Based on visits to our website reviews so far this year, the following Ikea mattresses are the most popular and currently in stock. Could one of these be the perfect Ikea double mattress for you?

If you're strapped for cash and need a new mattress, it's probably not worth waiting for an Ikea sale. The company's mattresses are rarely reduced in price, and for good reason: most are very cheap to begin with.

Four out of the five most popular Ikea mattresses on the Which? website cost less than £280. In contrast, the most expensive Ikea mattress we currently have online is £659.

Read on to find out more about what you can expect from an Ikea mattress.

1. Ikea Vesteröy firm 904.506.30, £229

We like: Arrives rolled up, doesn't need to be flipped over

We don't like: Cover isn't removable for washing

Our most popular Ikea double mattress, this great value pocket sprung mattress could be a good choice if you're not a fan of a full memory foam mattresses.

The 15.5cm pocket sprung core is topped with two layers of foam and wrapped in a polyester-topped cover.

It's rated as cold to lie on, so it's perfect for anyone who gets hot at night or sweats a lot. It's marketed as a firm mattress and our independent tests ranked it as a 4.2 (on a scale where one is firmest and 10 is softest).

2. Ikea Vestmarka firm 104.513.08, £159

We like: Arrives roll-packed, not too heavy

We don't like: No removable cover, it's bouncy

This budget-friendly mattress sweeps into the number two spot, probably because it's one of the cheapest mattresses Ikea offers. For under £160, you get a basic 14cm Bonnell spring core, with 2cm of polyurethane foam to top it off.

It's marketed as firm and, when we tested it, we agreed, rating it a 3.6 (on a scale where one is firmest and 10 softest). It's quite bouncy, though, so best suited to heavy sleepers or those who sleep alone.

3. Ikea Valevåg firm 504.507.31, £279

We like: Not too warm to lie on, doesn't need to be flipped

We don't like: The mattress cover isn't removable

This mid-priced pocket sprung mattress from Ikea is the second most popular Ikea mattress review on our website.

A similar construction to the Ikea Vesteröy, this mattress is deep and has a 17.5cm pocket sprung core topped with two layers of PU foam wrapped in a non-removable polyester-topped cover.

Ikea says this mattress is firm and, in our own firmness tests, it ranked as 7.5 (on a scale where one is the firmest and 10 the softest), so you might find it a little softer than you'd expect.

4. Ikea Vågstranda firm 104.507.85, £419

We like: Arrives rolled up, doesn't need flipping over

We don't like: Cover isn't removable for washing, it's heavy

The Vågstranda is expensive for an Ikea mattress (it's currently one of Ikea's most expensive pocket sprung standard double mattress) but it's still cheaper than many other brands.

For your money, you'll get a mattress with two pocket sprung cores – one 14cm deep and one 9.5cm deep – as well as a layer of PU foam, topped with a thinner layer of high-resistance PU foam. Ikea says this foam is designed to be soft but recovers its shape quickly.

We tested the firm version and rated it 6.8 (on a scale where one is firmest and 10 softest), so it could be softer than you expect. Despite the layers of foam, it's still classed as cold to sleep on so is better suited to those who prefer a cooler feel when they get into bed, or those who get uncomfortably hot at night.

5. Ikea Åbygda firm foam 004.815.08, £250

We like: Arrives rolled up, lightweight, doesn't need to be flipped over, cold to lie on

We don't like: Not as easy to move around on as some

At number five in our list is this simple double foam mattress.

It's basic construction comprises just two layers of foam: a 12cm foam base and a 3cm memory foam layer on top that's designed to mould to the contours of your body. It weighs 16.5kg, which is pretty lightweight for a double mattress.

Although Ikea markets this as a firm mattress, our independent lab tests rank it as 5.3 on a scale from one (very firm) to 10 (very soft).

Ikea mattress sizes

Confused by Ikea mattress sizes? You're not alone.

If you bought a bed from Ikea some time ago, you may have a European double size. These have different dimensions to a UK standard double.

A standard UK double is 135cm x 190cm, whereas an Ikea/European double is 140cm x 200cm, so it's worth checking what size bed you have before you buy a new mattress.

All the Ikea mattresses we test are standard UK double mattress size (135cm x 190cm), but the thickness can vary. Our lab experts check the dimensions of all the mattresses we test, so we can spot any that are larger or smaller than this size.

The mattresses are sometimes listed separately on the Ikea site, so try searching by mattress name and then double check you've chosen the correct size for your bed. Or, on some mattress pages on the Ikea website, there's a 'choose size' box - so make sure the correct size is chosen here.

Our advice would be to check what size you are buying on the website before forking out any cash.

Ikea mattress sales

You might not see Ikea mattresses discounted that often, if at all. That's because these budget-friendly options are generally good value, even when bought at full price.

All Ikea mattresses come with a 90-day home trial to make sure you're completely happy with your mattress. If you're not happy, you can choose another mattress.

Ikea also offers a 10-year guarantee for most of its mattresses. Ikea advises replacing your mattress every 8-10 years, and this is advice we agree with.

All mattresses featured here were in stock at the time of writing.

* Most visited Ikea mattress reviews on which.co.uk between 1 January and 15 May 2023.