How to prepare for the end of Windows 10

Official support for Windows 10 ends on 14 October 2025, meaning Microsoft will no longer offer fixes, new features or security updates after that date, unless you take action. If you do nothing, you'll be vulnerable to hackers.

On this podcast, we sit down with Which? Tech editor Lisa Barber, and our resident laptops expert Oliver Trebilcock to talk you through what's happening, why it's happening, and the actions we recommend you should take.

Plus, to help you decide what to buy if you need to replace your current PC, we pick out Best Buy laptops and Macbooks that also have our Just Buy This recommendation.

The full podcast, which includes our product review, is only available to logged-in Which? members. If you're not a member, join Which? to instantly listen to the full podcast and gain access to all of our product reviews – with 50% off your first year's membership.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter



More podcasts from Which?

Which? podcasts showcase the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, share advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offers you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our range of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

Our podcasts are available wherever you usually listen. We release new episodes every week.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.