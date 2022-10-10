'My Amazon delivery was stolen from my doorstep'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I have had two orders I bought from Amazon stolen from my doorstep.

Amazon refunded the first order after some chasing and promised me that the problem wouldn't happen again.

I then ordered a £40 toaster, which also disappeared from my doorstep. I wasn't at home when the parcel was delivered, and when I made the order I selected ‘no safe place’.

When I contacted Amazon, it told me that it sent a one-time passcode which I provided to the driver. I never received this code.

Amazon also claimed it had a photo of the parcel outside my front door and refused to provide me with a refund on that basis.

Please advise me on how I can get my money back.

Anonymous

Put to Rights

Tali Ramsey, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

It's frustrating that this has happened to you for a second time. Under the Consumer Rights Act, a retailer is responsible for the safe delivery of your online order.

As your delivery was left on your doorstep without your permission and was subsequently stolen, the retailer is breaching the contract it made with you when you made the order. Therefore, it must refund you or send you a replacement.

You should contact the retailer again and explain this to them. It will also be useful if you can provide any evidence to support the fact that you didn’t receive the order, such as phone records showing that the one-time passcode was never received.

Theft is a crime, so you can also report it to the police, particularly as this has happened before. It is likely that the retailer will cooperate with the police investigation if there is one, and this may help with your refund or redelivery request.

Need to know

If you’re unsure whether you’ll be home for a delivery, nominate a safe place or ask a trusted neighbour to accept it.

A retailer may have on record that an order was delivered, but if you didn’t receive it, you can argue that the delivery wasn’t completed as it wasn’t handed over to you or to someone else at your address.

Ensure your online accounts with retailers contain your correct mobile number so that one-time passcodes can be shared with the delivery driver if necessary.

