Smartphone prices set to rise: here's how to beat the hikes

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, and unfortunately, your next smartphone is unlikely to buck the trend. Industry experts are forecasting that the cost of essential memory chips (RAM) has nearly tripled over the past year, and these soaring costs could push UK phone prices up by as much as 8% in 2026.

Samsung's newly announced S26 range confirmed our fears – its new phones will cost up to £100 more for what are again largely iterative upgrades. And there could be another sting in the tail as manufacturers look for ways to keep costs down.

But there is an alternative. While prices are rising, smartphones have quietly entered a new era of longevity. Today, the best brands promise to keep your phone running smoothly through software updates for up to seven years.

Pick a winner like Samsung or Google and you could save hundreds on a device that will last you years. But as we show below, not all brands are made equal. If you are thinking about upgrading soon, the smartest thing you can do isn’t focus on megapixels or AI, it’s checking how long the manufacturer will actually stand by the device.

For the top picks from our mobile phone reviews, take a look at our guide to the best smartphones to buy in 2026.

Which brands offer the best and worst support periods?

A crucial consideration when buying a phone today is how long you can expect it to be supported with important updates.

When we talk about 'support,' we mean two things: OS updates (which give you new features) and security updates (which keep your banking apps and data safe). Think of it like a software warranty. Here is how the big players currently stack up in 2026:

Brand Typical minimum support period from launch (years) Google 7 Apple 6-7 Fairphone 5-8 Samsung 5-7 OnePlus & Oppo* 4-6 Xiaomi 3-6 Motorola 2-7

*OnePlus and Oppo have been owned by the same company (BBK Electronics) since 2013. Further, OnePlus has been a subsidiary of Oppo since 2021, so we've paired them together.

Just a cursory glance at these figures shows just how much more bang for your buck you can get if you pick the right handset.

Google leads the pack with a consistent seven years of support across its entire range – including the recently launched Pixel 10a – turning the phone from a disposable gadget into a long-term investment. A new Pixel will still be receiving the latest safety features when today's primary schoolers are starting secondary school.

leads the pack with a consistent seven years of support across its entire range – including the recently launched Pixel 10a – turning the phone from a disposable gadget into a long-term investment. A new Pixel will still be receiving the latest safety features when today's primary schoolers are starting secondary school. Apple remains the gold standard for consistency. While it officially states a five-year window, it has historically supported handsets for much longer; the 2019 iPhone 11 is only just receiving its final major update now in 2026.

remains the gold standard for consistency. While it officially states a five-year window, it has historically supported handsets for much longer; the 2019 iPhone 11 is only just receiving its final major update now in 2026. Samsung occupies somewhat of a middle ground. While the expensive S-series flagships match Google's seven-year promise, the more affordable A-series models get only five years. This is still a big improvement on some other brands though, and given the low price it's not to be sniffed at.

On the flip side, Motorola and Xiaomi remain the industry’s biggest gambles. While Motorola has finally introduced a seven-year promise for its premium ‘Signature’ line, many of its budget ‘G-series’ handsets (like the Moto G17) are still launched with very little long-term commitment. If you buy a cheaper model from these brands, you risk the software ‘ageing’ twice as fast as the competition, potentially leaving your banking data vulnerable in just a couple of years.

Find out how long your phone is supported with our mobile phone support calculator.

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Why picking an older phone is the smart move

If you need a phone soon, you may be in a Goldilocks zone – that just-right window where you can still find high-spec 2025 models with long support before the next wave of price hikes fully hits the shelves. And there's more than one reason why investing in an older phone could be the best play.

The rising cost of RAM means a component that used to account for roughly 15% of a phone's build cost now accounts for nearly 40%. And because of this, industry experts warn that some brands may introduce ‘ghost downgrades’. These are chips that didn't quite make the top performance grade and are used in more affordable devices to help manage manufacturing costs and reduce waste. Here's what 2026 could have in store for some popular phones:

Google Pixel 10a: This newly launched model is a perfect example of the current market. While we haven’t finished our full testing yet, it appears nearly identical to the model it replaces. By reusing the Tensor G4 chip from last year's flagships, Google can keep the price at its usual £499 despite rising component costs.

This newly launched model is a perfect example of the current market. While we haven’t finished our full testing yet, it appears nearly identical to the model it replaces. By reusing the Tensor G4 chip from last year's flagships, Google can keep the price at its usual £499 despite rising component costs. iPhone 17e: Expected early March, rumours suggest this will use a ‘binned’ A19 chip. This is a version of Apple's flagship processor that didn't quite reach top performance levels, so it's sold as a slightly slower model to keep the handset's price down. It will also likely stick with a 60Hz screen, which won't feel nearly as smooth when scrolling as the 120Hz displays found elsewhere.

Expected early March, rumours suggest this will use a ‘binned’ A19 chip. This is a version of Apple's flagship processor that didn't quite reach top performance levels, so it's sold as a slightly slower model to keep the handset's price down. It will also likely stick with a 60Hz screen, which won't feel nearly as smooth when scrolling as the 120Hz displays found elsewhere. Nothing Phone 4a: Rumoured to use UFS 3.1 storage. This is an older, slower standard, so apps might take a second or two longer compared to cutting-edge storage.

Rumoured to use UFS 3.1 storage. This is an older, slower standard, so apps might take a second or two longer compared to cutting-edge storage. Budget 2026 models: Motorola and Nokia models are even seeing a return to just 6GB of RAM. As new features, AI or otherwise, require more and more memory to run, experts worry that these phones could start to feel sluggish or struggle with basic tasks within just a couple of years.

We'll see if performance has been impacted on this year's models when they make it through our lab tests. But it would certainly seem as though buying a high-support model that is currently on the market – ideally a flagship from last year that is now discounted – is the best way to get peak specs before these compromises become the industry standard. If you're in the market for a new phone, ignore the flashy camera megapixel claims and instead ask one simple question: ‘How many years of security updates does this come with?’. The answer will tell you more about how much that phone is really worth.

The smartest buy in 2026 isn't the cheapest phone on the shelf; it’s the one with the longest lifespan – especially when you weigh up the 'cost per year' of safe ownership rather than the sticker price. For example, a £850 flagship with seven years of support effectively costs you £121 per year of safe use. Contrast that with a £280 budget model that only offers two years of security: that 'bargain' actually costs you more at £140 per year. You're essentially paying more every year for a worse experience. By choosing a high-support model today, you’re 'locking in' premium quality and spending less over the long run. Adam Speight Senior Researcher/Writer, Phones

Three phones to consider

If you are ready to make a five-to-seven-year commitment, you want a handset that won’t feel like a relic by year three.

Google Pixel 9

Average price in the past six months: £789

Cheapest price in the past six months: £399*





We like: Incredible camera quality; industry-leading support.

We don’t like: Battery life could be better.

Expected support remaining: 5 years 5 months (August 2031)

The Pixel 9 is currently available for £399, providing an affordable way to secure seven years of security updates. Beyond its longevity, it features a durable, waterproof build and a brilliant OLED display that remains easy to read in direct sunlight. Its standout camera system includes a 50Mp main sensor and clever AI tools like 'Magic Editor' for simple photo editing.

See all the test results in the Google Pixel 9 review.

Apple iPhone 17

Average price in the past six months: £802

Cheapest price in the past six months: £779*

We like: The super-smooth screen; versatile cameras

We don’t like: Battery life has taken a step back.

Expected support remaining: 6 years 6 months (September 2032)

The iPhone 17 brings 120Hz ProMotion screens to the standard range, so scrolling feels very smooth. The new A19 chip is super fast, but battery life is a bit shorter than before, lasting 23.5 hours in our typical use tests. Try to find it for around £770, since it hasn’t had big discounts yet.

Take a look at all our findings in the Apple iPhone 17 review.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Average price in the past six months: £942

Cheapest price in the past six months: £649*





We like: Outstanding battery; huge, vibrant screen.

We don’t like: It’s a significant investment.

Expected support remaining: 5 years 11 months (February 2032)

The S25+ is a true endurance champion, lasting over 41 hours in our lab tests on a single charge (your mileage will vary depending on how you use your phone). You can currently find it for around £650, which is a substantial saving on its original £999 launch price. With a massive 6.7-inch luxurious screen and a seven-year support promise, it is an excellent investment.

Read our full verdict in the Samsung Galaxy S25+ review.

Read our guide on Apple iPhones vs Samsung Galaxy for the pros and cons of each brand.