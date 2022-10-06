New car sales up, but still way below pre-pandemic levels

New car sales increased by 4.6% last month compared to September 2021, but the market is still far below what it was pre-pandemic. Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that registrations languish nearly 35% below the levels seen in 2019.

September is typically a busy month for car registrations as new plates are released (‘72’ plates this time round). However, along with the cost of living crisis, new car buyers continue to face long lead times for orders and inflexible pricing as the market continues to struggle with supply chain issues.

There is some positive news, though, with the latest figures indicating healthy growth in some areas of the market.

Electric cars (EVs) and full hybrids in particular are gaining increased traction with buyers, with both achieving growth of 16.5% compared to September last year. However, sales of plug-in hybrids dropped 11.5% over the same period. Watch our video to learn more about the different types of hybrid car.

Whatever type of car you're looking for, our in-depth reviews will help you find the perfect model. See the best cars for 2022

EV sales surge in 2022

Looking at sales figures across this year so far, sales of EV and hybrid cars (plug-in and full hybrids) make up just over 30% of all car sales, compared to just over 25% over the same period last year. EV sales in particular have shot up, increasing 40.3% year on year.

Plug-in hybrid registrations fell 15% over the same period. As we’ve seen in our tests, the fuel-economy benefit of plug-in hybrids is dependent on your ability to keep the car charged.

Diesel suffered the biggest year-on-year slump with a drop of 43%. Sales of petrol cars also fell compared to 2021, but with a smaller drop of 15.4%.

Commenting on the most recent industry figures, Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

‘The overall market remains weak…as supply chain issues continue to constrain model availability. Whilst the industry is working hard to address these issues, the long-term recovery of the market also depends on robust consumer confidence and economic stability.’

Most popular new cars of 2022 (so far)

Here are the five best-selling cars of this year so far according to SMMT data, along with links to our full reviews.

1. Vauxhall Corsa (2020-)

It’s not hard to see why the Corsa sells so well. It handles well, is cheap to run and is also available as a full-electric model (the Corsa-e).

Read our expert reviews of the Vauxhall Corsa (2020-) and Vauxhall Corsa-e (2020-).

2. Nissan Qashqai (2021-)

A firm family favourite, the Qashqai has remained popular ever since it was introduced back in 2007. This model has excellent safety kit, an upmarket interior and is available as a mild or full hybrid.

Get the definitive verdict in our Nissan Qashqai (2021-) review.

3. Ford Puma (2020-)

The Puma has lots of clever features (including its ‘megabox’ boot) and excellent presence on the road thanks to sharp styling cues. But are there better alternatives?

Read our Ford Puma (2020-) review to see how it compares to the competition.

4. Kia Sportage (2022-)

The fifth generation Sportage is proving to be a big hit, thanks to its focus on practicality, safety equipment and style.

Our review of the latest Sportage is coming soon. See how its predecessor fared in our Kia Sportage (2016-2021) review.

5. Mini (2014-)

Despite its age, the smallest model in the Mini range remains hugely popular, and the recently launched Mini Electric (pictured) benefits from technology from parent company BMW.

Read our Mini Hatch (2014-) and Mini Electric (2020-) reviews.

