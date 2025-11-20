I want to remove my personal information from Google – how do I do it?

Finding out that your phone number or home address is visible in Google search results can be unsettling. Fortunately, there are ways to take control and reduce your online exposure.

By setting up Google’s Results About You tool, you can spot where your personal information appears online and take steps to remove anything you don’t want shared publicly.

Below, we explain how to check whether your personal details are showing up on Google and what to do if they are. We’ve also included some practical tips to help protect your email address from being compromised.

Get a year of super-useful advice Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice whenever you need it, all year for only £36.75 that’s 25% off. Join Which? Tech Support Offer ends 8th January 2026

Already a Tech Support member? For more help and 1-2-1 technical advice, including buying advice, go to our Tech Support online booking tool.

Question of the month: Can I get my details removed from Google?

'It has come to my attention that my personal mobile number appears when I Google my name. I'm very worried about who might be able to access it. How can I have it removed, please?'

Which? Tech Support member

Results About You by Google

If Googling your own name reveals some details about yourself that you'd rather keep private, Google's Results About You tool can help you request its removal. This free privacy feature enables you to monitor and manage how your details appear in search results.

You can configure the tool on your computer or from your smartphone. To try it for yourself, head to the Results About You home page and select Sign in to get started. Enter your email and password.

As part of the setup process, you'll be asked to enter the personal information that you want Google to look out for. For example, you can enter a name, address or phone number. From this same Settings screen, you can also choose to be notified via email when results about you are found.

Above: Google's Results About You homepage

After enabling the tool for the first time, you'll see a message that says Monitoring is on. Google says that the first check 'usually takes under six hours'.

You can access the Results About You home page at any time. Found entries are listed under the Results heading, and there's also a dedicated spot for your removal requests. At the top of the screen, you'll see a timestamp confirming when the last check took place.

If you submit a removal request, Google will review the details and let you know if the information has been removed from its search listings. If information is considered to be of public interest or part of a news report, there's a chance it will stay online.

Other ways to request removal

Visit Google's support page on removing private information from Google Search . Select Start removal request and follow the instructions.

. Select and follow the instructions. If you see content on a Google product that you believe violates the law, you can report content for legal reasons .

Also worth checking: See if your email has been compromised

While you’re taking steps to regain control of your data, it’s also worth using HaveIBeenPwned.com to check whether any of your email addresses have been caught up in a data leak.

Simply enter your email address into the search box, select Check and read the information under the Email Breach History heading.

Above: The HaveIBeenPwned website identifies multiple data breaches linked to an email address

If your email address has been involved in a data breach, the website will show a timeline of events with details of the company or companies responsible. Select More details to see information about the number of affected accounts and the exact date the breach occurred.

From the results page, it's also worth selecting Notify Me to get alerted if your email appears in future data breaches.

For email addresses that are flagged by HaveIBeenPwned, we suggest doing the following:

Make sure you're using secure passwords – Use unique passwords for every website, and avoid using personal information in your passwords. (See also: How to create secure passwords ).

– Use unique passwords for every website, and avoid using personal information in your passwords. (See also: ). Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) for your online accounts – When you activate 2FA, attempting to access an account from a new device will prompt the service to send a unique code to your smartphone or another trusted device. That means you have the power to approve or deny new logins. (See also: 12 things every laptop or PC owner should do to keep their data safe ).

– When you activate 2FA, attempting to access an account from a new device will prompt the service to send a unique code to your smartphone or another trusted device. That means you have the power to approve or deny new logins. (See also: ). Be on the lookout for phishing attempts – If you receive a suspicious email, check the sender address, don’t click unexpected links or attachments, and avoid entering passwords after following a link. (See also: What to do if your email has been hacked ).

Join Which? Tech Support

Get a year of super-useful advice Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice whenever you need it, all year for only £36.75 that’s 25% off. Join Which? Tech Support Offer ends 8th January 2026

Which? Tech Support can help you keep on top of your home tech. Our experts explain things clearly so that you can resolve issues and feel more confident using your devices.

Get unlimited 1-2-1 expert support:

by phone – clear guidance on choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices

– clear guidance on choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices by email – outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer

– outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer by remote fix – we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch

– we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch in print – Which? Tech Magazine, six issues a year delivered to your door.

Join Which? Tech Support.