5 most convincing scams of 2025

They said they didn’t see it coming. They said they never thought it would happen to them. These scams are so believable because they exploit our everyday needs and worries.

In some examples, fraudsters even try to make you feel sorry for them to get what they want. All it takes is a cunningly crafted message or a coincidental opportunity that catches you out on a busy day.

Here, we take a look at the five most convincing scams and share advice on what to watch out for.

1. Big brand giveaways

Fraudsters know their audience and lurk in social media feeds with fake giveaways intended to lure you into handing over your personal information, and even money, for prizes that don’t exist.

Often disguising themselves as popular brands to run competitions for everything from store vouchers to phones, toys and cars. Bogus competitions can also simply be well-designed images using a brand’s logo posted from a throwaway account that clearly has no link to a real brand.

Another tactic popular with scammers is posting recommendations or endorsements about competitions or offers from accounts of real individuals whose accounts they’ve hacked. Posts that appear to be from real people give these scams an extra convincing illusion of authenticity.

Competitions can also be a quick method of stealing money. Sandra told us that she was delighted to hear she had won a 55-inch TV after entering a Facebook competition that she thought was being run by Currys. She was asked to pay £15 for delivery because it was a large item and would need two delivery drivers.

But after she’d paid using an online form, the contact stopped. The scammers disappeared with her money, her address and her bank details.

Spot the scam: Trusted brands would never ask you to pay a penny to receive a prize. Before entering any competition online, you can make a few checks before giving away any personal information.

2. Energy bill texts

With energy bills skyrocketing and Winter Fuel Payment announcements, scammers are taking advantage of ongoing worry and confusion to try to con people into handing over personal and payment information.

The fake messages either claim to be from the government or sometimes from your local council, and claim you’re entitled to, or have been ‘approved’ to, receive a heating allowance or subsidies.

The wording can be formal, making the message seem official. The messages include links to take victims to fake websites that may be designed to look like gov.uk or your local council website.

There are also plenty of online ads circulating on social media and websites that also promise authority-funded heating allowances, and other relief payments and tax breaks for certain people.

Spot the scam: Most people eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment get the payment automatically, and there’s no need to apply for it. Be wary of texts claiming to be from trusted organisations that contain links to websites asking for personal information.

3. Job scams

Scammers offering highly paid, remote work are nothing new, but since working from home has become more widespread, these offers can seem plausible.

They’re often promoted as 'work from anywhere' opportunities that also offer a lucrative salary for a role that requires little or no expertise, experience or qualifications, and require less time than typical jobs.

Scammers even share elaborate fake case studies showcasing other people who have apparently taken on similar roles and are now living the high life.

On Instagram and Facebook, scammers may drop into your direct messages, claiming that they’re fans of your photos or videos, and ask for a partnership or offer you paid work or freebies with the intention of conning you.

Spot the scam: Job scammers tend to grab your attention with get-rich-quick opportunities, hire quickly and ask few questions. Above all, they show a keen interest in getting hold of your bank details or money. It’s a red flag if someone who claims to be a recruiter starts acting unprofessionally, such as harassing you for unnecessary personal information upfront, or making threats.

4. Fake closing-down sale

A store closure sale where ‘everything must go’ is a perfect ruse for scammers. They create a sense of immediacy and urgency to buy into deals too good to be missed.

A tactic currently popular with scammers is posting an emotive sob story on social media. This is usually a heart-wrenching message claiming something along the lines that their small business is going bust because of increasing business costs, or they’ve had to close it for tragic or personal reasons. Anyone interested in buying stock is invited to bid on or buy items informally via bank transfer, PayPal, or gift vouchers from other retailers.

Fraudsters also take advantage when well-known retailers are struggling or closing down. For example, when New Look closed its stores in Northern Ireland, scammers targeted Facebook users across the UK with a fake ‘mystery bag’ offer. The ads promised a haul of £500-worth of clearance items for just £10, which one person told us they unwittingly snapped up because the offer seemed to make sense at the time.

Spot the scam: Before you buy, check the accounts promoting flash sales offering very cheap deals can help you decide if they’re legitimate. And remember the old adage, ‘if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’.

5. Booking.com scams

An investigation by Which? Travel in November 2024, found dozens of sham holiday homes, repeatedly reported by customers, were still on Booking.com and available to book. We helped one family recoup some of their losses after finding their villa in Thailand didn't even exist.

Earlier this year, Action Fraud said it had received more than 500 reports from victims of Booking.com scams. Scammers contacted customers via email and through Booking.com’s app, impersonating hotels they’d made bookings with, claiming they need to pay more money or make prepayments to secure their booking.

Spot the scam: Check the reviews of accommodation listings and ensure they’re sorted by newest first, rather than most relevant. Contact the hotel directly if you get messages about confirmation or payment. Avoid payments by bank transfer. If you use PayPal, avoid using the 'Friends and Family' option. If you pay by credit, you have better protections if things go wrong.