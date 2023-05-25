Kobo vs Kindle ebook readers: which is better?

The first decision you’ll likely have to make when buying an ebook reader is whether to go with a Kobo or a Kindle device and, luckily, both leading brands offer something for every budget.

Keep on reading to find out more about Kobo and Kindle ebook readers, including exactly what you'll get if you opt for one of the cheapest models, whether it's worth paying more for a premium model, and where to find free and cheap ebooks.

Looking to buy an ebook reader? Check out our round-up of the best ebook readers on test

Kobo vs Kindle: the facts

Both brands have a lot to offer - from models with large screens and a note-taking ability, to more affordable lightweight devices small enough to fit in a handbag.

Take a look at our table below to see how the ebook readers from each brand compare based on their price, technical specifications and library lending support. Scroll down for more detailed information about the Kobo and Kindle ranges, including how their cheapest models compare and whether it's worth paying more.

Tech specs and prices correct as of May 2023.

What are the cheapest ebook readers like?

You can get your hands on a Kobo or Kindle device for less than £100 if you're happy to sacrifice some of the premium features, such as water resistance, auto-adjusting light sensors and the option to buy the version with more internal memory. But that doesn't mean either of the models below aren't suitable for your reading needs.

Both Kindle 2022 and Kobo Nia are on the lighter side and are small enough to fit into a bag and be used on the go. While Amazon's Kindle 2022 has more internal memory, Kobo Nia supports library lending. Find out more about the differences between the two below.

Amazon Kindle 2022 - £95

The cheapest offer from Amazon is its flagship ebook reader. If you'd like to bring the cost down even further, you can opt for the version with ads - this will cost you £75, instead of the usual £95 for the version with ads.

It comes in two colours, black or denim, and features a display with a 300ppi (pixel per inch) resolution, which is an upgrade from the 10th-generation model’s 167ppi. This puts it on a par with the more expensive Oasis and Paperwhite Kindles.

Weight: 155g

155g Screen size: 6 inches

6 inches Usable internal memory: 13.3GB

To find out how this Kindle ebook reader fared in our lab tests, read our full Amazon Kindle 2022 review.

Kobo Nia - £95

The affordable rival from Kobo will also cost you £95. It comes with wi-fi connectivity and enough internal memory for around 6,000 ebooks, according to Kobo's estimates. Unlike some pricier Kobo models, the colour temperature on the screen doesn’t automatically adapt to to the light around you, so you'll have to change the brightness yourself.

Much like all Kobo devices, it has one major advantage over the Kindle ebook readers - it comes with an integrated library lending system, which allows you to borrow ebooks from your local library.

Weight: 173g

173g Screen size: 6 inches

6 inches Usable internal memory: 6.84GB

Read our expert Kobo Nia review to find out if this ebook reader is easy to use, whether its screen passed our scratch test and much more.

Is it worth paying more?

If you're looking for an all-singing, all-dancing ebook reader, you can expect to spend somewhere between £230 and £400.

One of the main things you will gain by spending more on an ebook reader is usable memory. Most of the time, pricier e-readers will have a generous amount of storage - usually around 32GB or more. This will be useful if you prefer audiobooks as they take up more storage space (280MB on average, compared to 1-3MB for a classic ebook).

Pricier Kindle devices are also waterproof, which will come in handy if you’re looking for an ebook reader for your beach or pool holiday.

Some premium models also include unique features such as auto-rotating page orientation (which rotates the display in the direction you’re holding the ebook reader), page-turn buttons (as opposed to touchscreen) or note-taking ability.

So if you’re considering splashing out on a top-of-the-range ebook reader, like the ones we feature below, but can’t quite decide if it’s worth paying the extra money, consider how important storage and extra features are to your reading experience.

Take a look at some of the premium models we've reviewed:

This Kindle has a screen with an LED front light for easy reading at night. It can also adjust the warmth of the lighting to match the room you’re in. This makes the experience more paper-like than ever, avoiding the slightly harsh blue look of some other front-lit ebook readers.

The Kindle Oasis is also weatherproof and can be purchased with or without 4G connectivity. This is handy if you think you're going to want to download ebooks when you're away from wi-fi, but if you opt for the version without you can save £60, as it costs £260.



Weight: 189g

189g Screen size: 7 inches

7 inches Usable internal memory: 27.2GB

The premium price is partly due to the Elipsa’s large 10.4-inch e-ink touchscreen – that’s the biggest display we’ve seen on an ebook reader. It also comes with a stylus pen that can be used for making notes on ebooks, PDFs and creating handwritten notes, which can be automatically converted to typed text.

Like other Kobos, the Elipsa supports the Libby lending library system, allowing you to borrow from your local library free of charge.

Weight: 392g

392g Screen size: 10.4 inches

10.4 inches Usable internal memory: 28.3GB

Tech tips you can trust - get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don’t tell you

Kobo vs Kindle and free ebooks

If you’re looking for a way to further reduce the cost of ebooks, the obvious solution would be to borrow from the library. Unfortunately, this is only an option if you own a Kobo device as Amazon ebook readers do not currently support library lending in the UK. But keep reading to find out about ways you can still get your hands on cheap or even free ebooks.

Borrow ebooks from the library

If you have a valid library card, check if your local library branch uses a digital book borrowing service through companies such as BorrowBox or Libby /OverDrive .

Libby - a newer reading app that replaced OverDrive on 1 May and is made by the same company - is built directly into Kobo devices, but apps are also available for smartphones and tablets.

For Kindle ebook readers, OverDrive is available only in the US as Amazon devices do not currently support library borrowing in the UK.

Can I save on ebooks if I have a Kindle?

This option isn’t free, but Kindle Unlimited is a more affordable way of downloading ebooks. It allows you to access more than a million ebooks, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazines for a flat monthly fee of £7.99. Keep your eye out for promotions and free trials if you’d like to try before committing to a subscription.

Free ebooks

The Kindle Store also has a selection of classics available for free. Titles include A Tale of Two Cities, The Great Gatsby, David Copperfield and Treasure Island. And if you’re after something different, some self-published works are also available for free, but can vary in quality.

Another great option to find classic published books, Project Gutenberg offers free epub (epublication) files and ebooks with a focus on older works where US copyright has expired. No account or login is needed - you can simply browse thousands of works on offer and download your favourites.

For more tips on getting your hands on affordable ebooks, read our guide on where to download free and cheap ebooks

A version of this article was originally published in Which? Tech magazine.

Join Which? Tech Support

Which? Tech Support can help you keep you on top of your home tech. Our experts explain things clearly so that you can resolve issues and feel more confident using your devices.

Get unlimited 1-2-1 expert support:

In print – Which? Tech magazine, six issues a year delivered to your door.

– Which? Tech magazine, six issues a year delivered to your door. By phon e – clear guidance in choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices.

– clear guidance in choosing, setting up, using and resolving issues with your home tech devices. By email – outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer.

– outline the issue and we’ll email you our answer. By remote fix – we connect securely from our office to your home computer and resolve issues while you watch.

You can join Which? Tech Support for £4.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.