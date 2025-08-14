By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

New discount app launched for teachers – how does it compare?

We look at workplace discount schemes for education staff, emergency services and more
Ruby FlanaganSenior Content Producer

A new app from the Discounts for Teachers website gives teachers and other education staff access to discounts and cashback on everyday spending.

Here, Which? looks at what the app offers, the savings you can make and whether it’s worth signing up. And if you’re not eligible, we’ve also rounded up other workplace discount schemes and how they compare.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

What is Discount for Teachers?

Discounts for Teachers has been a website for the past 20 years, offering teachers and those within the education sector discounts and cashback when they shop at hundreds of high street retailers. 

Its new app offers users the same service, although with more exclusive deals and curated offers tailored to the school year.

Discounts aren't limited to retail stores either – there are also deals on restaurant meals, days out at theme parks, holiday bookings, mobile phone contracts and insurance.

Jobs which will allow you to sign up include,  but are not limited to: 

  • Teaching assistants
  • Nursery workers 
  • Support staff
  • Caterers maintenance staff
  • Retired education workers
  • Lecturers
  • Professors

Find out more: best cashback and reward credit cards 2025

How much can you save?

Discounts for Teachers says members can save on average around £2,262 a year – or £188.50 a month – using the app. Discounts typically range between 5% and 25%, with some brands offering more on occasion.

Current partners include B&M, Burger King, TIU, George at Asda, Ikea, Halfords, Jet2 and Ocado.

Cashback offers tend to be between 2% and 5%, with retailers including Sainsbury's, Asda, Boots, and B&Q.

Your exact yearly savings will depend on how often you use the app.

How does it work?

You can join Discounts for Teachers by visiting the website and completing the registration form. 

You’ll need a work email address or a valid document to prove eligibility – such as a work ID card, payslip or pension statement. 

If your role isn’t listed, choose the closest match, as all education sector staff are entitled to its discounts.

Once registered, you can claim offers via the website or app. When shopping online, click on an offer and choose either:

  • Get Deal – you’ll be taken to the brand’s website, and the discount will be applied automatically.
  • Get Code – you’ll need to go to the brand’s site first, then copy the discount code from the offer page and paste it at checkout.

For in-store purchases, show your Digital ID to claim the discount or cashback.

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

How does it compare?

If you’re not eligible for Discounts for Teachers, there are other platforms offering similar savings for different groups of workers and benefit claimants. 

The table below shows how the main schemes compare at a glance (ordered alphabetically), from who can join and how much they cost.

PlatformCostWho can joinNumber of discountsAverage yearly savings
Blue light card£4.99 (for 2 years)NHS, emergency services, social care, armed forces (some education roles)15,000+£886
Discounts for carersFreePaid and unpaid carers1,500+£2,264
Discounts for charity workers FreeCharity sector staff1,500+£2,264
Discounts for teachersFreeEducation sector workers (inc. retired staff)1,500+
£2,264
Health service discounts FreeHealth service staff 1,500+£2,264
Purpl£4.99 (intro) / £9.99 annuallyPeople claiming certain disability benefits300£1,207

Average yearly savings are based on data supplied by the providers and may vary depending on how often you use the scheme.

Blue light card

Blue light card is the largest scheme by far, with more than 3.6 million members and more than 15,000 discounts. 

As well as percentage savings with high street and online brands, it runs exclusive events such as discounted theme park days and special access offers. 

Eligibility is broad, covering NHS staff, emergency services, social care workers, armed forces personnel and even some education roles. 

Applications are online, and you’ll need to provide proof such as a payslip, ID card or employment letter.

Discounts for teachers, charity workers, health service staff and carers

Under the same Discounts for Teacher umbrella, the brand also offers discounts for charity workers, health service workers and carers

Across these platforms, there are more than 1.5 million members. Apps are set to be rolled out for all these platforms going forward. 

The sites advise you to sign up with a work email address, as it will use its own database to check if you are eligible to become a member. 

If you don't have a work email address, you'll need to provide a work ID card, payslip, passport, driving licence, P60 showing your pension or a discount card for other providers. These need to show you work in the relevant sector you are applying for. For example, you work within a care home or for a charity. 

If you are an unpaid carer and claim carer’s allowance or carer’s element for universal credit, you can provide your benefit letter if you don't work due to your caring responsibilities. 

Purpl

The online platform Purpl gives shoppers claiming disability benefits discounts, and currently, it has around 70,000 members. Eligible benefits include: 

  • Personal independence payment (PIP)
  • Disability living allowance (DLA)
  • A Blue Badge
  • A disabled bus pass 
  • A disabled person's railcard
  • An Access Card

Discounts are available across supermarkets, restaurants, high street shops, online brands, attractions, holidays, insurance and cars. However, they are only available for online shopping, and you cannot claim the discounts in-store. 

The discounts available vary depending on the retailer, and these can range from 5% to 55% - sometimes even more. It also offers set amounts off items. For example, Currys currently has £15 off kitchen appliances that cost more than £299. 

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.