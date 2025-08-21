10 picnic essentials to complete your bank holiday

Want to soak up the sun before this streak of summer gives way to autumnal rain? We've asked our experts for their picks for a great picnic.

Expert-approved picnic picks

Asda Extra Special Sea Salt & Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps

We like: Cheap as chips

We don't like: Not everyone's favourite flavour

In the everlasting words of Peep Show's Mark Corrigan; 'It was a picnic! You can't see the crisps! We had three different flavours of crisps!'

Our experts don't think you really need three types of crisps for a picnic, but if you're going to have at least one, we'd recommend picking up these salt and vinegar crisps from Asda.

You can get a 150g bag for under £1.50, which wasn't the cheapest we tested, but it's still a bargain compared to bags from better-known brands such as Kettle, Tyrrells or Pipers.

Get them from Asda (£1.34) or see how they held up against other bags in our taste test on the best salt and vinegar crisps.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

We like: A classic

We don't like: The most expensive ketchup we tested

If you're serving up bacon butties or grilling up some sausages during your picnic, providing ketchup is a must. And you can typically buy a bottle of Heinz for £3 – it's a bit on the expensive side, though.

Heinz may be the most famous tomato sauce, but is it really the best you can buy?

Read the results from our taste test to find out the best tomato ketchup.

You can find bottles available from most supermarkets, including: Asda , Co-op , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose .

ProCook Chefs Knife

We've all been there; ripping up a baguette or tearing off chunks of cheese because we forgot to bring a knife to cut up our picnic food. Don't go bringing a massive kitchen knife – this chef's knife weighs under 100g, and typically costs just a fiver. It also comes with a cover so you won't accidentally poke yourself if you're rummaging around in a bag for it. Louise Sayers Which? writer and researcher

We like: Lightweight and comes with cover

We don't like: Not dishwasher-safe

If you're looking for a budget-friendly knife to keep in a picnic basket, or to use outdoors, this is a great choice to consider.

It's easy to use, plus it's not cumbersome – it weighs just 97g and is 15cm long, meaning you shouldn't have any issues with it poking out of a bag once you're done using it.

Read our full verdict in our guide on the best chef's knives. You can get it from ProCook (£5).

LIVIVO Set of 6 Acrylic Plastic Tumblers

Apparently it's socially unacceptable to drink Aperol Spritz straight from a jug. So instead of doing that – or going through dozens of cardboard cups – I got some little reusable ones instead. They're not just handy outdoors, but at home for guests, too. Lars Stannard Which? writer

We like: Dishwasher-safe

Watch out for: Only one size

Bringing along some reusable cups to a picnic can be especially handy, and can cut down on waste from their disposable counterparts. This set of six cups can hold 600ml, and come in a variety of blues.

Once you're done with them at the picnic, you can chuck them into a dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Huskee Coffee Cup and Lid

Getting a few of these for a picnic can help mitigate spillage. Plus, you can always use them for an on-the-go cuppa afterwards. They come in several sizes from 175ml up to 470ml, too. Joel Bates Which? principal researcher and writer

We like: Made using recycled material

We don't like: Don't grip it too hard – the ridges can be a bit tough

They're more expensive than the plastic tumblers above, but these come with a lid and are better insulated. These should keep drinks hotter (or cooler) for longer.

These reusable cups are dishwasher-safe. That said, if you find yourself craving a post-picnic coffee, but have a dirty cup, you can swap it out for a clean one at participating locations using HuskeeSwap.

How well does it keep drinks warm? Read our full Huskee Coffee Cup review.

Amazon Basics Picnic Travel Blanket

While you could just use a regular old blanket, I've always found that picnic blankets with a waterproof backing not only keeps dampness from seeping through, but also prevents you tracking dirt, sand or debris back inside with you. They're quite handy at the beach, too. Bonus points if they can fold up into a tiny package. Lars Stannard Which? writer

We like: Folds down to 40 x 25cm, is 200 x 200 when unfolded

Watch out for: Some styles and sizes cost more

Can you even call it a picnic if you don't have a blanket to sit on when enjoying your food and drink? We don't think so. Luckily, this one won't break the bank, plus it has a water- and sand-proofed base.

If you manage to spill something on it, you can even machine wash it.

Stanley AeroLight IceFlow water bottle

Hydration is extremely important when you're out in the sun, so packing an insulated water bottle can keep your water nice and chilled whenever you need a break from the Pimm's. Danny Dougan Which? researcher and writer

We like: Double-wall insulated

We don't like: Not the cheapest option

This metal water bottle has double-wall insulation, which should keep the water you bring along cold for longer than a typical plastic bottle.

The bottle holds around 600ml of water, which makes it good for one or two people. You can pick it up in a variety of different colours, too.

How well does it keep water cool? Find out in our guide on the best water bottles. Compare prices below:

Titan Deep Freeze 40 Can Collapsible Cooler

You won't struggle with space using this cool bag – and you can even replace a traditional picnic basket with it. It fits dozens of 330ml cans, plus it has extra pockets on the outside to fit other goodies. You can fold it up too, meaning you don't need to find storage space for another bulky item. Chris Brookes Which? researcher and writer

We like: Large capacity

We don't like: Only available from Costco (£29.98)

Unlike other cooler bags we tested, this one has a lot of extra compartments and pockets. You'll be able to stash food and drink inside, plus utensils and just about anything else you might need for a proper picnic. It's got a big rubber strap that makes it simple to sling over your shoulder, too.

That said, if you want one it's only available from Costco, meaning you'll need to get a membership first. If you already have one, it's a great picnic pick.

Thinking about picking one up? Read our full review in our guide on the best cooler bags first. You can get one from Costco (£29.89).

Need some drinks? Read our review on the best sparkling wines for great-tasting budget bubbles

Heston Blumenthal Everdure Cube BBQ

While it's not the most conventional choice, this super-portable charcoal BBQ is a great addition if you want to grill up some fresh sausages or veggies while you're out and about. Just make sure you're allowed to use it wherever you picnic! Chris Brookes Which? researcher and writer

We like: Very portable and only weighs 5kg

Watch out for: You'll need to pack some charcoal

If you don't have space on your balcony or in your garden for a big barbecue, this could be a great alternative, and one that can travel with you. It's ideal if you want to add some variety to your usual picnic foods, and grill up some burgers or skewers.

While it's not the lightest BBQ we tested, it is among the most portable.

Can a portable BBQ compete with its full-sized counterparts? Read how this one fared in our guide on the best charcoal barbecues.

JBL Charge 6

I bring this with me pretty much everywhere I go, but it's fantastic when we're having a picnic in the park or if we're just hanging around somewhere outside. It's bigger than some portable speakers, but it's still small enough to easily tuck away into my bag. Hardeep Channa Which? researcher and writer

We like: USB-C charging, plus IP68 water and dustproof

We don't like: Not as small as other speakers

Bringing along some tunes for any outdoor hangout is a must. While it's larger than most portable speakers, it comes with a carabiner to easily clip it onto a bag. Know that it weighs 1kg, meaning you'll feel it whether it's attached to your bag or inside it.

Just be sure you curate your playlists prior to your picnic.

How good does it sound? Read our JBL Charge 6 review to find out.

If you're after something smaller, we've picked out some portable Bluetooth speakers that should be on your shortlist.