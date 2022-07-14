New gardening tools that have impressed Which?

If you’re blessed with a garden, you’ll no doubt own some garden machinery tools to help keep it in tip top shape.

Maintaining your garden not only prevents it from getting out of control, but it also keeps it healthy and guest-ready so you can then sit back and enjoy your outdoor oasis.

We’ve recently tested a variety of gardening tools from brands including Ryobi, Husqvarna, Powerbase and Stihl to find out if any of them can top the leader board.

We’ve uncovered a total of 11 new Best Buys across all of the categories we’ve recently tested.

Read on to see some of the latest models we’ve tested as well as some top gardening hacks to help keep your outdoor space in order.

Latest garden machinery on test

We’ve recently tested grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, robot mowers, leaf blowers and some pressure washers. We’ve been busy!

Here are some of the latest models we’ve tested so have a read to see if they could be what you’re after.

EGO LM1702E-SP lawn mower, £498

Key specs

Type: cordless

Weight: 22kg

Cutting width: 42cm

Cutting heights: 7 (20mm to 80mm)

This cordless mower is designed for tackling medium-sized lawns and has variable speed self-propulsion to help take the effort out of mowing. Read the full Ego LM1702E-SP review to see whether it was easy to handle and whether it will do a great job at cutting your lawn.

Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 grass trimmer, £265

Key specs

Type: cordless

Weight: 3.5kg

Line-feed method: auto/manual

This cordless grass trimmer is suited to more heavy-duty tasks, such as tackling overgrown grass or weeds. There’s two speed settings to help provide an extra boost. But is it a Best Buy? Read our full review of the Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 grass trimmer to find out.

Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer, £72

Key specs

Type: corded electric

Blade length: 61cm

Tooth width: 24mm

Weight: 4.3kg

This corded electric trimmer has a long blade making it suitable for larger hedges. It also has a rotating handle designed to help you to switch position easily when cutting different parts of the hedge. But did it leave our hedges with an excellent finish? Read our full review of the Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer to find out.

Ryobi RY18BLXC-140 leaf blower, £161

Key specs

Type: cordless

Weight: 3.2kg

This cordless leaf blower has variable speed so you can lower it when directing leaves into a neat pile. But did this work well in reality and were surfaces left clear of leaves? Find out by reading our full review of the Ryobi RY18BLXC-140 leaf blower.

Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer, £240

Key specs

Power: 1500W

Weight: 7.1kg

Accessories: fixed-jet nozzle, variable fan-jet nozzle.

The smallest, entry-level model in Husqvarna's pressure washer range. It only comes with two accessories, but find out if we found these adequate for most jobs around the garden by reading the full Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer review.

Still not found what you’re looking for? Head to our grass trimmer reviews, hedge trimmer reviews, leaf blower reviews, pressure washer reviews and lawn mower reviews for more options.

Five garden machinery hacks