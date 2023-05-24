How to protect yourself against doorstep scams

New research by the home security provider Ring has highlighted the ongoing dangers posed by doorstep scammers.

Its survey found that one in five homeowners know someone who has been targeted by a doorstep scammer in the past year. Scammers most commonly posed as representatives from energy firms or contractors to try and trick potential victims.

Read on to learn about the different types of doorstep scam and how to spot a potential scammer.

Doorstep scammers steal an average of £171

Ring surveyed 2,000 UK residents about whether they’d encountered doorstep scammers.

15% of respondents said they’d been targeted by a doorstep scam in the past year, while 21% said they knew someone who’d been visited by a suspected scammer. Residents of Belfast (26%), Edinburgh and Brighton (both 24%) were most likely to have been targeted.

Most commonly, the scammers claimed they represented energy firms (26%), attempted to sell goods at an inflated price (26%) or posed as contractors (17%). Those who handed over money to a scammer lost an average of £171.

Ring’s research found that homeowners were particularly concerned about doorstep scammers attempting to exploit elderly and vulnerable people in their area.

What are doorstep scammers?

Doorstep scammers are people who show up at your front door out of the blue, with the intention of either tricking you out of money or gaining access to your home.

It can be difficult to tell the difference between a genuine doorstep seller and a scammer. Scammers will often try to sweet talk you to persuade you into signing a contract or buying something you don’t want or need.

Common types of doorstep scam

Rogue traders: where the ‘trader’ offers to do work for you at a special rate or claims you have an issue with your property – for example damage to your guttering.

where the ‘trader’ offers to do work for you at a special rate or claims you have an issue with your property – for example damage to your guttering. Hard-luck stories: when a stranger turns up at your door asking for help, for example asking to use your phone because their car has broken down.

when a stranger turns up at your door asking for help, for example asking to use your phone because their car has broken down. Fake officials: when someone with an ID badge turns up saying they’re there to read your meter or conduct a survey on behalf of the council.

when someone with an ID badge turns up saying they’re there to read your meter or conduct a survey on behalf of the council. Nottingham Knockers: where someone shows up at your door selling household products. They may claim that they have recently been released from prison and are part of a rehabilitation scheme.

For more information about the types of doorstep scams and how to spot them, check out our full guide.

How to protect yourself against doorstep scammers

It’s reasonable to be suspicious of anyone who shows up at your door uninvited. If you have any doubts, politely tell the visitor that you’re not interested or that now is not a convenient time.

If the caller claims to be from an organisation, ask to see identification – but bear in mind that scammers often use fake ID to trick victims.

You might also wish to take more proactive steps against doorstep scammers, such as putting up a sign in your window saying cold callers are not welcome, or by beefing up your home security. If you have a friend or relative who lives close by, you could ask them to be on standby in case you get any suspicious callers.

How to report a doorstep scammer

If you feel like you’re in danger at any point, call the police on 999 or on the non-emergency number 101.

If you have lost money to a scammer, contact your bank straight away and report the scam to Action Fraud .

You can also report dodgy salespeople to Citizens Advice .