How to protect yourself against doorstep scams

New research by the home security provider Ring has highlighted the ongoing dangers posed by doorstep scammers.
Its survey found that one in five homeowners know someone who has been targeted by a doorstep scammer in the past year. Scammers most commonly posed as representatives from energy firms or contractors to try and trick potential victims.
Read on to learn about the different types of doorstep scam and how to spot a potential scammer.
Outsmart the scammers – our free scam alert service can help you spot and avoid the latest scams
Ring surveyed 2,000 UK residents about whether they’d encountered doorstep scammers.
15% of respondents said they’d been targeted by a doorstep scam in the past year, while 21% said they knew someone who’d been visited by a suspected scammer. Residents of Belfast (26%), Edinburgh and Brighton (both 24%) were most likely to have been targeted.
Most commonly, the scammers claimed they represented energy firms (26%), attempted to sell goods at an inflated price (26%) or posed as contractors (17%). Those who handed over money to a scammer lost an average of £171.
Ring’s research found that homeowners were particularly concerned about doorstep scammers attempting to exploit elderly and vulnerable people in their area.
Doorstep scammers are people who show up at your front door out of the blue, with the intention of either tricking you out of money or gaining access to your home.
It can be difficult to tell the difference between a genuine doorstep seller and a scammer. Scammers will often try to sweet talk you to persuade you into signing a contract or buying something you don’t want or need.
For more information about the types of doorstep scams and how to spot them, check out our full guide.
It’s reasonable to be suspicious of anyone who shows up at your door uninvited. If you have any doubts, politely tell the visitor that you’re not interested or that now is not a convenient time.
If the caller claims to be from an organisation, ask to see identification – but bear in mind that scammers often use fake ID to trick victims.
You might also wish to take more proactive steps against doorstep scammers, such as putting up a sign in your window saying cold callers are not welcome, or by beefing up your home security. If you have a friend or relative who lives close by, you could ask them to be on standby in case you get any suspicious callers.
If you feel like you’re in danger at any point, call the police on 999 or on the non-emergency number 101.
If you have lost money to a scammer, contact your bank straight away and report the scam to Action Fraud.
You can also report dodgy salespeople to Citizens Advice.