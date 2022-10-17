'I lost £83,000 to a remote access bank transfer scam'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I received a call out of the blue from someone claiming to be from Barclays. They told me that my bank account was experiencing fraud, which panicked me. I then received a follow-up call from what appeared to be a genuine Barclays number.

The caller told me that they were Andrew Lawson from Barclays. I checked on LinkedIn to confirm this was a real Barclays employee. The caller informed me that money was being stolen from my account in real-time.

The caller took me through fake security checks and then took over my computer using Barclays-branded AnyDesk remote access software. My screen then went blank.

At this point, money totalling £98,000 was moved from my Barclays account to my account with Wise, a money transfer company. It was then stolen by the scammer.

I had received a fraudulent confirmation text from Wise stating: ‘We've been notified by Barclays that your details have been compromised. You've been contacted by agent Andy Lawson to confirm authenticity,’ with a fake verification code, which made the scam really convincing to me.

Strangely, £15,000 was transferred back to me the day after the scam took place, but I have still lost £83,000.

Can you please help me?

Anonymous

Put to Rights

Tali Ramsey, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

As remote access software enables someone to use a device from any location, it's being used by scammers to pose as legitimate companies and transfer your money into their own accounts. In this instance, the scammer posed as a genuine Barclays employee, which made the fraud more convincing.

Victims of bank transfer scams should contact their bank right away and explain what’s happened. Many banks are signed up to the Contingent Reimbursement Model, a voluntary code to ensure victims of bank transfer scams who aren't at fault will get reimbursed. It's also advisable to contact Action Fraud to report the scam and forward any texts received to 7726.

Thankfully, there was a happy resolution in your case. Which? contacted Barclays and, after reviewing the scam, it reimbursed you £83,000 plus £100 for distress and the inconvenience caused.

Need to know

If a fraudster has gained access to your computer, follow our guidance on how to make sure your device is secure. If you’re a Which? member, you can call the Money Helpline and get advice from our experts. You can also sign up to Which? Tech Support to have your devices checked.

on how to make sure your device is secure. If you’re a Which? member, you can call the and get advice from our experts. You can also sign up to to have your devices checked. If you receive any unexpected calls or texts from brands, double-check that these are genuine by contacting the company yourself. Any details you give away can be used to scam you in the future.

After reporting the scam to your bank, you can escalate the case to the financial ombudsman if you aren’t pleased with the bank’s final decision.

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need put right email us at yourstory@which.co.uk.

Please be aware that we cannot help with, or respond to every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.