Inflation remains at 8.7% – are savings rates catching up yet?

Inflation remained unchanged at 8.7% in May 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That's despite hopes that it would continue the downward trajectory we saw last month when it dropped from 10.1% in March.

Economists widely predicted the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation, which tracks the cost of an imaginary 'shopping basket' of around 700 popular goods and services, would fall to 8.5% in the year to May.

Here, Which? explains why the inflation rate hasn't moved, and how it compares to the top-rate savings accounts and cash Isas. We also share tips for tackling the rising cost of living.

Why is inflation unchanged?

The rate of inflation refused to budge in May, with the ONS pointing the finger of blame at the rising price of air travel, second-hand cars as well as recreational and cultural goods and services.

Air fares rose by 20% between April and May this year, compared with a smaller rise of 2.8% between the same two months a year ago. Travel to European destinations contributed the most to price rises. The timing of Easter this year could also partly explain the increase, with figures for the holiday period included in May's calculation.

Prices for recreational items such as tickets to live music events and computer games also rose overall by 6.8%, up from 6.4% in April – the highest rate since August 1991. While second-hand car prices rose by 0.9% in May 2023 compared with a fall of 1.7% a year ago.

These price hikes were offset by falls in the price of petrol and food prices rising not quite so quickly as they have been. The rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks was 18.4% in the year leading up to May 2023, down from 19.1% in April and from March when the rate hit a 45-year high of 19.2%.

Separate figures from market analysts Kantar also shows that grocery inflation dropped to 16.5% for the four weeks to 11 June, down from last month’s 17.2%.

Despite the fall, it remains at its sixth highest level since 2008 and the soaring price of food means the cost of some popular family meals has skyrocketed, according to Which? research.

Our figures show prices jumped by more than a quarter in the past 12 months, with some essential ingredients doubling in price. For example, the cost of making a pasta bake for four from scratch has risen by 27% over the past year, while fish fingers, chips and bean costs 24% more than in 2022.

The graph below shows how inflation has changed since August 2020:

The Bank of England’s target is to keep inflation as close to 2% as it can, but it hasn’t been that low since July 2021. Before that, inflation was very low – hitting a rock bottom figure of 0.2% in August 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Even when there's a decrease in the inflation figure, it doesn't mean that prices will fall as well – it merely shows they're rising more slowly.

Can any savings rates beat CPI inflation?

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts, ordered by term.

Account type Account AER/EPR Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account RCI Bank UK Fixed Term Savings Account 5.55% £1,000 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa United Trust Bank Cash ISA 5 Year Bond 4.9% £5,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term savings account RCI Bank UK Fixed Term Savings Account 5.55% £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term cash Isa United Trust Bank Cash ISA 4 Year Bond 4.85% £5,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term savings account Investec Bank plc, Raisin UK – 3 Year Fixed Term Deposit 5.67% £1,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa United Trust Bank Cash ISA 3 Year Bond 4.8% £5,000 minimum deposit Two-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 2 Year Fixed Rate Saver

5.56% £10,000 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 21 June 2023, but rates are subject to change.

Sadly, no savings rates can beat or even match inflation. Although this shouldn't come as too much of a shock.

Moneyfacts analysis shows even before inflation shot through the roof into double figures, providers have failed to offer high enough rates. Figures show that as far back as June 2021, there were still no deals that could touch the CPI inflation rate of 2.1%.

There have been substantial rises to savings rates over the past few weeks, however, with the top rate for a one-year fixed now hitting a whopping 5.7% – more than double the equivalent top deal this time a year ago.

With the Bank of England expected to up the base rate again tomorrow (22 June), we could see interest on savings accounts rise further.

How does CPI inflation affect your savings?

CPI inflation is the speed at which the prices of the goods and services bought by households rise or fall. It tracks the costs of a shopping basket of around 700 popular goods and services bought by households – from tinned tomatoes to train journeys.

The figure – provided by the ONS each month — shows how much prices have changed compared with the same month of the previous year. For example, if you'd bought all the same items in the basket in May 2022 and bought them all again the same month in 2023, you could expect your shop this year to be 8.7% more expensive.

When you keep money in your bank, you'll likely be earning interest, which should balance out the effects of inflation. If your cash isn't growing in interest at the same rate of inflation or more, it will effectively lose value because you'll be able to buy less with it. That's why you should ensure that your money is making the best return possible – even when savings rates are low.

Find out more: how to find the best cash Isa.

How to cut costs when prices are still high

With summer now in full swing and airfares rising, it's more important than ever to find ways to cut the cost of flying. Fortunately, we've rounded up some top tips to help you save.

Avoiding school holidays is a given, but the airport you fly from could also determine the price you pay. Flexibility in when you go and avoiding costly extras are also key to keeping prices down.

If you want to make sure you are getting your money's worth when you book and avoid a nightmare journey, then take a look at our list of best and worst airlines in 2023 – rated by more than 8,000 passengers.

Food prices may be slowly falling, but they are still very high. We have lots of advice to help you cut costs on your grocery shopping.

Every month, we compare how much the UK's biggest supermarkets charge for a trolley of groceries, including everything from bread to toothpaste, to help you make the right choice. Take a look to see how your favourite store compares.

Get further help with the cost of living

Experts from across Which? have compiled the latest news and advice that can help you navigate the cost of living crisis. Check out our free advice and podcasts to help ease the squeeze on household bills, grocery shopping and more.