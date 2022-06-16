We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Morrisons has recalled a range of different breaded chicken products over concerns they may be contaminated with fragments of glass.
The supermarket and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued an alert warning that consumers who bought the affected items should not eat them, and return them for a refund.
The FSA said the potential presence of small pieces of glass means they are unsafe to eat.
Morrisons breaded chicken goujons, nuggets and steaks with June use-by dates are among the products affected.
Here's a list of the products which may contain glass and aren't safe to consume:
You should return them straight away for a full refund.
Morrisons said: "Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don't need a receipt."
The supermarket added that no other products are affected by the issue.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."
You can see the full Morrisons chicken alert on the FSA website.
Recall notices citing glass or metal fragments in food are relatively common. In the case of this Morrisons recall, we don't know exactly what happened, but a Morrisons spokesperson told us that the glass pieces were "discovered during routine safety checks in the supplier's factory."
"We believe the issue has been contained within the factory but as a precaution customers are advised not to eat this product and return it to their nearest store for a full refund," the spokesperson added.
Our food system in the UK is generally very safe - the fact these issues are spotted and alerts sent out may be alarming, but is ultimately a good thing as it shows checks are happening. But things do still go wrong.
The FSA told us: “While there are several ways that contaminants can get into food, this incident shows how effective monitoring and checks can stop unsafe food reaching the market.
"The business found the glass during their routine monitoring of the manufacturing process and rightly took the precautionary step of recalling products while investigations are carried out to identify the cause.”
If you're concerned about getting timely information about food product recalls, you can sign up to alerts and see the latest ones on the FSA website.
