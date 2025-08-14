New discount app launched for teachers – how does it compare?

A new app from the Discounts for Teachers website gives teachers and other education staff access to discounts and cashback on everyday spending.

Here, Which? looks at what the app offers, the savings you can make and whether it’s worth signing up. And if you’re not eligible, we’ve also rounded up other workplace discount schemes and how they compare.

What is Discount for Teachers?

Discounts for Teachers has been a website for the past 20 years, offering teachers and those within the education sector discounts and cashback when they shop at hundreds of high street retailers.

Its new app offers users the same service, although with more exclusive deals and curated offers tailored to the school year.

Discounts aren't limited to retail stores either – there are also deals on restaurant meals, days out at theme parks, holiday bookings, mobile phone contracts and insurance.

Jobs which will allow you to sign up include, but are not limited to:

Teaching assistants

Nursery workers

Support staff

Caterers maintenance staff

Retired education workers

Lecturers

Professors

How much can you save?

Discounts for Teachers says members can save on average around £2,262 a year – or £188.50 a month – using the app. Discounts typically range between 5% and 25%, with some brands offering more on occasion.

Current partners include B&M, Burger King, TIU, George at Asda, Ikea, Halfords, Jet2 and Ocado.

Cashback offers tend to be between 2% and 5%, with retailers including Sainsbury's, Asda, Boots, and B&Q.

Your exact yearly savings will depend on how often you use the app.

How does it work?

You can join Discounts for Teachers by visiting the website and completing the registration form.

You’ll need a work email address or a valid document to prove eligibility – such as a work ID card, payslip or pension statement.

If your role isn’t listed, choose the closest match, as all education sector staff are entitled to its discounts.

Once registered, you can claim offers via the website or app. When shopping online, click on an offer and choose either:

Get Deal – you’ll be taken to the brand’s website, and the discount will be applied automatically.

Get Code – you’ll need to go to the brand’s site first, then copy the discount code from the offer page and paste it at checkout.

For in-store purchases, show your Digital ID to claim the discount or cashback.

How does it compare?

If you’re not eligible for Discounts for Teachers, there are other platforms offering similar savings for different groups of workers and benefit claimants.

The table below shows how the main schemes compare at a glance (ordered alphabetically), from who can join and how much they cost.

Platform Cost Who can join Number of discounts Average yearly savings Blue light card £4.99 (for 2 years) NHS, emergency services, social care, armed forces (some education roles) 15,000+ £886 Discounts for carers Free Paid and unpaid carers 1,500+ £2,264 Discounts for charity workers Free Charity sector staff 1,500+ £2,264 Discounts for teachers Free Education sector workers (inc. retired staff) 1,500+

£2,264 Health service discounts Free Health service staff 1,500+ £2,264 Purpl £4.99 (intro) / £9.99 annually People claiming certain disability benefits 300 £1,207

Average yearly savings are based on data supplied by the providers and may vary depending on how often you use the scheme.

Blue light card

Blue light card is the largest scheme by far, with more than 3.6 million members and more than 15,000 discounts.

As well as percentage savings with high street and online brands, it runs exclusive events such as discounted theme park days and special access offers.

Eligibility is broad, covering NHS staff, emergency services, social care workers, armed forces personnel and even some education roles.

Applications are online, and you’ll need to provide proof such as a payslip, ID card or employment letter.

Discounts for teachers, charity workers, health service staff and carers

Under the same Discounts for Teacher umbrella, the brand also offers discounts for charity workers , health service workers and carers .

Across these platforms, there are more than 1.5 million members. Apps are set to be rolled out for all these platforms going forward.

The sites advise you to sign up with a work email address, as it will use its own database to check if you are eligible to become a member.

If you don't have a work email address, you'll need to provide a work ID card, payslip, passport, driving licence, P60 showing your pension or a discount card for other providers. These need to show you work in the relevant sector you are applying for. For example, you work within a care home or for a charity.

If you are an unpaid carer and claim carer’s allowance or carer’s element for universal credit, you can provide your benefit letter if you don't work due to your caring responsibilities.

Purpl

The online platform Purpl gives shoppers claiming disability benefits discounts, and currently, it has around 70,000 members. Eligible benefits include:

Personal independence payment (PIP)

Disability living allowance (DLA)

A Blue Badge

A disabled bus pass

A disabled person's railcard

An Access Card

Discounts are available across supermarkets, restaurants, high street shops, online brands, attractions, holidays, insurance and cars. However, they are only available for online shopping, and you cannot claim the discounts in-store.

The discounts available vary depending on the retailer, and these can range from 5% to 55% - sometimes even more. It also offers set amounts off items. For example, Currys currently has £15 off kitchen appliances that cost more than £299.