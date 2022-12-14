The best and worst large appliance brands: new Which? survey results revealed

Choosing a large home appliance brand that's less likely to fail is one of the best ways to make your money go further.

In our unique owners' survey*, we asked more than 17,500 people to tell us about the dishwasher, fridge, freezer, fridge freezer, washing machine, tumble dryer and vacuum cleaner brands they own, and the problems they've experienced with them.

We cross-analysed the results of over 75,000 appliances with our testing data covering more than 700 products to find the best appliance brands.

As we often discover, spending more on a brand doesn't always guarantee a fault-free appliance. Visit the links below to see in-depth information on each of the large home appliance brands we investigated, including how many appliances were reported faulty, what went wrong and whether the owners would buy the brand again.

Inspiring tips for improving the place you live in: get our Home newsletter – it's free monthly

Which? brand survey results by appliance type

You'd be surprised by some of the differences we've found between brands. For example:

Each brand receives a customer score, based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the brand to a friend. The dishwasher brand with the lowest customer score got 26% less than the highest.

40% of corded vacuum cleaners from one brand developed a fault within seven years. For another brand, the figure was just 8%.

22% of fridges from one brand developed a fault within the very first year of use.

Need a repair? Read our guide to domestic appliance repair costs.

Easy ways to make your appliances last longer

1. Research before you buy

Knowing which brands develop the most faults and how quickly they come up, should be an important part of any buying decision.

Our large appliance brand survey analysis takes into account which brands are more susceptible to faults and whether they were serious enough to need to get the appliance repaired, or worse, replaced entirely. This will help you find the very best appliance possible for your budget.

Head over to our guide on choosing the best kitchen appliances. Or, if you're planning a full refurb, discover the best and worst kitchen brands to avoid a costly mistake.

2. Keep appliances clean

It may sound obvious, but keeping your dishwasher, fridge freezer or vacuum cleaner clean can help it to perform better and ward off problems in the long run.

One of the most common problems plaguing dishwashers, for example, is poor drainage. This issue accounted for 8% of reported dishwasher problems in our survey, and can often be remedied simply by giving the dishwasher filters or pump a good clean.

Similarly, maintaining your vacuum cleaner regularly by cleaning the filters and removing hair and fibre from the brush bar can help to keep it fault-free for longer.

Which? Trusted Trader Sussex Ovens (who also clean and repair other appliances) gave us a few handy maintenance tips.

Cleaning and defrost your fridge freezer regularly to make it more energy efficient. Not doing so can lead to ice build-up, to the point that doors won't close and you'll have a difficult time keeping your food at the ideal temperature

Leave your washing machine open in between uses, from time to time, to let it dry out. Of course, only do this if you don't have pets or inquisitive small children.

Descaling your dishwasher, and keeping it topped up with salt and rinseaid makes a much more significant impact on your dishwasher's performance than most people realise.

We've got plenty more maintenance advice online, including our guides to defrosting a fridge freezer, fixing common washing machine faults, how to fix a vacvuum cleaner that's lost suction and why dirty filters could break your appliance.

3. Follow the instructions

Your appliance instructions, while not the most exciting read, contain important information that will help keep your gadget running for longer.

When we previously surveyed 1,195 Which? Connect panel members in 2021, an impressive 94% said that they read some or all of the instructions that come with their appliances.

Nearly one in 10 tumble dryer faults related to the drum. Most instruction manuals will warn not to overfill a tumble dryer: giving clothes the space theyy need to tumble freely inside the machine will help them dry properly and protect the drum. While not all drum problems will have been caused by owners overstuffing them, it's possible that some will have been.

4. Check whether your appliance can be repaired

If, despite your best efforts, a problem crops up, you might not need to replace your appliance. Investigate a repair first, as this will be better for the environment and save you the hassle of disposing of your old appliance.

Clearly, some repairs are easier and more cost-effective than others. A costly repair on an inefficient appliance, for example, might not be practical or worthwhile.

Sussex Ovens points out that some cleaning companies also offer basic repair services – something many people don't think of.

So, if you've already employed a company to come round to clean your appliance, ask if they also do repairs. If they are they're already dissassembling your appliance to clean it, they can charge less for labour time and you'll save the cost of a separate call out charge.

Our Which? Trusted Trader tool can put you in touch with vetted cleaning and repair companies in your local area.

Watch: why dirty filters cost your more and could break your appliance

Appliances: your rights when things go wrong

Dealing with a faulty home appliance is frustrating and some of the most common faults may not be covered by your manufacturer's warranty. So what are your rights when things go wrong?

Here's what to do:

Approach the retailer first before attempting to make a claim via a warranty. A faulty product is likely to be in breach of the Consumer Rights Act of 2015 , which states that anything we buy must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If that's not the case, your statutory consumer rights must be upheld by the retailer – the company that sold you the product – not the manufacturer.

before attempting to make a claim via a warranty. A faulty product is likely to be in breach of the , which states that anything we buy must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If that's not the case, your statutory consumer rights must be upheld by the retailer – the company that sold you the product – not the manufacturer. Tell them about the problem and ask for your money back Visit our faulty goods complaint tool to generate a ready-to-go complaint letter. You have 30 days 'right to reject', which starts from when you take ownership of the appliance, to claim a refund, repair or replacement if it turns out to be faulty.

Visit our to generate a ready-to-go complaint letter. You have 30 days 'right to reject', which starts from when you take ownership of the appliance, to claim a refund, repair or replacement if it turns out to be faulty. Know your rights. Be aware that even after 30 days you may still be able to ask for a repair or a replacement, and if you've owned the item for less than six months, the retailer must give you a full refund if an attempt at a repair or replacement is unsuccessful.

Faulty product? How to get a refund, repair or replacement

* Survey: 12,115 Which? Connect panel members and 5,430 members of the public, September 2022