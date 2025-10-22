How to save hundreds on mobile, broadband and TV bills by switching or haggling

Being proactive is essential to saving money on your broadband, TV and mobile bills. Haggling or switching at the end of a contract should be part of your routine. With new providers emerging to challenge the often underperforming big brands, there are plenty of options.

The number of customers using these smaller providers is also growing. We surveyed more than 5,000 customers whose broadband, combined broadband and TV, or mobile phone contract had ended in the past 12 months, asking if they had switched or haggled, and how much they had saved on their bills in the process.

The biggest savings were made by people willing to switch. Mobile customers who switched networks and swapped a phone contract for a Sim only deal saved on average £258 a year, the biggest saving made across all types of contract included in the survey. A similarly impressive saving of £237 a year was made by broadband and TV customers switching from Sky. Broadband customers exiting BT or Virgin Media also made large savings, as did mobile customers turning their back on EE and O2.

For the first time we’ve been able to calculate haggling and switching savings for providers beyond the biggest four, and the data shows that yet again, the smaller brands represent better value.

Switch broadband, get a gift card Use Which? to search for faster, more reliable broadband services. Switch via Which? and get a £25 Amazon.co.uk gift card. Postcode Compare and switch Offer ends 5 November 2025, gift card emailed 90 days after offer ends, T&Cs apply.

Haggling and switching works

You might have reservations about trying to haggle or switch, but our research shows that people can make significant savings, and often get upgrades thrown in too.

This table shows the success rate, or proportion of customers who made a saving, by either haggling or switching:

Contract type Haggling Switching Broadband 66% 79% Broadband & TV 65% 77% Mobile networks 63% 71%

You’re more likely to save money by switching, so this should be the first option for people who are indifferent about, or unimpressed with, their provider.

However, those who are happy with their provider should keep in mind that some who haggle can often get an upgraded deal, or maintain their current price. Those who stayed but haggled while changing from a phone deal to Sim only, saved on average £210 annually.

Our guide to the best and worst UK mobile networks includes ratings from real customers on the UK's biggest providers.

Savings made by switching broadband, TV or mobile provider

Biggest potential savings: customers of Sky, Virgin Media, BT, EE, Vodafone and Three.

If you have a broadband, TV or mobile contract coming to an end, make sure you use it as an opportunity to cut your bills. The largest savings were made by broadband and TV customers.

However, sizable savings were still made by broadband and mobile customers.

Table of average savings made by switching away from that provider

Broadband provider Average annual saving TV & broadband provider Average annual saving Mobile provider Average annual saving BT £115 BT £130 BT Mobile £84 EE £46 EE £87 EE £163 Plusnet £48 Sky £237 Giffgaff -£32 Sky £160 TalkTalk £10 iD Mobile £54 TalkTalk £40 Virgin Media £213 O2 £127 Virgin Media £155



Sky £70







Tesco £87 Show all rows

Switching might feel like a lot of effort, but customers largely told us they thought it was easy to do. Broadband and TV customers were most likely to say it was difficult, which may be because these deals are often more complicated than mobile or standalone broadband contracts. However, the majority (60%) said it was easy, while 80% of broadband and 79% of mobile customers said the same. In contrast, 54%, 54% and 68% of customers respectively said they found haggling easy.

Text to Switch for mobile and One Touch Switch for broadband has simplified the switching process, meaning customers no longer face protracted phone calls with providers in order to leave and join another provider.

Instead, they simply send a text and receive a code to give their mobile network. For broadband, you only have to inform the company being joined, and they handle communications with the previous provider.

For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider, then look for your next cheap deal using our mobile phone switching service.

Savings made by haggling with telecoms providers

Biggest potential savings: customers of Virgin Media, BT, Sky, EE, Vodafone and O2.

Haggling might not achieve savings as large as switching does, but it can still reduce your bills and has other advantages. Your provider may already give you great customer service, useful perks and the best connection in your area. If it doesn’t, consider a provider that does. For example, Lebara and iD Mobile offer 30GB of free EU roaming, or Zen Internet and Utility Warehouse have fixed priced broadband contracts.

Table of average savings made by haggling with that provider

Broadband provider Average annual savings TV & broadband provider Average annual saving Mobile provider Average annual savings BT £85 BT £73 EE £96 EE £60 EE £79 Giffgaff £4 Plusnet £36 Sky £126 O2 £73 Sky £68 TalkTalk £64 Sky £44 TalkTalk £42 Virgin Media £88 Tesco £43 Virgin Media £92 Vodafone £49 Three £65 Vodafone £46



Vodafone £72 Show all rows

The ideal time to haggle is when you are able to leave without paying an exit fee, such as when your fixed term deal ends. The amount of customers who saved money by haggling across broadband, broadband and TV, and mobile is roughly the same: 66%, 65% and 63% respectively.

Keep in mind a successful haggle isn’t just determined by paying less. Continuing to pay the same amount, or a little more in exchange for an upgraded package could be a victory. If you aren’t confident about haggling, try following these tips:

Find cheaper deals with other providers and be ready to quote them to your current provider.

Depending on which makes you feel most comfortable, contact your provider by live chat online, by phone or visiting in store.

Be assertive but remain polite. Providers expect customers to haggle and usually are willing to negotiate so that you don’t leave.

The first person you speak to is unlikely to be authorised to give you the best deals. Ask to speak to the retention team as they can usually give the biggest savings.

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Customers can be in control of their costs

You should not put up with poor service and expensive, ever-increasing prices from your telecoms providers as there is a vast market available. Whether you decide to stay and haggle, or switch to somewhere new, it’s likely you can grab an upgrade as well as save money.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Home Products and Services Editor, said: 'Our research shows out-of-contract broadband, TV and mobile customers can save hundreds of pounds by switching providers or haggling with their current one – and that most people find the process easy.

'Ultimately, the power is in consumers’ hands and they should make sure they are getting value for money from their broadband, TV and mobile provider - whether by switching or haggling for a better deal.

'For years, Which?’s research has found that smaller mobile and broadband networks - such as Zen Internet and Smarty - outshine the Big Four. Anyone shopping around for a new provider should not overlook smaller providers as they often offer significant savings and better customer service.'