Ninja air fryer deal: this popular family-sized model just hit its lowest price in 6 months

Level up your midweek meals with a new Ninja air fryer for your kitchen.

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to refresh your small appliances, with discounts on everything from the best air fryers to the best kettles, from top brands like Breville, Ninja and Tefal.

This deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK air fryer cuts the price to the cheapest in over six months, and £63 below its average price.

Take a look at more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in the 2026 sale.

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*References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months before publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? No (£154 in December 2025)

Average price in the past six months: £228

Cheapest price in the past six months: £171*

Basket air fryer

33 x 44 x 38cm (H x W x D)

2.2kg

We like: Dual cooking zones

We don’t like: Will take up a lot of space

Making delicious meals to feed a family should be no problem for this Ninja air fryer, thanks to its huge dual zone basket with a capacity of 9.5 litres. Ninja says you can feed around eight people when you fill it up.

There are two 4.75-litre drawers, each with its own program and timing, plus a sync function that aligns cooking times so both sets of food are ready at the same time.

You’ll get six cooking functions: air fry, max crisp (for frozen food), roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat.

Read our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK review.

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See the seven things Which? deals editor would never do during a sale.

Is the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK any good?

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