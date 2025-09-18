Top toy trend predictions for Christmas 2025 – and the cheaper alternatives

Each year, major retailers Amazon, Hamleys and John Lewis share their predictions for the top toys set to dominate stockings everywhere at Christmas. So far, only John Lewis has revealed its list, but we’ll keep this page updated as more retailers announce theirs.



Below, we've listed products from the John Lewis selection – along with budget-friendly alternatives if you’re looking to save money.

Read on to discover this year's trendiest toys, plus insights from our expert on what’s expected to top the charts.

John Lewis top toys for Christmas 2025

Mattel UNO Spin Game

Age range: 7+ years

UNO Spin adds a twist to the classic card game with its interactive spinner. Players still match cards by colour, number or action, but a spin card changes the game - triggering actions such as 'colour draw', 'swap hands', 'colour discard', or even a 'double spin'.

The set comes with 112 cards and a spinner.

Available from John Lewis (£16.99), or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

If you can forgo the spinner, classic UNO and a few other sets are cheaper, including themed packs for kids.

UNO Card Game – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022218

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022218 UNO Show 'em No Mercy Card Game – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018200

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018200 UNO The Amazing Spider-Man Card Game – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022219



Gui Gui Shimmer Deluxe Duo Pack

Age range: 6+ years

The Gui Gui Shimmer Deluxe Duo Pack is a slime-making set that allows users to create two iridescent slimes.

The kit includes materials and instructions for making slime in five steps, with added scents and shimmer effects.

Available from John Lewis (£19.99) or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

You can buy a single pack of Gui Gui slime for around half the price, or there are cheaper putty and slime kits available.

Gui Gui Beautify Your Slime Single Pack – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022221

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022221 So Slime DIY Mix 'In Craft Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022222

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022222 Slimy Mixer Craft Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022223

Lego Minecraft The Creeper

Age range: 8+ years

Standing over 21cm tall, this buildable model features four movable legs and a posable head that tilts and turns. Open the detachable head to reveal a hidden interior with a classic Creeper and a TNT element inside.

Builders can also enhance the experience with the Lego Builder app, which lets you zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress step by step. This set doubles as a fun build and a striking display piece for Minecraft fans.

Available from John Lewis (£27.99) or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

This option retails for around £30, but you can find smaller Minecraft Lego sets for less - even some under £10 - which make great stocking-fillers.

Lego Minecraft The Nether Lava Battle – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022225

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022225 Lego Minecraft The Warden Encounter – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022226

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022226 Lego Minecraft The Baby Pig House – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022227

Steiff Jimmy Christmas Teddy Bear, 30cm

Age range: 1+ months

Meet Jimmy Christmas, a cuddly plush companion with curious black eyes, a snuffly nose, and buttoned ears.

Weighted granulate bags in the paws and bottom keep him stable while sitting, and he comes dressed in a Christmas hat and tartan bow.

Available from John Lewis (£39.90) or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

While cute, Jimmy Christmas is on the pricier side for a teddy bear. We've found similar-sized options for around half the price.

Snuggle Buddies Friendship Teddy, 32cm – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022254

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022254 Jellycats Bartholomew Bear, 22cm – Available from Jellycat (£25)

– Available from (£25) Aurora World Archie Bear Plush Soft Toy, 25cm – Available from John Lewis (£24.99)

Scalextric Let's Play Police Chase Exclusive

Age range: 3+ years

Get ready for high-speed action with the Police Chase Let’s Play Scalextric Set, exclusive to John Lewis. It includes two cars - a police SUV and a robber’s vehicle - along with two controllers and a power pack (batteries not included).

The Let's Play range is designed to accommodate younger racers, so the controllers include a power-limiting option to keep cars on track.

Available from John Lewis (£34.99).

Are there cheaper alternatives?

For a racing track and toy cars, you likely won't find much cheaper than the Police Chase set above - the My First Scalextric Let's Play! Race Set is around the same price. These Scalextric options tend to be cheaper than brands like Hot Wheels.

Cheaper racing track toys are available, although you usually won't have remote control over the cars.

My First Scalextric Let's Play! Race Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022256

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022256 Glow Tracks Glow-in-the-Dark Race Track Double Loop Set – Available from Smyths Toys (£19.99)

– Available from (£19.99) Monster Jam World Finals Supercharge Speedway Race Track Playset – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022257



Sylvanian Families Skytop Fairy Castle

Age range: 3+ years

Sylvanian Families have been a beloved classic since the 1980s, and new sets are still being released. The Skytop Fairy Castle lets you join the Flower Fairy and Chocolate Rabbit baby as they enjoy rides around the castle.

Use the stand to make the Flower Fairy 'fly', sail the Leaf Boat, or stop by the castle café for a break.

Available from John Lewis (£59.99) or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

Larger Sylvanian Families sets can be pricey, but there are smaller ones available for around £15 to £30.

Sylvanian Families Kitchen Play Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50021922

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50021922 Sylvanian Families Baby Mermaid Shop Dollhouse – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022264

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022264 Sylvanian Families Grocery Market – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022265

John Lewis Wooden Air Fryer

Age range: 3+ years

No kitchen is complete without an air fryer - even a play kitchen! This sage green wooden air fryer toy lets little chefs join in on the trend.

It comes with chips and drumsticks to 'cook', and a wooden handle to open and close the drawer.

Available from John Lewis (£30).

Are there cheaper alternatives?

Wooden toys are typically more expensive than plastic - we've found a couple of wooden air fryers for the same price or less than the John Lewis option, and a cheaper plastic option.

Tooky Toy Wooden Double Air Fryer – Available from House of Fraser (£16.99) and GAME (£16.99)

– Available from (£16.99) and (£16.99) Robud Wooden Toy Air Fryer Oven – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022259

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022259 Hapello Air Fryer – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022260

VTech Toot-Toot Drivers Bluey & Satnav Road Trip Playset

Age range: 3+ years

Hit the road with Bluey with this road trip playset, which allows kids to drive the Heeler's car from home to the beach, school and more. The family car features light-up headlights and interactive details like a track switch, chimney launcher, openable house window and twistable flower.

It's also compatible with other Toot-Toot Drivers playsets.

Available from John Lewis (£44.99), or compare more prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

Some other sets in the Toot-Toot Drivers range are more affordable than the Bluey-themed one. Or, if your little one is a true Bluey fanatic, the Bluey Mini Racers let them drive around with their favourite characters.

VTech Toot-Toot Drivers Repair Centre – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022267

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022267 VTech Toot-Toot Drivers Police Station – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022268

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022268 Bluey Mini Racers – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022269

Brio Mega Spiral Set

Age range: 3+ years

The Brio Mega Spiral Set includes 73 pieces with everything a budding builder needs to create towering spiral tracks, intricate loops and multi-level layouts. Use it as a standalone circuit or connect it to an existing Brio World for limitless customisation options.

You'll get three vehicles in this set: a fire engine, wheeled trailer and emergency helicopter to tackle the attachable 'fires' for action-packed play.

Available from John Lewis (£124.99).

Are there cheaper alternatives?

At over £120, this extensive set is a big purchase - we've found some smaller and cheaper options from Brio.

Brio Farm Railway Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022271

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022271 Brio World Fire & Rescue Firefighter Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022273

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022273 Brio World Railway Lift & Load Warehouse – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022272

Tonies Toniebox 2 Starter Set

Age range: 1+ years

The Toniebox 2 is the second version of the screen-free audio player that brings stories, songs, and games to life using collectable Tonie figurines. Simply place the figurine on top and let it play.

This set includes a Creative Tonie that children can record their own audio to, but it also works with all Tonies for endless storytelling adventures.

Available from John Lewis (£99.99), or compare prices below.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

A Yoto player works similarly to a Toniebox, but uses cards instead of figurines, and costs around half the price. Alternatively, older kids might prefer a CD player with a radio function to play their favourite tracks.

Yoto Mini Player 2024 Edition – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022275

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022275 Groov-e Original Boombox – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022277

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022277 Chad Valley CD Player – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022276

Our expert says

After many hours of researching toys for our gift guides - and plenty of chatter from my nephews about what's on their Christmas lists - I'm expecting Jurassic World dinosaur toys to be popular this year. The release of Jurassic World: Rebirth in July 2025 has introduced fearsome new species while bringing classic favourites like the Velociraptor and Mosasaurus back into the spotlight. Natalie Turner Digital Content Producer, Which?

Jurassic World toys

Below, we've rounded up a selection of Jurassic World-themed toys, games and accessories sure to please any dino-loving kid this Christmas, starting at under £5.

What are the top toy lists for Christmas 2025?

Each year, John Lewis, Amazon and Hamleys compile lists of the toys they expect to be popular with kids for Christmas.

So far, only John Lewis has unveiled its list, but we'll be compiling all the products on these brands' Top Toy 2025 lists as they're released. You can also view the lists on the retailers' websites.

Head to the John Lewis Top Toys for Christmas 2025 list.

More Christmas gift ideas from Which?

Still on the hunt for more present inspiration? Head to one of our handy gift guides:

