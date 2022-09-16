Osprey increases rapid charging costs to £1 per kWh

Electric car charging company Osprey has announced it is increasing costs for rapid charging at its roadside network from 66p to £1 per kWh.

The 52% price rise comes into effect immediately for customers paying with a bank card or through Apple/Google Pay, but customers with an Osprey app account will be billed at the new rate from 1 October.

The move places Osprey as the most expensive roadside rapid charging network in the UK, comfortably eclipsing Ionity, which currently charges 69p per kWh.

Ionity also offers charging speeds of up to 350kW compared to Osprey’s maximum of 175kW. Bear in mind, however, that very few cars can currently charge at speeds over 150kW - make you sure you don't overpay for rapid charging.

How does the price increase affect running costs?

Even before this price rise, rapid charging has never been a particularly cost-effective way to charge an electric car - it's almost always cheapest to charge your electric car at home.

However, for many people, including those without a private driveway, home charging isn't an option. And although other public charging operators are yet to follow Osprey's lead, the price hike further highlights the cost difference between public and at-home charging.



Even if you own a Hyundai Ioniq EV (one of the most energy efficient electric cars we've tested), charging it exclusively on the Osprey network would add a staggering £1,406 to your annual running costs compared to charging at home (taking the new October 2022 energy price cap taken into account).

Furthermore, based on our independent fuel economy data, a driver of a comparable diesel vehicle would currently save around £930 annually, compared to an Osprey customer.

For detailed information on running costs, read our guide on how much it costs to charge an electric car .

What has Osprey said about its price increase?

In a statement, Osprey’s CEO, Ian Johnston, described the circumstances around the price hike as ‘extraordinary’.

“All standard energy pricing is at unprecedented levels, and in addition VAT of 20% is paid to the government on public charging. We have no choice but to increase our price during this difficult time,” he said.

