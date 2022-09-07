Older Amazon Kindles lose access to new ebooks, but you can get round it

Amazon has confirmed that owners of certain older Kindle ebook readers will no longer be able to directly browse for, buy or borrow books.

Amazon's Kindle is one of the biggest names when it comes to ebook readers in the UK and this is the first time that Amazon has completely cut off store access on a chain of Kindle ebook readers. The change was brought in on 17 August 2022 and affects some Kindles that are over ten years old.

Keep reading to find out which Kindles are affected, when your money-off voucher for a new Kindle runs out, and what you can do to make sure you can still read ebooks on your old Kindle.

Is your Amazon Kindle impacted by the change?

All Kindle users should have received an email confirmation of the change in May 2022. If you missed this email, take a look at the models listed below.

Amazon confirmed that the impacted models are:

Kindle (2nd Generation) International

Kindle DX International

Kindle Keyboard

Kindle (4th Generation)

Kindle (5th Generation)

If you're unsure which Kindle you have, you can visit Identify Your Kindle E-reader for more information.

What does this mean for me and my Kindle?

If you own one of the models mentioned above, you will have already lost access to the store on 17 August 2022.

While Amazon has not commented on why this decision was made, it assured us that affected customers will still be able to use their Kindle ebook readers to access and read ebooks in their existing library and browse, buy and borrow books on other supported devices or through amazon.co.uk/ebooks .

This means you can still download and pay for new books from the website by using a PC or other compatible device, then send them to your old Kindle.

Amazon also confirmed that eligible UK customers will have received an email directly from Amazon with a promotional offer to save 30% off a new Kindle and £25 in Kindle eBook credits. This offer is for eligible impacted customers only and runs until 14 September 2022 at 9.00 a.m (GMT).

Looking for a new Kindle?

If not being able to directly access the store from your Kindle means you definitely want a new model, there are currently six different Amazon Kindle models available in the UK. They all range in price and features, such as screen size, storage and resolution.

Models on the top end of the price scale also include advance features, such as being waterproof and a screen light that adapts its brightness and colour to your environment. And, in the case of Kindle Oasis, auto-rotating page orientation.

All currently available models are:

Kindle 2019 (10th generation) - £69

Kindle Kids - £99.99

Kinde Paperwhite - from £129.99

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - from £179.99

Kindle Paperwhite Kids - from £139.99

Kindle Oasis - from £229.99

Kindle 2019 (10th generation)

At £69, the flagship Kindle is the cheapest Amazon ebook reader available on the market. It's more expensive than the previous-generation 2016 model, but now features audiobook support and has a screen light built in. This puts it on nearly an equal footing with the Kindle Paperwhite.

Kobo ebook readers

If you want to explore all options when it comes to choosing a new ebook reader, Kobo models may already be on your radar.

With features such as a physical page-turn buttons, waterproof aspect and OverDrive - which allows you to borrow ebooks from public libraries and read them on your Kobo ebook reader - it's a worthy competitor to Amazon's Kindle.

