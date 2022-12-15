Parcels in ponds and bins being used as safe places: the biggest Christmas delivery disasters revealed

Parcels thrown over the fence, left in the garden in torrential rain or found in a neighbour's pond - these were just some of the real-life delivery disasters experienced by shoppers last Christmas.

A Which? survey* found that two in five online shoppers had at least one issue with a delivery, with packages arriving late, being left outside or never turning up at all.

We also found that some companies fared much better than others when it came to customer satisfaction, meaning the likelihood of a hassle-free delivery could depend on which carrier your retailer uses.

Here, we take a look at some of the most common issues reported by readers and reveal which delivery company topped the table for customer satisfaction.

The most common delivery issues

We surveyed people who had a delivery or expected to receive one between November 2021 and January 2022, and 40% of respondents reported at least one problem.

Most commonly, respondents said parcels arrived late (14%), were left outside without their permission (11%) or weren't delivered at all (8%).

Some of the more bizarre delivery issues were as follows:

A pair of slippers ending up in a neighbour’s pond after being thrown over their fence.

A delivery being left in a recycling bin without notification, and the bin then being emptied.

A package being delivered to the ‘outhouse’, when the homeowner didn’t have one.

A parcel being delivered to the wrong neighbour, with whom the recipient was engaged in a feud.

Find out more: my delivery hasn't arrived - what can I do?

A not so safe place

Even nominating a safe place won’t necessarily stop you having delivery problems.

One in four respondents who nominated a safe place for a delivery had something go wrong, with some telling us their instructions were ignored altogether. One shopper who named their enclosed front porch as their safe place instead found the parcel in the middle of the garden in torrential rain.

If you leave specific delivery instructions for your parcel to be left with a nominated neighbour or a specified safe place and the parcel is delivered there, the retailer isn’t responsible if something then goes wrong – so think carefully before selecting this option at the checkout.

Best and worst delivery companies

If you’ve ever let out a sigh after receiving a notification that a courier will be delivering your parcel, you’re not alone.

Shoppers don’t get to choose which company a retailer uses, but a quarter of respondents to a separate Which? survey** on customer satisfaction said they’d avoided using a retailer because of its choice of courier.

When it comes to the best and worst couriers, Amazon Logistics (89%) and Royal Mail (86%) had the highest proportion of satisfied customers, while DHL had the lowest percentage, at 64%.

Here’s our full results table, ordered by the highest percentage of satisfied customers.

Brand Overall percentage of satisifed customers Amazon 89% Royal Mail 86% DPD 79% Evri (formerly Hermes) 76% FedEx 74% Yodel 72% UPS 70% Show full table

In response, Peter Fuller, chief executive of DHL Parcel UK, said the company was committed to providing excellent service and was always looking for ways to make improvements.

He said: ‘As part of this, we regularly speak to customers to find out how we can do better, including running monthly, fully independent, surveys. In the six month period to September 2022, our customer satisfaction score, tracking a wide range of metrics, was 88%.’

Your rights when things go wrong

If your order arrives late or damaged, or doesn’t turn up at all, the first thing to do is complain to the retailer you bought it from. Even if you think the courier is at fault, it’s usually the retailer’s job to put things right.

If a parcel looks damaged or as though it’s been tampered with, take photos of the box from every angle before opening it.

If you paid extra for speedy delivery and the package doesn’t arrive on time, ask whoever you paid for the service (the retailer or the courier) to refund this cost. If your parcel is stolen, you should report this to the police.

Find out more: your rights if a parcel is late or missing

How will the Royal Mail strikes affect me?

The Royal Mail is set to strike today (15 December), as well as the 23 and 24 December, potentially causing headaches for people awaiting deliveries of Christmas cards and presents.

During strike action, Royal Mail says it will not deliver first and second class letters, but will deliver as many parcels and Special Delivery letters as possible.

If you want items to arrive by Christmas Day, the deadline to guarantee items arrive in time for Christmas for second class post has already passed. First class items should be sent by tomorrow (16 December). Special Deliveries should be sent by 21 December.

You may not be able to claim any compensation for items that are late as a result of the strikes. This is because the majority of Royal Mail services don't guarantee that the item will be delivered on a specific day.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: ‘Customers’ terms and rights regarding loss and damage of mail remain unaffected.’

How to stay safe from scams

This year, we’ve been inundated with reports of delivery text scams.

These texts often come from an unrecognised number, claiming to be from a delivery company such as Royal Mail or Evri. They will ask you to click on a link to pay shipping fees, stating your parcel will otherwise be returned to the sender.

The linked website may appear genuine, but it's actually a copycat site. You’ll be told to enter personal information, including payment details. The site may also install malware on your device.

Delivery firms will usually only text you to share tracking information, and won’t ask for upfront payments.

If you receive a suspicious-looking text, don’t click on any links. Check the brand’s website for details of its delivery processes, and if you need to, contact it using an official customer service number.

Don’t reply to a scam text as this will alert the scammer that the number is being used. Instead, forward the message to 7726 – a free reporting service, and block the number.

Find out more: sign up for the Which? scam alerts service

*We surveyed 1,589 people in the UK in January 2022 about deliveries due between November 2021 and January 2022. Research conducted by Opinium.

**In September 2022, we asked 3,144 people in the UK about deliveries for something they had ordered online from a UK retailer in the previous six months. Research conducted by Opinium.