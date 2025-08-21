By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
10 picnic essentials to complete your bank holiday
Want to soak up the sun before this streak of summer gives way to autumnal rain? We've asked our experts for their picks for a great picnic.
While we haven't tested every single product in this expert round-up, we'd never recommend a dud. That said, be sure to read our reviews to find out if something we did test made the cut for a Best Buy.
Looking for a post-picnic stroll to digest? We asked Which? members about the best walks in the UK
Expert-approved picnic picks
Asda Extra Special Sea Salt & Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps
We like: Cheap as chips
We don't like: Not everyone's favourite flavour
In the everlasting words of Peep Show's Mark Corrigan; 'It was a picnic! You can't see the crisps! We had three different flavours of crisps!'
Our experts don't think you really need three types of crisps for a picnic, but if you're going to have at least one, we'd recommend picking up these salt and vinegar crisps from Asda.
You can get a 150g bag for under £1.50, which wasn't the cheapest we tested, but it's still a bargain compared to bags from better-known brands such as Kettle, Tyrrells or Pipers.
Get them from Asda (£1.34) or see how they held up against other bags in our taste test on the best salt and vinegar crisps.
Heinz Tomato Ketchup
We like: A classic
We don't like: The most expensive ketchup we tested
If you're serving up bacon butties or grilling up some sausages during your picnic, providing ketchup is a must. And you can typically buy a bottle of Heinz for £3 – it's a bit on the expensive side, though.
Heinz may be the most famous tomato sauce, but is it really the best you can buy?
Read the results from our taste test to find out the best tomato ketchup.
You can find bottles available from most supermarkets, including: Asda, Co-op, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
ProCook Chefs Knife
We like: Lightweight and comes with cover
We don't like: Not dishwasher-safe
If you're looking for a budget-friendly knife to keep in a picnic basket, or to use outdoors, this is a great choice to consider.
It's easy to use, plus it's not cumbersome – it weighs just 97g and is 15cm long, meaning you shouldn't have any issues with it poking out of a bag once you're done using it.
Read our full verdict in our guide on the best chef's knives. You can get it from ProCook (£5).
LIVIVO Set of 6 Acrylic Plastic Tumblers
We like: Dishwasher-safe
Watch out for: Only one size
Bringing along some reusable cups to a picnic can be especially handy, and can cut down on waste from their disposable counterparts. This set of six cups can hold 600ml, and come in a variety of blues.
Once you're done with them at the picnic, you can chuck them into a dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Pick up a pack of six at the retailers below:
Huskee Coffee Cup and Lid
We like: Made using recycled material
We don't like: Don't grip it too hard – the ridges can be a bit tough
They're more expensive than the plastic tumblers above, but these come with a lid and are better insulated. These should keep drinks hotter (or cooler) for longer.
These reusable cups are dishwasher-safe. That said, if you find yourself craving a post-picnic coffee, but have a dirty cup, you can swap it out for a clean one at participating locations using HuskeeSwap.
How well does it keep drinks warm? Read our full Huskee Coffee Cup review.
Compare prices below:
Amazon Basics Picnic Travel Blanket
We like: Folds down to 40 x 25cm, is 200 x 200 when unfolded
Watch out for: Some styles and sizes cost more
Can you even call it a picnic if you don't have a blanket to sit on when enjoying your food and drink? We don't think so. Luckily, this one won't break the bank, plus it has a water- and sand-proofed base.
If you manage to spill something on it, you can even machine wash it.
Pick it up below:
Stanley AeroLight IceFlow water bottle
We like: Double-wall insulated
We don't like: Not the cheapest option
This metal water bottle has double-wall insulation, which should keep the water you bring along cold for longer than a typical plastic bottle.
The bottle holds around 600ml of water, which makes it good for one or two people. You can pick it up in a variety of different colours, too.
How well does it keep water cool? Find out in our guide on the best water bottles. Compare prices below:
Titan Deep Freeze 40 Can Collapsible Cooler
We like: Large capacity
We don't like: Only available from Costco (£29.98)
Unlike other cooler bags we tested, this one has a lot of extra compartments and pockets. You'll be able to stash food and drink inside, plus utensils and just about anything else you might need for a proper picnic. It's got a big rubber strap that makes it simple to sling over your shoulder, too.
That said, if you want one it's only available from Costco, meaning you'll need to get a membership first. If you already have one, it's a great picnic pick.
Thinking about picking one up? Read our full review in our guide on the best cooler bags first. You can get one from Costco (£29.89).
Need some drinks? Read our review on the best sparkling wines for great-tasting budget bubbles
Heston Blumenthal Everdure Cube BBQ
We like: Very portable and only weighs 5kg
Watch out for: You'll need to pack some charcoal
If you don't have space on your balcony or in your garden for a big barbecue, this could be a great alternative, and one that can travel with you. It's ideal if you want to add some variety to your usual picnic foods, and grill up some burgers or skewers.
While it's not the lightest BBQ we tested, it is among the most portable.
Can a portable BBQ compete with its full-sized counterparts? Read how this one fared in our guide on the best charcoal barbecues.
Or get one below:
JBL Charge 6
We like: USB-C charging, plus IP68 water and dustproof
We don't like: Not as small as other speakers
Bringing along some tunes for any outdoor hangout is a must. While it's larger than most portable speakers, it comes with a carabiner to easily clip it onto a bag. Know that it weighs 1kg, meaning you'll feel it whether it's attached to your bag or inside it.
Just be sure you curate your playlists prior to your picnic.
How good does it sound? Read our JBL Charge 6 review to find out.
Pick one up below:
If you're after something smaller, we've picked out some portable Bluetooth speakers that should be on your shortlist.