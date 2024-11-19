'I'm a consumer rights expert and these are my 7 tips for online shopping'

Ordering online should offer convenience – so it’s always frustrating when a failed delivery, faulty item or misleading product listing turns into a customer-service nightmare.

Problems with online orders can be even more challenging to deal with during the busy festive shopping season, when missing parcels and rip-off 'deals' are often rife.

Before placing any orders this year, it's well worth doing your research and following a few simple steps as you're shopping to make sure you're getting a good deal.

Here are seven tips I'll be using this Christmas to ensure my shopping goes as smoothly as possible.

1. Shop around for competitive prices (and discount codes)

One of the main perks of online shopping is being able to compare prices for the same products or brands across retailers.

I often use price comparison sites, such as Google Shopping, Price Runner or Price Spy, to check prices (including delivery charges) across multiple websites.

It's worth checking several comparison sites if you have time, as sometimes these sites show different prices for the same items.

Some retailers will give you a discount off your first order if you sign up to their newsletter. Factor this in when assessing overall prices.

For some retailers, you can often find additional discount codes listed online.

2. Pay with a credit card or by PayPal

Mobile Phone Shopping Online With A Credit Card

I always pay by credit card for any goods costing £100 or more.

Paying by credit card means you get extra protection from Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, which makes your provider jointly liable with the retailer if something goes wrong.

So if your order doesn't arrive or if the retailer goes bust, you can make a Section 75 claim and get your money back this way. The goods must have cost over £100 and no more than £30,000. Section 75 doesn't apply if you buy multiple items that total more than £100 but individually cost less than £100.

For debit card purchases, you can make a chargeback claim with your bank if your order goes awry, but chargeback isn't enshrined in law like Section 75 is.

If paying by credit card isn't an option or the value of the goods is less than £100, then try to use PayPal where possible, as you can use its Buyer Protection Program . This gives you additional protection if something goes wrong with your order. There are some exclusions, though, so check the terms and conditions to see if you're covered.

3. Research the retailer

At Which?, we've heard many horror stories over the years from consumers who've been scammed or left out of pocket by dodgy retailers.

If you come across a store you've not heard of before, it's worth doing your research to check it's legitimate before placing an order.

You can read online reviews (make sure to view the retailer's one-star and five-star ratings to get a clearer idea of the service you're likely to receive), as well as having a quick look at the retailer's social media pages.

Remember that fake reviews are rife online, so if the reviews seem suspicious – perhaps the retailer has had an influx of five-star reviews in a very short space of time – it's best to steer clear.

Similarly, if the retailer is offering a price that seems too good to be true, it's probably best to avoid it altogether.

4. Check returns policies

Retailers will be posting their Black Friday promotions far and wide in the coming days, encouraging you to shop early.

You might be keen to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, but make sure you check the retailer's returns policy before you pay.

Most retailers extend their returns windows over the festive season, allowing you to return any unwanted or duplicate gifts well into January.

But this might not always be the case, so have a look and make sure you're happy before ordering.

Many retailers now also charge for returns, but these fees aren't always made clear on product pages or during the checkout process.

If you're ordering multiple sizes of the same dress to try on at home, for example, it's worth checking whether the retailer will charge you for returning the items that aren't right.

5. Check out as a guest (and don't save your card details)

With data breaches on the rise, I'm more reluctant than ever to hand over my data unnecessarily.

If given the option, I'll always check out as a guest when placing an online order, rather than creating an account with the retailer.

I also never save my credit or debit card details to my account when paying (as you're often prompted to do).

Although it's a faff to re-enter your details every time you place an order, it's better than having your financial information stored in a database that could be compromised.

6. Never specify a 'safe place' or a 'nominated neighbour' with couriers

It might seem a sensible idea to select a safe place or a nominated neighbour for the courier to deliver your order to if you're not home.

But be warned that giving the courier these permissions drastically reduces your rights if your order goes missing.

If you have specified a place or neighbour to receive your parcel and something goes wrong, you will still be considered to have received the delivery.

This means you'll likely face an uphill battle when trying to get the retailer to refund or replace your missing items.

7. Avoid worthless warranties

Many big retailers offer extended warranty plans for tech products and appliances.

These retailers often invite you multiple times to add on their additional cover during the checkout process.

But don't be lured in. These plans rarely offer good value for money and often don't include the cover you'd expect if your product does become faulty.

Which? research also found that one-off repairs can be cheaper than the cost of a warranty. Plus, your faulty-goods rights under consumer law cover you for up to six years in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (and up to five years in Scotland).

If you do want extra protection for your new product, it's worth looking at home insurance that covers all your tech and appliances for accidental damage instead.