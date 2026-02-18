How to unsend an email – the easy way

Get a year of super-useful advice
If you’ve ever sent an email and then immediately regretted it, or realised you forgot to attach a file, you’re not alone. Thankfully, there’s a way to stop or recall a message, whichever email app you use.
Acting fast is key, as most services only give you a short time to intervene. For example, Gmail lets you choose a cancellation period of 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds, but you’ll need to adjust this setting in advance to extend the default time limit.
Keep scrolling for simple instructions on how to unsend an email. We've also rounded up some tips to help you manage your inbox more effectively, including filtering spam with rules and scheduling messages.
Jump to: Unsend email on Gmail | Unsend email on Outlook | Unsend email on Apple Mail
‘Quite frequently, I’ll type out an email, press send and then realise I’ve forgotten to add an attachment or link. I can send a follow-up, but it looks messy. Is there any way I can withdraw or unsend an email?’
Which? Tech Support member
Gmail includes an Undo Send feature that lets you cancel an email shortly after sending it.
To configure your unsend settings on Gmai:
The next time you click Send, look for a box that appears in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Select Undo to recall the email and return to your draft. The recipient won’t be notified that you’ve cancelled it – and they won't have seen the original version.
The same Undo option appears in the Gmail app on your phone. However, to extend the default five-second window, you’ll need to change the setting in Gmail on a computer.
Outlook also includes an Undo Send feature. The steps vary slightly, depending on how you access your account.
To configure your unsend settings on Outlook:
Now, after you click Send on an email, you’ll see an Undo option appear at the bottom of the screen. Click it before the time runs out to bring the message back to your draft folder.
On the Outlook mobile app, there’s no Undo Send feature - so once you tap Send, your message is delivered right away. If you’d prefer a short delay as a safety net, use Outlook on your computer instead.
Apple Mail includes an Undo feature on iPhone, iPad and Mac, but it only works for a short period after you send a message.
To configure your unsend settings:
Once you’ve sent an email, click Undo Send in the bottom-left corner of the Mail window within the selected time limit to retrieve it.
To tweak unsend settings on your iPhone, head to Settings > Apps > Mail. Tap Undo Send Delay, then choose a length of time to delay outgoing email messages. Tap Undo Send at the top of the inbox to pull back a message.
Undo Send is useful, but it’s just one of several tools that can help you stay organised, save time and protect your account. Continue by checking these key settings:
