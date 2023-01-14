You need more fibre, but are supplements the solution?

Dietary fibre is important for our health, helping with digestion and lowering your risk of several diseases, but most people don't eat enough.

Fibre aids digestion, prevents constipation, helps control glucose levels and feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut.

Diets high in fibre are also linked with a lower risk of several conditions including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes as well as bowel cancer.

While gut bacteria and their impact on health is still being researched, there is strong evidence that gut health impacts your immune and mental health too.

All good reasons to ensure you're getting enough in your diet. So we've rounded up the everyday fibre-rich foods to eat more of, and explain why high-fibre snacks may not be all they're cracked up to be.

What is fibre and are there different types?

Fibre is a carbohydrate found in plant foods, such as fruit, vegetables, cereals, beans and lentils. There are two different types: soluble and insoluble fibre, and they do different jobs.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel which can help make you feel full. It also has other benefits, including slowing down digestion and the absorption of glucose from the foods you eat 9which prevents rapid spikes in your blood sugar levels), binding with fatty acids and lowering 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels, and lubricating the bowel and making your poo softer and easier to pass.

Some soluble fibres are also prebiotics - they feed the good bacteria in your gut and promote their growth.

Insoluble fibre is found in the skin of fruit and vegetables, and in wholegrains, nuts and seeds. It adds bulk to your stools and helps to keep you regular, preventing constipation.

How much fibre do you need?

The UK government advises adults to eat 30g of fibre a day but research shows most people get around 18g.

Recommended intakes for children are lower: two to five years olds need 15g, five to 11 year olds 20g and 12 to 16 year olds 25g, but most children aren't getting enough either.

This is down to a high consumption of processed foods in the UK, which tend to be lower in fibre.

One simple way to increase your fibre intake is to switch to brown and wholemeal carbohydrates in place of white. For example:

Two slices of white, medium sliced bread (2g fibre) vs wholemeal (5.4g)

vs wholemeal 75g dried white spaghetti (3.7g fibre) vs whole-wheat (6.5g)

vs whole-wheat 60g dried white basmati rice (0.6g fibre) vs brown (2g).

Make sure you increase your fibre intake gradually and in small steps though, as a sudden dramatic increase can cause bloating or diarrhoea.

It's also important to increase your fluid intake otherwise you could suffer from constipation.

Which foods are highest in fibre?

The good news is increasing your intake of fibre isn't too hard and it shouldn't be expensive.

The foods highest in fibre are wholegrain cereals, lentils, beans, peas, and seeds. Everyday examples include baked beans, baked potatoes and pears.

Dietitian Sophie Medlin told us her top tip is to 'focus on snacks, as this can take the pressure off meals - have an apple with some peanut butter or vegetable sticks with houmous'.

Dr Linia Patel, from the British Dietetic Association, recommends adding beans or lentils to dishes such as curry or bolognese as they're cheap, nutritious and a good source of protein as well as fibre.

Fibre supplements and snacks: do you need them?

Plenty of products promote their fibre credentials, but experts we spoke to said a food-first approach is preferable.

Fibre supplements often only contain one or two types of fibre and this can limit the diversity of your gut bacteria. Plant foods on the other hand typically contain several types of fibre as well as beneficial vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Sophie Medlin warns that 'fibre supplements, especially prebiotics, can exacerbate symptoms such as bloating and diarrhoea when taken in isolation'.

If you're having issues and increasing your fibre intake via food hasn't worked, it's worth speaking to your GP before reaching for the supplements.

High fibre snacks: the facts

There are rules around fibre claims on foods:

Foods labelled as 'high fibre' - must contain at least 6g of fibre per 100g.

- must contain at least 6g of fibre per 100g. Food labelled as a 'source of fibre' - must contain at least 3g per 100g.

But shop-bought snacks typically also contain added sugar and fat, and you often can get the same fibre fix with a handful of nuts and a piece of fruit. Here are some examples:

Fibre One Chocolate mint brownie, £2.50 for five

Although this bar is high in fibre, sugar is the third highest ingredient and it's high in saturated fat.

Swap for: an apple and a small handful of almonds

KIND Caramel almond and sea salt bar, £2.50 for three

The main ingredient in this bar is almonds which explains the high fat and saturated fat content. However palm oil and five different forms of sugar also feature in the ingredients list.

Swap for: two oatcakes with peanut butter and a banana

Bounce Nut Butter Filled Maple Pecan Cashew Protein ball, £1.69

This ball contains cashews, pecans, rice starch, chicory fibre, rice bran and rice flour, however it's a pricey way to get your fibre fix.

Swap for: a handful of cashew nuts and dried apricots

Of course, if you despise nuts and fruit, these snacks are potentially a more palatable way to increase your fibre intake, but you need to be aware of the extras and avoid over-indulging.

5 simple ways to get more fibre in your diet

Switch to high fibre cereals and wholegrains - such as oats, wheat biscuits and bran flakes and swap 'white' carbs for wholemeal and wholegrains. Add beans, pulses and peas - to stews, curries, soups, salads and rice. When using mince replace half with lentils. Make friends with frozen veg - keep it in your freezer and use it to bulk out meals. It's cheap, easy to use and reduces food waste. Chuck on mixed nuts and seeds - such as chia, flax and pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle them over cereal, porridge, toast and in salads. Don't peel carrots and potatoes - wash the skins and keep them on for a fibre boost.

