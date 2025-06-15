Kids' sunglasses bought on online marketplaces unsafe and Illegal in the UK

A third of the kids’ sunglasses bought from online marketplaces including Amazon, AliExpress, eBay and Temu can’t provide the eye protection required and are unsafe for children to wear, new Which? research reveals.

We bought 20 pairs of sunglasses from six online marketplaces and put them through standard lab-based tests. Two pairs simply let through too much ultraviolet light (UV), which could damage a child’s eyes.

On five pairs – including one with dangerously low UV protection – we found significant differences between the amount of protection provided by one lens compared to the other. Good glasses have the same level of protection across both lenses.

And all the kids’ sunglasses bought from marketplaces were missing key information, labels and markings required for them to be sold in the UK legally.

The latest in our series of investigations into unsafe products shows why more needs to be done to prevent their sale through online marketplaces. The government's Product Regulation and Metrology Bill presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect online shoppers and to give online marketplaces clear legal responsibilities to keep dangerous products off their sites.

Video: kids' sunglasses put to the test

Find out what happened when we put the sunglasses through our lab safety tests.

The unsafe kids’ sunglasses that put your child at risk

The most important thing that a pair of kids’ sunglasses can do is to protect young and still-developing eyes from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

But worryingly, two pairs bought from Amazon and eBay failed to effectively filter the sun’s rays, despite both claiming to provide sufficient UV protection. Children are exposed to more UV than adults, their eyes are still developing, and this increases the risk of UV damage. Overexposure to UV over many years can lead to cataracts and macular degeneration.

Of all the sunglasses we’ve tested, these are the ones we’re most concerned about.

Cute Cat Kids’ Sunglasses UV Protection £1.59, Don't Buy

These glasses claim to come with UV protection, but our tests show it’s nowhere near enough. We bought them from an eBay seller, and the lenses let through between 19 and 22 times too much UVB, which means they’re providing hardly any eye protection. And due to the variation between lenses, this pair also failed later tests.

Classic Vintage Holiday Sunglasses UV400 £3.99, Don’t Buy

Cool-looking black-rimmed shades they may be, but they let through far more UV than is permitted by the sunglasses test standard. What makes this worse is that the glasses were sold with the claim that they provided UV400 protection, which means they should block UV rays up to 400nm in wavelength, which can damage eyes. Our test showed UV penetrating the barely protected lenses throughout the test.

Since our investigation began, this pair of glasses is no longer listed by the seller. But the eBay store we bought them from lists another 34 different models and claims more than 5,000 sales of sunglasses.

Neither of the pairs of glasses featured here came with instructions, warnings or any kind of packaging. And both were missing a CE or UKCA mark. Wearing them on a sunny day could seriously harm a child’s eyes, and they can’t be sold legally in the UK.

Another recent investigation revealed how 90% of toys bought from online marketplaces were 'illegal' to sell in the UK.

Other test failures reveal how poorly the kids' sunglasses are made

From left to right (top row): Pink Retro Love Heart shape UV400 (£2.83, eBay); Red Heart Pattern UV400 (£5.28 eBay); Pilot Aviators (£1.16, AliExpress). Bottom row - Trendy & Vibrant (white/red/rainbow) (£1, Temu); Cute Cat Kids’ Sunglasses UV Protection (£1.59, Amazon).

Five pairs of the sunglasses also failed to filter UV evenly, either with one lens filtering less than the other or parts of the lens being better or worse at filtering the rays. These poorly made lenses could lead to discomfort or eye strain for a child wearing them.

A heart-shaped pair of glasses bought from a seller on eBay (Retro Love Heart shape UV400, £2.83) is a good example of the problem - the lenses aren’t consistent in the way they filter UV. One pair we tested were fine, the lenses on the other two tested pairs provided significantly different UV protection lens-to-lens.

(Retro Love Heart shape UV400, £2.83) is a good example of the problem - the lenses aren’t consistent in the way they filter UV. One pair we tested were fine, the lenses on the other two tested pairs provided significantly different UV protection lens-to-lens. Another heart-shaped pair of glasses from eBay (Heart Pattern UV400, £5.28) has exactly the same problem. One lens filters more UV than the other. As light doesn’t pass through the lenses evenly, this could lead make it uncomfortable for a child wearing them.

(Heart Pattern UV400, £5.28) has exactly the same problem. One lens filters more UV than the other. As light doesn’t pass through the lenses evenly, this could lead make it uncomfortable for a child wearing them. A pair of kids’ aviators on AliExpress (New fashion Pilot sunglasses for kids children, £1.16) were equally problematic. We tested them twice, and they failed both times as the lenses let through different levels of UV.

(New fashion Pilot sunglasses for kids children, £1.16) were equally problematic. We tested them twice, and they failed both times as the lenses let through different levels of UV. And we also tested a cheap pair of kids' sunglasses from Temu (Trendy And Vibrant Glasses for Kids, £1) that couldn’t consistently filter UV across both lenses.

None of these glasses meet the requirements of the test standard, and they could all prove to be a problem for any child wearing them. But these aren’t the only problems we unearthed.

Kids’ sunglasses without CE marks, warnings and other required information

Every pair of glasses we bought from online marketplaces failed at least some of our compliance assessments, such as the CE or UKCA mark being missing. These markings indicate that the glasses meet all the legal requirements needed to be sold in this country. Without one or other of the markings, the glasses can’t be sold legally in the UK.

In many cases, details for the manufacturer and the filter category (how dark the lenses are) were regularly missing when we checked. And 17 of the 20 glasses bought from marketplaces failed to come with a declaration of conformity, detailing the standard that they were tested to along with the details of the manufacturer.

UV test and compliance failures combined mean that none of the 20 pairs of sunglasses we tested from online marketplaces can be sold legally in the UK.

Where to buy sunglasses for children

We also tested four well-known and high street brands.

We bought glasses to test from Babiators, Boots, John Lewis and Vision Express. Every pair tested provided all the required protection for a child’s eyes, and the lenses were alike in their ability to effectively and safely filter UV. These are the glasses we tested:

Babiators Original Navigator Sunglasses £25

Boots Kids’ Sunglasses £10

John Lewis kids' Flamingo Print D-Frame Sunglasses £7

Vision Express Unofficial UNSJ0002P Children's Sunglasses £15

Our testing shows that to be sure you’re buying glasses that provide the UV protection a child needs, your best bet is to avoid sunglasses sold through online marketplaces. Instead, go for glasses from a brand or a store you’re familiar with.

What to check when buying sunglasses for children

These steps will help you find sunglasses for children that will provide them with the protection needed for their developing eyes.

Recognised brands - go for glasses from a brand you recognise or a retailer you trust. Avoid cheap glasses from online marketplaces. Our guide to the best opticians stores can help.

- go for glasses from a brand you recognise or a retailer you trust. Avoid cheap glasses from online marketplaces. Our guide to the can help. CE or UKCA mark - while we know that these markings can sometimes be faked, your best bet will be to buy glasses with a CE or UKCA mark displayed on the glasses and on the packaging.

- while we know that these markings can sometimes be faked, your best bet will be to buy glasses with a CE or UKCA mark displayed on the glasses and on the packaging. UV400 protection - glasses with UV400 protection will block out almost 100% of UV rays.

- glasses with UV400 protection will block out almost 100% of UV rays. Category 3 lenses - this category of sunglasses comes with dark lenses for use on bright days and will be best for children. Go for category 4 if you’re going skiing.

And there are other good practice tips that'll just help make sure you buy sunglasses that will last.

Try them on - make sure the glasses fit your child and are comfortable for them.

- make sure the glasses fit your child and are comfortable for them. Robust frames - go for glasses that won’t break if dropped or those with flexible frames.

- go for glasses that won’t break if dropped or those with flexible frames. Consider glasses that come with an elastic strap - kids are likely to be playing while wearing sunglasses, so a strap can sometimes help prevent losing or damaging them. Avoid any dangling straps and only choose glasses with a strap for children over two.

Which? calls for tough new laws to protect shoppers online

We’re not surprised to find unsafe sunglasses that could damage kids’ eyes or sunglasses that can’t be sold legally in the UK, all over online marketplaces. We’ve been investigating the sale of unsafe products through these platforms for years, and despite the claims of improvement made by the companies involved, every time we take a look at what’s being sold, we find products which are more likely to harm than to help you.

The findings of our kids’ sunglasses investigation show precisely why tough new laws are required to make marketplaces responsible for the products being sold through their platforms.

We're calling for the government’s Product Regulation and Metrology Bill to be strengthened to ensure that these new laws give online marketplaces clear legal responsibilities for keeping dangerous products off their sites, backed up by tough enforcement, including heavy fines, when businesses fall short.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: 'With summer holidays approaching, it is understandable that parents will want to buy their children sunglasses, and kids and parents alike might be tempted by some of the cheap and trendy options sold online.

'Our research shows many of these models are so ineffective as to be dangerous for children to wear, and this is a consequence of online marketplaces having no real responsibility or incentive for taking safety seriously.

'The government’s Product Regulation and Metrology Bill must be strengthened to include legal responsibilities for online marketplaces to ensure the products they sell on their sites are safe, with heavy fines for those that fall short of the required standards.'

What the platforms said about the latest safety issues

We shared our findings with the marketplaces and other retailers selling the sunglasses that failed our tests. All the online marketplace products that failed our tests have now been removed from sale by the platforms.

Amazon said ‘safety is a top priority’ and that it requires products to comply with applicable laws and its policies. It has removed the product we reported.

said ‘safety is a top priority’ and that it requires products to comply with applicable laws and its policies. It has removed the product we reported. AliExpress told us it removed the reported products, ‘takes product safety very seriously’ and has strict rules to ensure a safe shopping environment. It also said third-party sellers must comply with applicable laws and its policies.

told us it removed the reported products, ‘takes product safety very seriously’ and has strict rules to ensure a safe shopping environment. It also said third-party sellers must comply with applicable laws and its policies. Ebay told us: 'Consumer safety is a top priority’ and that it has a range of tools to keep its site safe. It said it removed the products and alerted buyers before it was contacted by Which?

told us: 'Consumer safety is a top priority’ and that it has a range of tools to keep its site safe. It said it removed the products and alerted buyers before it was contacted by Which? Temu said it ‘takes product safety very seriously’ and removed all listings we flagged. It also expanded screening of similar products to ensure compliance with UK safety regulations.

said it ‘takes product safety very seriously’ and removed all listings we flagged. It also expanded screening of similar products to ensure compliance with UK safety regulations. TikTok said 'The safety of our customers is of our utmost priority’ and said it has strict measures to ensure sellers comply with safety standards. It has removed the listings we reported.

