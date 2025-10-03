How to get support if you miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment

More than 100,000 pensioners could lose the Winter Fuel Payment over the next year as rising incomes push more people over the £35,000 income cap.

While the support was reinstated for the majority of pensioners earlier this year, analysis by consultants LCP shows that rising state and private pensions will push many over the fixed limit in the coming years.

Here, Which? sets out what the £35,000 income limit means for your Winter Fuel Payment — and the other ways you could get help with energy bills.

Who is eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment?

All pensioners receive the payment, but if your income is £35,000 or more, it will be taken back through the tax system.

It’s worth £200 per household, or £300 if someone is aged 80 or over.

For these purposes, income includes your state and private pensions, as well as any earnings, savings interest or dividends. The deadline to opt out of this year’s payment was 15 September.

Why some pensioners will lose out

Rising state and private pensions mean more people will tip over the £35,000 income limit in the coming years. If this happens, the Winter Fuel Payment is taken back through the tax system.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell has said the government intends to keep the £35,000 limit at its current level for now, in line with other frozen tax thresholds.

Analysis from consultants LCP suggests this will have a significant impact, with around half a million pensioners expected to lose the payment over the next four years.

Former Pensions Minister and LCP partner Steve Webb warns that those affected will experience a Winter Fuel Payment 'rollercoaster,' first having it taken away in 2024, then given back and then potentially losing it again next year.

For example, LCP highlighted that a pensioner with an annual income of £33,600 will receive the payment this year. But a typical 4.7% increase in the state pension under the triple lock, combined with an estimated 4% rise in their private pension, would push their total income to around £35,027 next year – just over the cut-off.

5 benefits and schemes to help with energy costs

If you lose out on the Winter Fuel Payment because your income is above £35,000, you may not qualify for most income-related support. But there are still some schemes that could make a difference, and it’s worth checking what you might be entitled to.

1. Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance is a benefit given to those over the state pension age (currently 66) who need help with day-to-day personal care or supervision due to their illness or disability.

The benefit is not means-tested, which means your household's income and savings are not taken into account.

Depending on your personal needs, you can get one of two rates. If you need help or supervision during the day or night, you can receive the lower rate of £73.90 a week. The higher rate sits at £110.40 a week, and it is awarded to people who need help or supervision during the day or night or have a terminal condition.

2. Household Support Fund

This is a government-funded cost-of-living scheme which is being distributed by local councils. The scheme, which was extended in the Spring Budget earlier this year, is running until the end of March 2026.

The scheme provides local authorities with pots of cash, which they use to provide help and support for people living in that area. So this means it can be a bit of a postcode lottery on what support you can get.

Over the past few years, support has ranged from free cash payments to supermarket and energy vouchers. Funding has also been used for food banks, heating hubs and other local organisations.

Many councils and charities also run ‘warm spaces’ schemes, offering free, heated community venues where people can spend time, have a hot drink or access other support over the winter.

You can find out what help is available from your local council on their website.

3. Pension credit

Pension credit is a means-tested benefit available to people who have reached the state pension age and are on a low income. It is made up of two parts: guarantee credit and savings credit.

You may be eligible for one or both. Guarantee credit tops up your weekly income to £227.10 a week if you are single, or to £346.60 if you’re in a couple. Savings credit is up to £17.30 extra per week for single people or £19.36 extra per week for couples.

The benefit is also described as a 'gateway benefit', as when you claim, you can also get other things such as a free TV licence, Winter Fuel Payment and free dental treatment. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says this boost is worth up to £3,900 a year on average.

Pension credit is also one of the most underclaimed benefits, and you might be eligible without realising — for example, if you’re an unpaid carer or if you’ve previously been turned down but your circumstances have changed.

4. Warm Home Discount

The Warm Home Discount scheme gives eligible households a £150 discount on their electricity bill between October and March each year.

The money is paid directly into your energy account as credit (or via a top-up voucher for traditional prepayment meters).

Eligibility depends on your situation:

In England and Wales, if you or your partner receives the Guarantee Credit portion of Pension Credit (known as Core Group 1), you should get it automatically.

Some low-income households with high energy costs may also qualify (Core Group 2).

In Scotland, you need to apply directly to your energy supplier if you’re claiming certain benefits.

Suppliers will contact customers who qualify between late October and early January.

5. Cold Weather Payment

These are £25 payments which cover spells of very cold weather between November and March. You’ll qualify if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees or below for seven consecutive days.

You'll be eligible for it if you claim any other income-related benefits, such as:

Pension credit

Income support

Income-based jobseeker's allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Universal Credit

In Scotland, you may be eligible for a single payment called the winter heating payment instead. This is worth £59.75 and will be paid from December 2025.