'I got scammed while applying for a travel visa'

I applied for a visa to visit Canada on what looked to be the genuine Canadian government website. However, on putting in my bank details, I was immediately contacted by my bank alerting me to the fact that it was a scam.

I’m anxious that other Which? members may fall into the same trap.

What would you advise people to do when applying for these documents in the future?

A Which? Money member

'Follow official channels, rather than search engine results'

Simon Dicey, Which? money expert, says…

We’re glad that you didn’t lose any money. It’s difficult to distinguish between bona fide foreign government websites and copycat ones, like the one you used.

We’ve also heard of a spate of scams related to applying for Canadian visas.

It’s safest to start by going to gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice . This explains whether you need a visa for each country and contains links to the websites of foreign governments’ UK consulates.

Some of these websites are more useful than others, but are the starting point for getting a visa – and at least you know they’re genuine.

The bad news is that the scammers may now have some of your personal details, which they could use to apply for products in your name.

While you won’t be on the hook for losses from identity fraud, you should consider using Cifas’ Protective Registration service . This costs £30 for two years.

Any applications for financial products that use your name during that period will be subject to extra checks.

