By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

New unit to pay women back £100m in underpaid state pensions: are you owed money?

The Department for Work and Pensions has formed a new unit to process claims
Kim Kaveh
Smiling older woman on the phone, holding a coffee cup, with a man in the background, in a cozy kitchen setting.

Tens of thousands of married, divorced and widowed women are to be paid back more than £100m in underpaid state pensions by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

It follows new evidence given to MPs by DWP permanent secretary Peter Schofield, based on findings from pensions consultancy Lane, Clark & Peacock (LCP) in May.

LCP had revealed tens of thousands of women were being underpaid their state pension, which has been caused by a combination of complex rules about women's entitlement under the old pension system and computer errors made by the DWP.

A special unit has now been set up by the government, currently staffed by 37 civil servants with more due to be added, to process claims.

Here, Which? looks at the evidence in more detail, explains how you can find out if your state pension is being underpaid and how you can claim.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.


What does the new evidence suggest?

The new evidence - presented to the Work and Pensions Select Committee - has confirmed that around 11,000 people have been in touch with the government on this issue and 7,200 claims have been processed.

Most women who contacted the DWP about their state pension were on the correct rate, but 1,900 - or nearly one in four - were confirmed to be receiving too little.

It's estimated that if the rate of successful claims remains at this level, almost 3,000 people who have contacted the DWP should be owed money.

At the hearing, Schofield noted that the work to check records is still ongoing.

A final bill of £100m

When asked by MPs if the total sum owed could reach £100m Schofield noted 'it could be a yes'.

LCP estimates that the average lump-sum back payment to date has been just under £10,000, which suggests the government may have paid out £25m to £30m to those who have contacted the DWP so far. Based on LCPs data, this implies a bill in excess of £100m is likely.

LCP partner Sir Steve Webb - who has been leading the research - has tabled a parliamentary petition calling on the DWP to use its records to track down all of the groups of women who are being underpaid.

The petition has reached more than 10,000 signatures, meaning the DWP has to give a formal response.

A DWP spokesperson told Which?: 'We are aware of a number of cases where individuals have been underpaid State Pension. We corrected our records and reimbursed those affected as soon as errors were identified.

'We are checking for further cases, and if any are found awards will also be reviewed and any arrears paid.'

Who could be eligible to claim missing state pensions?

The issue affects women who were married and reached state pension age (SPA) before April 2016, who can claim the basic state pension.

These women are entitled to 60% of the basic state pension their husband gets at SPA. For 2020-21, the full basic state pension is £134.25 per week and the rate for married women claiming on this basis would be £80.45 per week. Under this old system, each member of a couple could build up a pension in their own right.

So, in principle, each member of a married couple could earn a full state pension. But many women had gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record or had paid the specially reduced 'married woman's stamp', and so reached pension age with very limited pension entitlement of their own.

The women affected will have been born before 6 April 1953 and are most likely to be widows, married or divorced women, and those aged over 80.

If you're a widow, you could also substitute your late husband's NI record for your own, thereby qualifying for 100% of the basic state pension if your late husband had a full record of contributions.

If you were divorced when you reached SPA, you could substitute your ex-husband's NI record for your own, up to the point of your legal split. If the divorce occurred relatively late in life, this could enable you to qualify for a full basic state pension.

Why have some women been underpaid?

There are two groups of married women who may have been underpaid state pension benefits.

Until March 2008, a married, divorced or widowed woman would have had to make a claim to receive an enhanced pension.

For women whose husbands reached SPA (which was then 65 for men) after March 2008, the DWP's computer systems should have boosted their state pension payments to the 60% sum.

But many women have said that it didn't and have complained to the DWP.

The second group of women who have been affected are those whose husbands reached 65 before March 2008.

According to LCP, the DWP claims it wrote to these women to alert them of this option, but many say they never received such a letter.

Six groups of women that should take action now

Six groups of women have been identified by LCP who may want to contact the DWP to get their state pension payments reviewed:

  • Married women whose husband turned 65 before 17 March 2008 If you never claimed an uplift to the 60% rate (currently £80.45 per week in basic pension), you could be missing out.
  • Widows whose pension was not increased when their husband died This group can potentially receive a 100% basic state pension of £134.25 per week, plus a percentage of their late husband's additional state pension.
  • Widows whose pension is now correct, but who think they may have been underpaid while their late husband was still aliveThis is especially important if your late husband reached 65 after 17 March 2008.
  • Over-80s Who are receiving a basic pension of less than £80.45, provided that they satisfied a basic residence test when they turned 80.
  • Widowers and heirs of married women Where the woman has now died but who was underpaid state pension during her life, especially where her husband turned 65 after 17 March 2008.
  • Divorced women (particularly those who divorced post retirement) You should check you are benefiting from the contributions of your ex-husband.

How can I check if I'm eligible to claim?

LCP has created a calculator to help you identify if you may be affected.

You'll need to enter some details about you and your husband (or husband at the time), including when you were born, whether your husband is over the SPA, how much basic state pension you currently receive and how much your husband (or ex-husband) receives.

You'll then be given an indication of whether you're receiving less than you're entitled to. LCP says all data is given anonymously and it doesn't store any of the personal data you input.

If you have any concerns or questions about your pension you should contact the government's Pension Service.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.