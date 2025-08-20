Major telecare providers putting vulnerable customers at risk during digital landline switchover

Three out of seven of the UK’s biggest telecare providers are potentially putting vulnerable people at risk by continuing to offer devices that only work using analogue landlines.

The transition to digital landline services (also known as Digital Voice) has been underway for years, with telecoms providers working to migrate consumers in waves. While moving to Digital Voice is straightforward for many, special care must be given to customers who rely on telecare devices – such as personal alarms and fall detectors. These can be used to reach loved ones or emergency services in a crisis, and have traditionally relied on a landline to function.

Many devices work using a broadband or mobile connection, but analogue devices still exist, and it’s the responsibility of telecare providers to ensure that customers with existing alarms have ongoing access to a functional and reliable service under the new digital regime. If they do not take action for existing customers and continue to supply analogue devices to new customers, the consequences could be dire.

However not all providers seem to be taking sufficient action. We checked the websites of seven major telecare providers and found that three continue to sell analogue devices despite government advice.

The telecare providers still selling analogue alarms

Earlier this month, we conducted a snapshot investigation where we checked the websites of seven major telecare providers that offer services directly to consumers. We were disappointed to find that three – Careline365, LifeConnect24 and Suresafe, continue to sell certain devices that will only work using an analogue landline.

Careline365 and LifeConnect24 acknowledged on their websites that the devices in question are not future-proof, yet still offer them for sale. Both suggested choosing a digital-compatible device instead, with Careline365 saying this would ‘ensure the service works as expected and [offer] ongoing peace of mind’.

LifeConnect24 said it 'strongly recommends’ customers ’upgrade’ to a digital-compatible alarm, which generally costs more. We don’t think it’s acceptable for the devices that will work long term to be framed as an upgrade or something you should have to pay more for – it could lead to consumers wanting a lower-cost device without fully appreciating that it will only work short-term, at best.

Since Which? contacted Careline365 and LifeConnect24, both providers have updated their websites to more clearly state that these products require a traditional landline and are a short-term, last resort option.

When we checked Suresafe's website, it raised the greatest concern. Its product listings didn’t mention that three of the devices it sells only work using a traditional landline and two were also erroneously included on a page that was supposed to list digital alarms specifically. Our concern was this complete lack of transparency had the potential to put customers at risk. When Which? contacted Suresafe, it also updated its site, adding clear advice that the three devices are analogue-only and removing them from its list of digital alarms.

However, Which? is calling for all telecare providers to stop advertising and selling devices that only work on an analogue landline altogether, to avoid putting customers at unnecessary risk.

The four other providers we checked – Careium, Helpalert, Taking Care and Telecare24 – only offered devices that are either compatible with digital landline services or do not require a landline.

How vulnerable people could be left at risk

Telecare devices and pendant alarms are meant to provide peace of mind to vulnerable people and their loved ones by offering a way to contact emergency services or caregivers in the case of a crisis.

However, many devices have traditionally relied on the analogue phone network to work. If the owner presses an alarm (or, in some cases, if they are to fall), a landline connection is used to contact a monitoring centre or loved one so that assistance can be offered. As landline services are gradually moved to work using digital services instead, telecare devices have had to be updated, too.

The transition to digital landline services is not new. Telecare providers have been aware of it for years, and the original deadline was the end of this year. In June this year the government, alongside major broadband providers, launched a campaign to raise awareness – making the fact that these providers continue to sell devices that only work using analogue landlines even more questionable.

A new deadline has been set for January 2027, but with many people having already moved to Digital Voice and others likely to be migrated before the deadline, it would be misleading to suggest that analogue telecare devices sold today will definitely be effective and reliable until then. In fact, the changing deadlines and cascading impact of the transition to digital services can be confusing in itself. Telecare providers should be doing their best to offer clarity to customers.

An even worse concern is customers being left with a telecare device that doesn’t work as intended. In the past, Which? has heard from customers of various providers who have been left unsupported when their telecare device didn’t work after their landline had been migrated. The greatest risk is that people may not be able to access help at the time they most need it, with potential consequences as extreme as serious injury or death.

Analogue telecare devices should no longer be sold

Which? believes that no telecare provider should still be selling devices that only work using an analogue landline. The potential risks are too great.

The providers argue that analogue devices can still be necessary in certain circumstances or as a temporary solution, and they engage with customers to ensure they purchase an alarm that provides the support intended – however, other major providers have already stopped advertising analogue devices. And we’re not the only ones with concerns. Although it hasn’t set a legal deadline, earlier this year the UK government also said it expected telecare suppliers to have stopped selling analogue telecare devices.

We have told all three of the providers in question that we believe these devices should be removed from sale. However, there are many smaller private telecare providers throughout the UK, and a safe digital transition requires all of them to act, too.

Consumer Rights Act requires products to be fit for purpose

All products on sale must be fit for particular purpose and of satisfactory quality, otherwise they risk breaching the Consumer Rights Act in circumstances where these devices will lose their core functionality due to the upcoming digital switchover, as this calls into question the durability and essential purpose of these devices. Every provider, no matter its size, must ensure it doesn't breach these provisions.

Any provider that does not make clear that its device is reliant on analogue landlines may also be omitting material information that could result in consumers making a purchase they wouldn’t have otherwise - prohibited by the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act. This could amount to another violation of consumer law.

We are also calling for the government to work with Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) to ensure that all similar products are removed from sale and action is taken against companies that continue to offer them.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Protection Policy said: 'The deadline for the switch-over is fast approaching, and the vast majority of the UK has been migrated to digital networks. It is shocking that certain telecare providers continue to sell analogue products when they could be putting lives at risk.

'Which? has informed these sellers that their products should be removed from sale immediately. The government and regulators, including Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety and Standards, must take decisive action to prevent the sale of these devices and act if companies continue to do so.'

Stephen Kinnock, Minister at the Department of Health and Social Care said: 'People rely on their telecare devices to keep them safe and connected to help when they need it most – the safety of users is vital.

'As part of our 10 Year Health Plan we will bring health and care into the 21st century with a fundamental shift from analogue to digital. We are working with industry to deliver the digital switchover for telecare devices, ensuring people are protected – and last year we wrote to suppliers urging them to put an end to the sale of analogue-only devices.

'We welcome Which?’s campaign – which will have a positive impact and support people to make an informed choice when it comes to their telecare device, encouraging them to buy devices that will be safer and more reliable in future.'

How the telecare providers responded

A spokesperson for Careline365 and LifeConnect24 said 'We have been preparing for the digital switchover for many years, and as a result, the vast majority of products we sell are digital devices. However, there remains a small minority of vulnerable consumers for whom an analogue device may be the only way to ensure their safety and that they remain protected during the transition to digital.'

A spokesperson for Suresafe responded: ‘SureSafe has been a mobile-first alarm provider since 2015, with 99% of all alarms sold being Sim-based and fully digital-ready. We shifted to mobile both to support the digital switchover and because mobile offers features unavailable with in-home devices. The remaining need for analogue devices is very limited, only where no mobile signal or internet exists and an analogue line remains. We welcome Which’s efforts to highlight the switchover’s importance and have refined our messaging in response to make this clearer for our customers using analogue as their only option.’

