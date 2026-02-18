How to unsend an email – the easy way

If you’ve ever sent an email and then immediately regretted it, or realised you forgot to attach a file, you’re not alone. Thankfully, there’s a way to stop or recall a message, whichever email app you use.

Acting fast is key, as most services only give you a short time to intervene. For example, Gmail lets you choose a cancellation period of 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds, but you’ll need to adjust this setting in advance to extend the default time limit.

Keep scrolling for simple instructions on how to unsend an email. We've also rounded up some tips to help you manage your inbox more effectively, including filtering spam with rules and scheduling messages.

Jump to: Unsend email on Gmail | Unsend email on Outlook | Unsend email on Apple Mail

Question of the month: I sent an email too early – can I unsend it?

‘Quite frequently, I’ll type out an email, press send and then realise I’ve forgotten to add an attachment or link. I can send a follow-up, but it looks messy. Is there any way I can withdraw or unsend an email?’

Which? Tech Support member

How to unsend an email in Gmail

Gmail includes an Undo Send feature that lets you cancel an email shortly after sending it.

On a computer

To configure your unsend settings on Gmai:

Click the Settings icon Choose See all settings Scroll down to the Undo Send option and adjust the Send cancellation period. You can choose between 5, 10, 20 and 30 seconds.

The next time you click Send, look for a box that appears in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Select Undo to recall the email and return to your draft. The recipient won’t be notified that you’ve cancelled it – and they won't have seen the original version.

On a smartphone

The same Undo option appears in the Gmail app on your phone. However, to extend the default five-second window, you’ll need to change the setting in Gmail on a computer.

How to unsend an email in Outlook

Outlook also includes an Undo Send feature. The steps vary slightly, depending on how you access your account.

On a computer

To configure your unsend settings on Outlook:

Click the Settings icon in the top-right corner Choose Email > Compose and reply Scroll down to Undo send and adjust the slider to confirm how long you have to cancel your messages.

Now, after you click Send on an email, you’ll see an Undo option appear at the bottom of the screen. Click it before the time runs out to bring the message back to your draft folder.

On a smartphone

On the Outlook mobile app, there’s no Undo Send feature - so once you tap Send, your message is delivered right away. If you’d prefer a short delay as a safety net, use Outlook on your computer instead.

How to unsend an email in Apple Mail

Apple Mail includes an Undo feature on iPhone, iPad and Mac, but it only works for a short period after you send a message.

On a Mac

To configure your unsend settings:

Open the Mail app Select Settings Under Composing, click the Undo send delay pop-up menu, then choose an option.

Once you’ve sent an email, click Undo Send in the bottom-left corner of the Mail window within the selected time limit to retrieve it.

On iPhone

To tweak unsend settings on your iPhone, head to Settings > Apps > Mail. Tap Undo Send Delay, then choose a length of time to delay outgoing email messages. Tap Undo Send at the top of the inbox to pull back a message.



Get more from your email app

Undo Send is useful, but it’s just one of several tools that can help you stay organised, save time and protect your account. Continue by checking these key settings:

Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) – adding 2FA means you’ll need a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone or generated by an authentication app, as well as your password. Even if someone gets hold of your login details, this extra step makes it much harder for them to access your inbox. Read more: 7 ways to secure your social media and email accounts .

– adding 2FA means you’ll need a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone or generated by an authentication app, as well as your password. Even if someone gets hold of your login details, this extra step makes it much harder for them to access your inbox. . Set up email rules to deal with spam – most email apps let you create rules that automatically move, label or delete certain messages. You could send suspected spam straight to your junk folder, file newsletters into a separate folder, or flag important emails so they stand out. Read more: How to block spam emails for good .

– most email apps let you create rules that automatically move, label or delete certain messages. You could send suspected spam straight to your junk folder, file newsletters into a separate folder, or flag important emails so they stand out. . Schedule an email – If you want a message to arrive at a specific time, use schedule send. This lets you choose the exact date and time your email is sent.

– If you want a message to arrive at a specific time, use schedule send. This lets you choose the exact date and time your email is sent. Organise your inbox with labels – these help you group related emails, such as bills, travel plans or work messages. You can colour them for easier scanning at a glance.

– these help you group related emails, such as bills, travel plans or work messages. You can colour them for easier scanning at a glance. Use AI for quick replies – many email apps now offer AI tools that suggest short responses or help draft full messages. These can speed up routine replies, although it’s always worth checking the tone and details before sending.

