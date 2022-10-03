October's premium bond winners – are you more likely to become a millionaire this month?

Two lucky premium bond holders have become millionaires after winning the two jackpot prizes in the National Savings & Investments (NS&I) September draw.

The £1m winners are from Outer London and Suffolk. Meanwhile, 18 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

This comes as NS&I has added nearly 110,000 more prizes to this month's draw, improving your odds of winning. But, with savings rates on the up, you might be better off switching to a product that guarantees a regular return.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers, and weighs up the pros and cons of these savings products.

October 2022 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (333XB827779) was bought by a lucky winner living in Outer London as part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was bought in June 2018.

The second winner from Suffolkbought their bond (226HV323415) in July 2014, and also has a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in October?

There were 4,972,506 premium bond prizes paid out in the October draw. Of these 4,954,344 were worth £100 or less.

In total, these prizes were worth £218,790,200.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 18 £50,000 36 £25,000 71 £10,000 178 £5,000 357 £1,000 4,375 Show full table

Bigger prize fund – but what are my chances of winning?

This month’s draw got an impressive boost after NS&I increased the prize fund rate from 1.4% to 2.2%. That’s an extra £76m worth of prizes up for grabs in October.

The prize fund rate refers to the average amount earned by all premium bonds over the course of a year, taking in the lucky few who win £1m, and the thousands of others who don't win anything at all.

The new odds of each £1 premium bond number winning a prize is 24,000 to 1. Previously, your chances were 24,500 to 1.

It’s the second increase to the premium bond prize rate in less than six months, having risen from 1% to 1.4% in June – the same month the popular savings product celebrated its 65th anniversary.

The changes have seen the number of £5,000, £10,000, £25,000, £50,000 and £100,000 prizes almost double. There are also 19 times as many £50 and £100 prizes being paid out from this month.

The winners are chosen by Ernie, the NS&I's Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment. Ernie is essentially a computer that generates random numbers, which are then matched against eligible bond numbers to determine the winners, ensuring every number has an equal chance of being chosen.

NS&I chief executive Ian Ackerley said: 'These changes have helped us ensure that premium bonds remain attractive, while also ensuring that we continue to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.'

Are Premium Bonds worth it?

Anyone aged 16 or over can buy premium bonds. The minimum investment is £25, and you can keep buying them until you reach the maximum holding of £50,000. You can manage your bonds online and by phone, and cash them in at any time without a penalty. Many savers keep them long-term: a typical bond is held for 15 to 18 years before being cashed in.

But if you're looking for guaranteed returns or want a regular income, premium bonds are not the way to go. Even with average luck, someone investing £1,000 will likely win nothing over the course of a year.

NS&I has other products to consider. Its Direct Saver (1.2% AER), Direct Isa (0.9% AER) and Income Bonds (1.21% AER) are all instant-access accounts, while people who don’t mind locking their money away for a while in exchange for a higher interest rate can invest in three-year fixed-term Green Savings Bonds, which pay 3% AER.

The biggest attraction of NS&I is the security it offers savers. Because money invested is 100% backed by the Treasury, NS&I is able to fully protect you up to the maximum deposit limit on the account – for its Direct Saver product, that’s up to £2m.

If you were to open a savings account with a bank or building society, on the other hand, you’d need to check you're protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which only covers up to £85,000 per person, per institution.

NS&I also offers a Junior cash Isa, with a rate of 2.2% AER.

However, as you can see from the table below, none can match the top interest rates currently on offer elsewhere in the market:

Savings product Provider Rate Instant-access savings account Al Rayan Bank

2.35% EPR* Instant-access cash Isa Paragon Bank 1.9% AER Junior cash Isa Coventry Building Society 2.85% AER Three-year fixed-term bond United Trust Bank

4.4% AER

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 3 October 2022; rates are subject to change. *The accounts from Al Rayan Bank are Sharia-compliant, and so pay an expected profit rate (EPR) as opposed to an annual equivalent rate (AER).

Can any savings account beat inflation?

In short, no. While inflation fell to 9.9% in August 2022, down from 10.1% the month before, it’s still at a 40-year high.

If your cash isn't growing in interest at the same rate of inflation or more, it will effectively lose value because you'll be able to buy less with it. Nevertheless, you should always ensure your money is making the best return possible – even when savings rates are low.

The good news is that although none of the top-rate savings accounts can currently keep up with inflation, savings and cash Isa rates have been gradually rising. According to Moneyfacts, savings accounts' average rates reached their highest level in nearly a decade last month.