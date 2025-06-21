The cheapest cars to insure in 2025 are costing drivers as little as £282 a year, according to new figures from GoCompare.

That’s around £300 less than the average car insurance premium, which stood at £589 between January and March 2025, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Comparison site GoCompare shared data with Which? showing the 10 models with the lowest median insurance premiums so far this year. All were manufactured from 2014 onwards, meaning they’re still widely available second-hand.

But just because a car is cheap to insure doesn’t mean it’s a smart buy. We break down what’s really behind the numbers, and what our experts make of the models on the list.

The cheapest cars to insure in 2025

GoCompare analysed car insurance sales between 1 January and 30 April 2025 to find the models with the lowest median premiums. All models listed were manufactured in 2014 or later.

Note: We’ve linked to our expert car reviews where available. Which? members can read the full reviews by logging in.

The Fiat Panda came in first, with a typical premium of £282. Close behind were the Peugeot 107 and Smart Fortwo, both with premiums under £290.

Several others, including the Mazda MX-5 and Fiat 500c, were not far off either.

At first glance, this list might suggest these cars are simply the cheapest to insure. But premiums can also be shaped by who tends to drive the car, how often they're used and what risk profile insurers associate with those drivers.

What our experts think of the list

Dino Buratti, Which? Cars expert, says

'It’s not surprising to see that several small, low-powered cars come out as being the cheapest to insure. The exception is the Mazda MX-5, a popular modern classic car that’s often driven as a second car by enthusiasts. As we’d expect second cars like the MX-5 to cover fewer miles per year, this may account for the low insurance premiums owners are being quoted.

'Another exception is the Suzuki Jimny. As it was available to buy new from 1998 to 2018, parts availability for this model is good, which insurers view favourably when preparing quotes.'

These examples show that insurance prices depend on more than just the car itself.

Insurers take into account who is likely to drive the vehicle, how far it’s typically driven and how expensive it would be to repair. So while a car might appear cheap to insure on paper, that might not be the case for everyone.

Are these cars worth buying?

Low insurance premiums are useful, but they’re only part of the picture. You’ll still want a car that’s safe, reliable and enjoyable to drive.

We checked our expert reviews of the models listed. Some fared well. Others were let down by poor performance or reliability issues. A couple are even rated Don’t Buys.

As mentioned, some of the cars in this list first went on sale more than a decade ago. That means older versions may not benefit from recent safety updates or fuel efficiency improvements.

If you’re thinking of choosing a car based on insurance costs, take the time to check our full reviews. That way you can be confident you’re not saving on premiums only to pay more in repairs or on compromises later.

Our experts have put hundreds of models through their paces in lab tests and real-world conditions, and surveyed more than 60,000 UK car owners to find out how the cars perform in everyday life.

Check our independent car reviews and buying advice to see how each model stacks up – or head straight to our best cars for 2025 round-up for top-rated options in every class.

5 ways to cut the cost of your car insurance

Car insurance costs have soared in recent years – but that doesn’t mean you have to accept your renewal quote without question. With a few smart moves, you could bring down the price of your policy:

Shop around: insurers don’t appear on every site, and prices can vary depending on where you look. Try at least two or three of the main price comparison sites, such as Confused.com , Compare the Market , Go.Compare or MoneySuperMarket. Don’t leave it until the last minute: prices tend to rise the closer you get to your renewal date. Buying cover around three weeks before your policy ends is typically when you’ll find the lowest quotes. Mark your calendar to compare quotes as soon as your renewal invite lands. Check if you really need all the add-ons: extras such as legal expenses cover, courtesy cars or breakdown assistance are often included by default – but you may already be covered elsewhere. For example, some packaged bank accounts include breakdown cover. Removing unnecessary add-ons could knock a chunk off your quote. Consider a black box: telematics policies monitor how and when you drive – usually via a small device or smartphone app. If you drive safely and don’t clock up too many miles, you could earn discounts. They're especially useful for younger drivers or those with limited experience. Learn more in our guide to black box insurance . Pay annually: monthly payments might feel easier to manage, but they usually come with interest charges (sometimes up to 30% APR). Paying in full upfront is almost always cheaper. If you need to spread the cost, consider using a 0% credit card and setting up automatic repayments.

Find out more: how to find cheap car insurance