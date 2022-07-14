New gardening tools that have impressed Which?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
If you’re blessed with a garden, you’ll no doubt own some garden machinery tools to help keep it in tip top shape.
Maintaining your garden not only prevents it from getting out of control, but it also keeps it healthy and guest-ready so you can then sit back and enjoy your outdoor oasis.
We’ve recently tested a variety of gardening tools from brands including Ryobi, Husqvarna, Powerbase and Stihl to find out if any of them can top the leader board.
We’ve uncovered a total of 11 new Best Buys across all of the categories we’ve recently tested.
Read on to see some of the latest models we’ve tested as well as some top gardening hacks to help keep your outdoor space in order.
We’ve recently tested grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, robot mowers, leaf blowers and some pressure washers. We’ve been busy!
Here are some of the latest models we’ve tested so have a read to see if they could be what you’re after.
This cordless mower is designed for tackling medium-sized lawns and has variable speed self-propulsion to help take the effort out of mowing. Read the full Ego LM1702E-SP review to see whether it was easy to handle and whether it will do a great job at cutting your lawn.
This cordless grass trimmer is suited to more heavy-duty tasks, such as tackling overgrown grass or weeds. There’s two speed settings to help provide an extra boost. But is it a Best Buy? Read our full review of the Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 grass trimmer to find out.
This corded electric trimmer has a long blade making it suitable for larger hedges. It also has a rotating handle designed to help you to switch position easily when cutting different parts of the hedge. But did it leave our hedges with an excellent finish? Read our full review of the Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer to find out.
This cordless leaf blower has variable speed so you can lower it when directing leaves into a neat pile. But did this work well in reality and were surfaces left clear of leaves? Find out by reading our full review of the Ryobi RY18BLXC-140 leaf blower.
The smallest, entry-level model in Husqvarna's pressure washer range. It only comes with two accessories, but find out if we found these adequate for most jobs around the garden by reading the full Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer review.
Still not found what you’re looking for? Head to our grass trimmer reviews, hedge trimmer reviews, leaf blower reviews, pressure washer reviews and lawn mower reviews for more options.