you can get free pads and tampons in Scotland, and other ways to get free and cheap period products around the UK.

What is period poverty?

The Royal College of Nursing defines period poverty as the lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints.

A 2021 survey by Plan International UK found that more than a third of girls in the UK aged 14-21 - over 1 million - couldn’t afford sanitary products.

The cost of living crisis is making period poverty an even bigger issue, with Bloody Good Period – an organisation that provides free sanitary products to those who can’t afford them – reporting a 78% increase in demand compared to 2020.

Bloody Good Period estimates that disposable pads and tampons can cost £192 a year, an expense that could break many people's budgets alongside skyrocketing energy bills and spiraling inflation.

How to get free period products in Scotland

The new law tells Scotland’s local authorities to make free period products accessible ‘reasonably easily’ and with ‘reasonable dignity’. But it’s up to them to decide how this will actually be done in practice.

Expect public and educational institutions to start offering pads and tampons, or broaden current provisions. There won’t be any forms to complete, and you won’t be questioned on the number of products you need or why.

You can use the PickupMyPeriod app to find venues that offer free period products across the nation. Currently over 700 venues are signed up, with that number expected to grow.

Where else can you get free and cheap period products?

If you don’t live in Scotland, there are still ways for you to get free sanitary items if you can’t afford them or otherwise access them. Here’s a rundown of your options:

Schools, colleges and universities

Anywhere in the UK, it’s usually possible for young people aged 19 and under to get free period products at educational institutions.

Under a government scheme, you can access free period products if you can’t afford them, or for other reasons including if you’ve forgotten to bring any with you, or unexpectedly come onto your period.

Local councils

While it’s only a legal requirement in Scotland at the moment, local councils elsewhere may be able to provide sanitary products to those who can’t afford them. Check your local council’s website for more details.

Supermarkets

You can get free period products under Morrisons’ ‘Package for Sandy’ scheme at nearly 500 of their stores. You can ask at customer services for a package for Sandy, or you can just ask for a period products pack, and they’ll give you an envelope of sanitary products.

You can get coupons for free period products every month in Northern Ireland through the Lidl Plus app.

Charities and food banks

You’ll find period items and other toiletries at your local food bank if people have donated them. There are also several charities set up to tackle period poverty in the UK and around the world who may be able to help.

Invest in reusable period products

If you can afford it, you might be able to save money in the long term by buying reusable products like menstrual cups and period pants. But these do have a higher upfront cost than disposables.

How can I help end period poverty?

You can donate sanitary products to your local food bank or at drop-off points at some Boots and Superdrug stores.

You could also buy your period products from brands that give back, such as HeyGirls, a social enterprise that donates products to schools and councils every time it makes a sale.