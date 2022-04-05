The results are in: These are Britain's most interesting walks

Immerse yourself in vibrant spring colours this Easter on one of Britain's most enthralling walks - as voted for by Which? Travel readers. From cinematic Malham Cove to historic Rhossili Bay, we've rounded up some of Britain's top- rated rambles to inspire your next outdoor adventure.

In our search for the UK's best walks, we asked 1087 readers to rate walks from all corners of Britain out of five for scenery, places of interest, and peace and quiet as well as the more practical elements such as visitor facilities, difficulty and accessibility.

Below, we reveal the winners for England, Scotland and Wales as well as some worthy runners up. Each scored at least 75% overall and four stars or more for places of interest.

Unfortunately, we were unable to rate any walks in Northern Ireland as we did not get enough reader responses on the region to include this. If you'd like to join the Which? Connect panel, and share your experiences as a consumer and traveller, head to the sign-up page now.

Find the best walking boots for your budget.

England's most interesting walk: Malham Cove and Gordale Scar

Distance: 7.5 miles

7.5 miles Difficulty: 4 out of 5

This part of the Yorkshire Dales has proven popular with film location scouts and walkers alike. The entire route has a cinematic quality with its dramatic limestone features and far-reaching views. The highlights include Gordale Scar where The Witcher's Henry Cavill shot scenes for season two and Malham Cove, where Harry and Hermione famously pitched their tent in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

After a short ascent from Malham village, you'll traverse Gordale Scar, a narrow ravine enclosed by 100m cliff faces. Continue into a bluebell carpeted woodland and past Janet's Foss, a pretty waterfall which has no film credits (butdeserves one). Finally, you'll come to Malham Cove, a dramatic amphitheatre-shaped cliff which was carved out by glacial meltwater during the last ice age. Take in its sheer size from the bottom before making your way up to the limestone pavement at its top.

This is a challenging walk which will reward you with panoramas of the Dales and a real sense of accomplishment. No wonder it topped the tables overall and scored five stars for scenery and points of interest as well as four stars for wildlife.

We asked Which? members to rate 50 UK attractions to reveal the best days out.

Scotland's most interesting walk: Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies

Distance: 4 miles

4 miles Difficulty: 1 out of 5

Amble between two of Scotland's iconic landmarks, Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, via its historic canals on this easy walk . It even beat extinct volcano Arthur's Seat for points of interest in our survey.

You'll start at Falkirk Wheel, the world's first and only rotating boat lift which helps vessels move between the Forth and Clyde and Union canal networks by hoisting (or lowering) them 35m from one to the other. It's roughly the height of eight double decker buses. You could opt for a boat ride here to experience this feat of engineering for yourself before carrying on along the Queen Elizabeth II canal, which was opened by Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

Your walk ends at the Kelpies, two enormous steel horse heads. The 30m high statues were opened to the public in 2014 and celebrate the importance of horses to Scotland's industrial history. The horse heads sit in the Helix Parkland where you can refuel at the visitor centre and explore the surroundings.

Scoring five stars for visitor facilities and four stars for places of interest and accessibility, the gentle walk from Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies is ideal for a family day out.

Find out which of Scotland's islands are the best to visit.

Wales' most interesting walks

Rhossili Headland

Distance: 3.5 miles

3.5 miles Difficulty: 2 out of 5

Rhossili Headland takes the title of best walk in Wales and most interesting walk in Wales this year with sweeping views across Rhossili Bay and medieval ruins to explore.

Starting in Rhossili, this gentle circular route takes you past the remnants of an Iron Age fort and out to Worm's Head, a fabulous viewpoint jutting out from the Gower Peninsula. Below, you'll see Rhossili Beach and when the tide is out, it's possible to see what remains of the Helvetia, an 18th century Norwegian barque which washed up on shore in 1887. Soak in the views from the Victorian-era coastguard lookout at Worm's Head before heading back and passing The Vile, a medieval open strip field system, on your way.

With its various relics and panoramic views, it's no surprise that this walk got the full five stars for scenery and four stars for places of interest. It also scored four stars for wildlife, food and drink, visitor facilities and accessibility.

Beddgelert and Aberglaslyn Walk

Distance: 5 miles

5 miles Difficulty: 2 out of 5

This walk in Snowdonia is steeped in myth and legend. Stories of wizards, dragons, warriors and kings characterise the landscape.

The most famous tale is that of a dog named Gelert who was killed by a Welsh prince after mistakenly thinking the dog had murdered his son. You can visit the dog's grave in Beddgelert en route before continuing along the banks of the Afon Glaslyn river and past the old copper mines of Sygun and Cwm Bychan. Find breathtaking views of the Llyn Dinas lake towards the end, which is said to be home to a red dragon slumbering in its depths.

The route from Beddgelert to Aberglaswyn scored five stars for scenery and four stars for places of interest.

More interesting walks in Britain

Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula Circuit

Distance: 7 miles

7 miles Difficulty: 3 out of 5

The Lizard Peninsula is most alluring in the spring when the cliff tops are blanketed with blue, white and pink wildflowers. And that's reflected in its score of five stars for scenery and places of interest.

This moderate coastal walk starts in Kynance Cove. Take the steps down to the beach and enjoy a short stroll along the seaside before climbing the hill and rejoining the coastal path up and over Pentreath beach. Keep an eye out for the disused Victorian lifeboat station at Polpeor Cove and spot wild choughs, buzzards, peregrines and ravens feeding among the coastal turf. You'll then arrive at the 18th century Lizard Lighthouse just before Lizard Point, the most southerly tip of mainland Britain. If you're walking on a foggy day, prepare your ears for a spectacular blast from the lighthouse, said to be around 30 times louder than a pneumatic drill.

Which? members awarded the area four stars for food and drink, meaning you'll no doubt find somewhere pleasant to refuel and soak in the scenery along the way.

Is a National Trust membership worth it? Find out what our research into the best UK trust memberships says.

Hadrian's Wall: Housesteads to Steel Rigg

Distance: 8 miles

8 miles Difficulty: 3 out of 5

Some of the best preserved parts of Hadrian's Wall are between Housesteads and Steel Rigg, so it's understandable that this walk scored the full five stars for points of interest and scenery.

Starting at Housesteads, a Roman infantry garrison auxiliary fort, this circular route passes through the wall at Sycamore Gap - the site of a lone sycamore tree made famous by Robin Hood : Prince of Thieves. From there, you'll carry on through the woodland until you reach a line of crags known as the Whin Sill upon which the wall was built in AD 122. It's a short climb here which will reward you with views of Crag Lough below before you begin a gentle descent.

A similar Sycamore Gap walk appears in our table. Although it has a slightly higher score of 86% overall, Housesteads to Steel Rigg came out on top for points of interest and wildlife.

White Cliffs of Dover to Deal

Distance: 10 miles

10 miles Difficulty: 3 out of 5

With three castles, shipwrecks and wartime memorials, the walk from Dover to Deal is one brimming with history. Which? members awarded this iconic strip of coastline five stars for points of interest and four stars in all other categories, including peace and quiet, scenery, and food and drink.

The 10-mile route leads you over the cliffs from the bustling port of Dover to the seaside town of Deal, with the chance to spot wildlife and learn about the unique geology of the area en route. History enthusiasts will have plenty to marvel at along the way too with three sea fortresses, two of which belonged to Henry VIII, ancient shipwrecks, red striped lighthouses and war graves.

It's a moderate walk with some steep inclines in parts, but the prize for your efforts is sweeping vistas across the English Channel.