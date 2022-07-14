We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.

14 Jul 2022

New gardening tools that have impressed Which?

We’ve tested tools from lawn mowers to grass trimmers and uncovered 11 Best Buys
Verity Mann
Woman using hedge trimmer

If you’re blessed with a garden, you’ll no doubt own some garden machinery tools to help keep it in tip top shape.

Maintaining your garden not only prevents it from getting out of control, but it also keeps it healthy and guest-ready so you can then sit back and enjoy your outdoor oasis.

We’ve recently tested a variety of gardening tools from brands including Ryobi, Husqvarna, Powerbase and Stihl to find out if any of them can top the leader board.

We’ve uncovered a total of 11 new Best Buys across all of the categories we’ve recently tested.

Read on to see some of the latest models we’ve tested as well as some top gardening hacks to help keep your outdoor space in order. 

Latest garden machinery on test

We’ve recently tested grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, robot mowers, leaf blowers and some pressure washers. We’ve been busy!

Here are some of the latest models we’ve tested so have a read to see if they could be what you’re after.

EGO LM1702E-SP lawn mower, £498

Key specs

  • Type: cordless
  • Weight: 22kg
  • Cutting width: 42cm
  • Cutting heights: 7 (20mm to 80mm)

This cordless mower is designed for tackling medium-sized lawns and has variable speed self-propulsion to help take the effort out of mowing. Read the full Ego LM1702E-SP review to see whether it was easy to handle and whether it will do a great job at cutting your lawn.

Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 grass trimmer, £265

Key specs

  • Type: cordless
  • Weight: 3.5kg
  • Line-feed method: auto/manual

This cordless grass trimmer is suited to more heavy-duty tasks, such as tackling overgrown grass or weeds. There’s two speed settings to help provide an extra boost. But is it a Best Buy? Read our full review of the Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 grass trimmer to find out.

Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer, £72

Key specs

  • Type: corded electric
  • Blade length: 61cm
  • Tooth width: 24mm
  • Weight: 4.3kg

This corded electric trimmer has a long blade making it suitable for larger hedges. It also has a rotating handle designed to help you to switch position easily when cutting different parts of the hedge. But did it leave our hedges with an excellent finish? Read our full review of the Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer to find out.

Ryobi RY18BLXC-140 leaf blower, £161

Key specs

  • Type: cordless
  • Weight: 3.2kg

This cordless leaf blower has variable speed so you can lower it when directing leaves into a neat pile. But did this work well in reality and were surfaces left clear of leaves? Find out by reading our full review of the Ryobi RY18BLXC-140 leaf blower.

Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer, £240

Key specs

  • Power: 1500W
  • Weight: 7.1kg
  • Accessories: fixed-jet nozzle, variable fan-jet nozzle.

The smallest, entry-level model in Husqvarna's pressure washer range. It only comes with two accessories, but find out if we found these adequate for most jobs around the garden by reading the full Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer review.

Still not found what you’re looking for? Head to our grass trimmer reviews, hedge trimmer reviews, leaf blower reviews, pressure washer reviews and lawn mower reviews for more options.

Five garden machinery hacks

  1. When storing any cordless tools, make sure the battery has at least 40% charge remaining and remove the battery from the tool and store it separately.
  2. To keep your grass trimmer line flexible and make it last longer, it should absorb moisture before use. Place it in water for a minimum of 24 hours before use, and if your spool hasn’t been used for an extended period, remove it from the cutting head and soak in water for two days before using it.
  3. Avoid propping your pressure-washer lance facing downwards on the ground because it could pick up dirt that gets trapped in the nozzle which could risk damaging the paintwork of a car if it’s blasted out at high pressure. 
  4. At the end of the season, siphon out any remaining petrol from your petrol tools. Left to sit over winter, that fuel will degrade and deposits will sink to the bottom, and your tool will have a tough time getting going by the time spring rolls around.
  5. Avoid cutting your lawn too short during the warmer months as it will lose its moisture more quickly and you’ll get those tell-tale yellow-brown patches. Set the blades on your mower to their highest setting so you don't scalp the grass. Don't lower them too much over the coming weeks as cutting at a higher height allows daisies and other lawn plants to flower and help pollinators, and the grass is also more likely to stay lush and green.

