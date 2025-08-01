Premium bond winners in August – plus could you have an unclaimed prize?

Two premium bond holders have struck gold, each winning £1m in August's National Savings & Investments (NS&I) draw.

The £1m jackpot winners include one from Central Bedfordshire and one based overseas. Meanwhile, 75 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

Yet with more than £103m in unclaimed winnings spread across 2.5m prizes, many could be missing out on their own windfall.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers, and how to find out if you have a prize waiting for you.

August premium bond winners

The first winning bond (148YD123622) was bought by a lucky winner living in Central Bedfordshire, and is part of a total holding of £7,000. The winning bond was purchased in December 2008.

The second winner, based overseas, bought their bond (205XQ030808) back in May 2013. They have a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in August?

There were 6,005,404 premium bond prizes paid out in the August draw. Of these, 5,939,200 were worth £100 or less. In total, this month’s prizes were worth £396,356,500.

This month's draw saw the premium bond prize fund rate drop from 3.8% to 3.6%. While the lower rate means the total value of prizes has fallen by £21,344,675, the odds of winning remain the same at 22,000 to 1.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 75 £50,000 151

£25,000 301

£10,000 753

£5,000 1,506

£1,000 15,854

Show all rows

Source: NS&I

Could you have an unclaimed prize waiting for you?

A prize is recorded as unclaimed if it hasn’t been collected after 18 months.

So far this year, NS&I has reunited:

2 prizes worth £25,000

5 prizes worth £10,000

11 prizes worth £5,000

More than 92,000 lower-value prizes

Despite this, there are still 2,598,139 prizes worth £103,270,175 waiting to be claimed. Among these are higher-value unclaimed prizes:

11 prizes worth £100,000

19 prizes worth £50,000

38 prizes worth £25,000

75 prizes worth £10,000

How to check for unclaimed prizes

NS&I will write to you by letter or email every time you win a premium bonds prize. These alerts, however, can get lost if you move home or change your email address without updating your NS&I account.

There are a few ways to check if you think you might be missing a prize:

Call or seek help online: Anyone registered for online and telephone banking with NS&I can call or use its online chat service to request someone to look for unclaimed prizes.

Anyone registered for online and telephone banking with NS&I can call or use its online chat service to request someone to look for unclaimed prizes. Use the online prize checker tool: This is available via the NS&I website and mobile app. Use it to find out if you've been lucky the day after the draw and, at any time, check for any unclaimed prizes owed. You'll need to enter your holder's number, which will be quoted on previous correspondence you've received about your premium bonds.

This is available via the NS&I website and mobile app. Use it to find out if you've been lucky the day after the draw and, at any time, check for any unclaimed prizes owed. You'll need to enter your holder's number, which will be quoted on previous correspondence you've received about your premium bonds. Write to NS&I: You can post a letter asking NS&I if you are due a prize. You'll need to include your name, holder's number and current address, as well as any previous names or addresses your premium bonds might have been registered to. You should also include your signature. Send this letter to: NS&I, Sunderland, SR43 2SB.

The best way to avoid a prize going unclaimed is to opt to automatically receive your winnings via bank transfer or reinvestment.

How to check for other forgotten savings

Premium bonds aren't the only savings product which NS&I offers and which customers may have forgotten money stashed in.

Last year, almost £45m was paid back to savers whose NS&I accounts had matured. Some were from old products that haven't been on sale for years.

Index-Linked Savings Certificates, for example, were taken off the market back in 2011, but last year the government-backed provider reunited £11,401,804 with customers who used their online account tracing tool .

NS&I boost for one-year bonds

If August’s draw didn’t deliver a win, now could be a good time to review whether your premium bonds are still the best home for your savings.

Recent rate changes mean NS&I’s one-year Guaranteed Growth and Income Bonds may offer a more reliable return:

This table shows what's changed:

Account Previous interest rate (from April 2025) New rate (from 24 July 2025) 1-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds 4.05% gross/AER 4.18% gross/AER 1-year Guaranteed Income Bonds 3.98% gross/4.05% AER 4.11% gross/4.18% AER

Source: NS&I

Guaranteed Growth Bonds pay interest annually, and Guaranteed Income Bonds pay returns into savers' nominated current accounts every month. Both allow you to invest between £500 and £1m.

While both accounts offer above average returns, rates still fall short of the current top market-leading one-year deal of 4.3% AER.

