Mini-budget: Chancellor cancels plans to abolish the 45% rate of income tax

The Chancellor has confirmed plans to abolish the additional-rate of tax - first announced in last month's mini-budget - have now been scrapped.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng gave his first financial announcement on 23 September, billed as a ‘fiscal event’, or 'mini-budget', rather than a full Budget.

In it, he revealed the government's 'growth plan', which included cutting National Insurance rates, reducing energy bills and reforming stamp duty. However, plans to abolish the additional-rate of tax, paid by those who earn more than £150,000 a year, have now been shelved.

Here, we look at how the growth plan will affect the pounds in your pocket.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How is income tax changing?

In his mini-budget speech, the Chancellor set out plans to abolish the additional rate of income tax - charged at 45% on income over £150,000 - from April 2023. However, this will no longer take place.

The measure would have meant that someone earning £200,000 a year, for example, would have saved £2,500 in income tax - in addition to saving on things like dividend tax, where you'll pay different rates depending on your income tax band.

Some income tax changes are still due to go ahead. From April 2023, basic-rate taxpayers will pay 19% (rather than 20%) on income above the personal allowance (currently £12,570) - this tax cut had previously been planned to come into force in April 2024.

For someone earning £30,000, this would mean an annual saving of £174.30.

Note that decisions on income tax rates and thresholds are set by the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales.



Find out more: tax-free income and allowances

National Insurance cuts

Last year, Boris Johnson announced the ‘social care levy’, which saw National Insurance (NI) contributions rise by 1.25 percentage points in April to raise funds for the NHS and to tackle the social care crisis. The move was controversial, so many will welcome its reversal which was actually announced the day before the Chancellor's speech.

From 6 November, the rate employees pay on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 will drop back down to 12%, from its current rate of 13.25%. You'll pay 2% on earnings above £50,270, down from 3.25%. On average, the Treasury says this will make 28 million people £330 better off next year.

However, as NI is charged on a percentage of your salary, those with higher earnings with benefit the most from this cut. Taking into account how much you would have paid before the NI threshold rise earlier this year, and the rate change from 6 November, the table below shows what NI savings employed workers on different salaries could expect for 2022-23. We've compared what you'd have paid if the health and social care levy remained until 5 April 2023, to what you'll pay once it's removed on 6 November.

Salary Old total NI for 2022-23 New total NI for 2022-23 How much will you save? £10,000 £3.98 £3.98 £0 £30,000 £2,398.58 £2,307.80 £90.78 £50,000 £5,048.58 £4,853.63 £194.95 £80,000 £6,050.58 £5,699.38 £351.20 £100,000 £6,700.58 £6,245.22 £455.36

Find out more: National Insurance calculator - work out how much you'll pay

Hear more: listen to our experts discuss the mini-budget in detail on the Which? Money Podcast.

Energy bill reductions

The Chancellor confirmed measures to curb rising energy costs, which were predicted to reach more than £6,000 later this year.

Thanks to a price guarantee previously announced by prime minister Liz Truss, the typical household bill will be £2,500 a year, which the Chancellor says is a saving of £1,000 based on current prices.

The £2,500 figure is for a 'typical household' - what's actually capped is the price per unit of gas and electricity (plus the standing charge), so what you pay will still depend on how much energy you use.

Stamp duty changes

A permanent change to stamp duty thresholds in England and Northern Ireland will mean many homebuyers pay less tax.

First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty on properties valued up to £425,000, up from £300,000. People buying their first home will be able to benefit from stamp duty relief on properties worth up to £625,000, up from its previous limit of £500,000.

If you’re already a homeowner and you’re moving house, the 0% rate has been doubled from £125,000 to £250,000. Assuming the other thresholds and rates remain the same, this could save home movers £2,500.

All these changes are effective immediately and are permanent, unlike the temporary changes to stamp duty we saw during the pandemic.

Find out more: stamp duty calculator

Potential benefit cuts

The announcement was light on detail, but the Chancellor signalled that he would make changes to universal credit in an attempt to incentivise people who are out of work to find work, or people who are in low-paid work to find more work or better-paid jobs.

Kwarteng said a cut to benefits was on the cards for those who did not take these steps.

Find out more: what is Universal Credit?

IR35 repealed

IR35 - referring to off-payroll working rules that aim to ensure contractors doing work for companies are paying the correct level of tax - will be repealed. These rules were introduced to the public sector in April 2017 and came into force in the private sector in April 2021.

The Chancellor said tax compliance of these workers would be kept closely under review.

Corporation tax rise cancelled

The planned rise in corporation tax, announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year, will not go ahead. There had been plans in place to increase the rate to 23% from April 2023, but Kwarteng confirmed the rate will remain at 19% – the lowest in the G20.

Find out more: what is corporation tax?

Alcohol duty

The tax on alcohol, which usually rises each year with RPI, will also remain at its current rate.

This is in line with the spring 2021 Budget, which froze alcohol duty for the second time in a decade. Kwarteng didn’t mention the previously planned reform to the alcohol duty system, which would have seen the cost of a pint reduce by 3p in 2023.

Find out more: alcohol duty freeze announced in Spring 2021 Budget

This story was first published on 23 September 2022. It was updated on 3 October, to reflect the government's decision to cancel plans to abolish the additional-rate of tax.