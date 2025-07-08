Outdoor fire claims rise: is your home protected?

The recent heatwave has encouraged many of us to spend more time in our gardens, but warmer weather also brings a higher risk of accidental fires.

Outdoor fire claims are already on the rise this year, now making up 38% of home fire claims in 2025 – up six percentage points from 2024, according to Tesco Insurance.

While home insurance can cover damage to your property and belongings, taking simple precautions can help to keep everyone safe. Here, Which? explains what the latest data shows and shares practical tips to reduce fire risks this summer.

What kinds of fire claims are homeowners making?

The latest data from Tesco Insurance reveals shifts in fire-related home insurance claims for 2025.

Kitchens remain a common place for accidental fires: according to the data, kitchen fires make up 25% of fire claims this year.

Outdoor fires account for 38%, highlighting the need for extra care in gardens, patios, sheds and other outdoor areas.

The remaining 37% of claims relate to various other fire incidents inside the home.

Does your home insurance cover fire damage?

Most home insurance policies cover fire damage to both your house and belongings.

Buildings insurance protects the structure itself, such as the walls, roof, windows and fitted kitchens. Contents insurance covers your personal belongings inside the home, including furniture, clothes and electronics.

Keep in mind that accidental damage cover, which protects against things such as accidentally knocking over a hot pan or damaging your property, is often an extra you need to add.

Also, garden items such as outdoor furniture or tools might have cover limits or exclusions. You might need to declare expensive garden equipment separately for it to be covered.

If you need to make a fire-related claim, take photos of the damage, contact your insurer quickly and keep receipts for any emergency repairs. Most insurers will also cover the cost of temporary accommodation if your home is unsafe to live in.

Check your policy regularly to make sure you have enough cover for your home and belongings, including any accidental damage protection you may need.

5 ways to protect your property from fire hazards

With fire-related claims on the rise, especially outdoors, taking a few simple steps can help to reduce the risk of accidents:

Check your smoke alarms regularly Smoke alarms are a vital early warning system. Fit them on every floor on your home, test them monthly and change the batteries at least once a year. Choose alarms with a British Standard label or European safety mark. Be careful with open flames Candles and oil burners can create a relaxing atmosphere, but they pose a fire risk if left unattended. Never leave them burning when you leave the room or go to sleep. If you smoke, always use a sturdy ashtray and make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished before disposal. Use barbecues safely outdoors Always set up your barbecue on a flat, non-flammable surface away from sheds, fences or trees. Never use barbecues indoors or on balconies, and keep children and pets at a safe distance. Don’t leave a lit barbecue unattended, and keep water or sand nearby in case of emergencies. Only use approved firelighters or starter fuel, never petrol or paraffin. Once you’re done, ensure the barbecue is completely cool before moving or disposing of it. Store flammable items safely Keep barbecue fuels, lighter fluids and other flammable liquids in a secure place away from heat sources and out of reach of children. Clear your garden of dry debris Dry leaves, twigs and dead plants can quickly fuel a fire. Regularly clear your garden and keep grass cut short during dry spells to reduce fire risk.

Find out more: home insurance - add-ons, fees and charges explained