Nutrient deficiencies vegans need to watch out for

Going vegan or veggie is increasingly popular, but it could put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies that impact your health if you don't plan your meals carefully.
If you've started following a vegan diet as part of your 2023 resolutions it's important to be aware of the nutrients that are harder to source from solely plant-based foods, and make sure you're getting enough.
We've rounded up the vital vitamins that are harder to get hold of via a plant-based diet, why they matter, and how to get more into your meals.
We only need a small amount of B12 in our daily diet but it's really key. Not getting enough can cause tiredness, headaches and vision problems.
If left unchecked, it can cause more severe symptoms including issues with memory and cognition, vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia, increased risk of heart disease and nerve symptoms such as numbness.
Vitamin B12 only occurs naturally in animal-derived foods such as meat, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish, so vegans can struggle to get enough of it.
Vegan B12 food sources:
However, even if you add fortified foods to your diet, you'll likely need a B12 supplement to ensure you're getting enough.
Calcium is found in dairy foods such as cheese, yoghurt and milk and it's needed for strong bones and teeth, as well as regulating heart rhythm.
If we don't get the average 700mg we need per day from our diet it can lead to reduced bone density. This is particularly important for women, who are at higher risk of osteoporosis in later life.
A 2020 study in BMC medical journal showed that those following a vegan diet had a higher risk of fractures in all areas of the body, especially the hip bones. Vegetarians and fish eaters were also at increased risk of fracture compared to meat eaters.
Vegan calcium food sources:
If you're often tired, breathless and pale, you might have low iron - the nutrient needed for healthy blood cells to carry oxygen to every cell in your body.
The 'haem' variety of iron - found in animal products such as beef, lamb, pork, eggs and poultry - is more easily absorbed by the body than plant-derived 'non-haem' iron, which is what animal-free diets depend on.
Vegans have been shown to have lower blood cells counts and higher levels of iron-deficiency anaemia than people who get iron from animal sources.
How to get enough iron when you're vegan:
Animal sources of zinc include meat, shellfish and dairy foods, and it supports immunity, healthy hair and skin, and wound healing.
It's known as a trace mineral, meaning we only need small amounts, but our bodies can't store it, so we need regular intakes.
Plant-based sources of zinc include wheat germ, beans, nuts, seeds, mushrooms and fortified breakfast cereals, but phytate (found in plant fibres, especially in seeds and nuts) can inhibit zinc absorption.
Vegan zinc food sources:
The omega-3 fats ALA, EPA and DHA have to come from our food because we can't make them ourselves.
EPA and DHA, which are are needed for heart, lung and blood vessel health, are found in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines (ideally two portions per week) so if you're vegan you rely on these being converted from the ALA you get from certain nuts and seeds.
Foods rich in the omega-6 essential fat LA (linoleic acid) include walnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds and some vegetable oils including sunflower and corn.
Vegan sources of Omega-3 fats:
Iodine is needed for healthy thyroid function, which impacts many processes in the body including metabolism and temperature control - as well as being essential for healthy pregnancy.
The 140 micrograms of it that we need each day is usually derived from dairy products and seafood, but if you're a vegan, or don't eat much of these food groups, you may be at risk of being deficient.
A 2021 study published in Cambridge University Press found that both vegans and vegetarians are at risk of inadequate iodine nutrition.
Vegan iodine food sources:
A well-balanced vegan diet is low in saturated fat and rich in dietary fibre and plant proteins - all of which combine to benefit health in a variety of ways, including weight loss, reduced risk of some cancers, managing blood sugar levels and reducing levels of bad cholesterol.
However, it's also possible to have an unhealthy vegan diet. Some ultra-processed foods labelled as vegan, such as meat substitutes, aren't always as healthy as their image may suggest.
Some have unexpectedly high levels of sugar, salt and fat - for example, Which? compared a vegan Beyond Burger to a standard beef burger and found more calories, fat and salt per 100g in the non-meat version. They can be pricier too.
So, don't assume any food labelled vegan is good for you. You'll still need to watch out for additives, and high sugar or salt levels.
Certain groups are more at risk of lacking key vitamins and minerals:
The National Diet and Nutrition Survey shows that one in four UK women and almost half (49%) of girls and young women aged 11-18 have a low intake of iron, which can increase the risk of iron deficiency anaemia.
The needs of women aged 19-50 are greater than those of men and older women because of menstruation, which can use up your iron reserves, especially if your periods are heavy or your diet is low in iron.
Around one in ten adult women also have inadequate intakes of calcium, which may leave them at higher risk of osteoporosis, and there is evidence that teenage girls and young women don't get enough iodine.
As we get older it becomes harder to absorb vitamin B12 so experts recommend boosting levels by eating fortified breakfast cereals, yeast extract and meat.
The NHS says that both vitamin B12 deficiency and folate deficiency are more common in older people, affecting around 1 in 10 over 75 and 1 in 20 people aged 65 to 74 so if you're concerned see your GP.
How strictly vegetarian you are will impact which nutrients might be lacking (e.g if you still eat fish or eggs). However, with the emphasis on plant foods, vegetarians should be thinking about how they meet their vitamin B12 needs, for example from fortified foods or from a supplement.
Some gastric conditions can make it hard for your body to absorb nutrients from food.
For example, people with coeliac disease, where the digestive system works less effectively than it should, need to make sure they have enough iron, vitamin B12 and calcium. And some reflux suppressing medications can limit B12 uptake.
It's best to get your nutrients from your diet where possible, but supplements may be helpful for some groups or where it's harder to get from diet alone. See our guide to vitamin and mineral supplements you do and don't need for more.
