Premium bond winners in August – plus could you have an unclaimed prize?

Two premium bond holders have struck gold, each winning £1m in August's National Savings & Investments (NS&I) draw.
The £1m jackpot winners include one from Central Bedfordshire and one based overseas. Meanwhile, 75 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.
Yet with more than £103m in unclaimed winnings spread across 2.5m prizes, many could be missing out on their own windfall.
Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers, and how to find out if you have a prize waiting for you.
The first winning bond (148YD123622) was bought by a lucky winner living in Central Bedfordshire, and is part of a total holding of £7,000. The winning bond was purchased in December 2008.
The second winner, based overseas, bought their bond (205XQ030808) back in May 2013. They have a total holding of £50,000.
There were 6,005,404 premium bond prizes paid out in the August draw. Of these, 5,939,200 were worth £100 or less. In total, this month’s prizes were worth £396,356,500.
This month's draw saw the premium bond prize fund rate drop from 3.8% to 3.6%. While the lower rate means the total value of prizes has fallen by £21,344,675, the odds of winning remain the same at 22,000 to 1.
|Value of prize
|Number of prizes
|£1,000,000
|2
|£100,000
|75
|£50,000
|151
|£25,000
|301
|£10,000
|753
|£5,000
|1,506
|£1,000
|15,854
Source: NS&I
A prize is recorded as unclaimed if it hasn’t been collected after 18 months.
So far this year, NS&I has reunited:
Despite this, there are still 2,598,139 prizes worth £103,270,175 waiting to be claimed. Among these are higher-value unclaimed prizes:
NS&I will write to you by letter or email every time you win a premium bonds prize. These alerts, however, can get lost if you move home or change your email address without updating your NS&I account.
There are a few ways to check if you think you might be missing a prize:
The best way to avoid a prize going unclaimed is to opt to automatically receive your winnings via bank transfer or reinvestment.
Premium bonds aren't the only savings product which NS&I offers and which customers may have forgotten money stashed in.
Last year, almost £45m was paid back to savers whose NS&I accounts had matured. Some were from old products that haven't been on sale for years.
Index-Linked Savings Certificates, for example, were taken off the market back in 2011, but last year the government-backed provider reunited £11,401,804 with customers who used their online account tracing tool.
If August’s draw didn’t deliver a win, now could be a good time to review whether your premium bonds are still the best home for your savings.
Recent rate changes mean NS&I’s one-year Guaranteed Growth and Income Bonds may offer a more reliable return:
This table shows what's changed:
|Account
|Previous interest rate (from April 2025)
|New rate (from 24 July 2025)
|1-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds
|4.05% gross/AER
|4.18% gross/AER
|1-year Guaranteed Income Bonds
|3.98% gross/4.05% AER
|4.11% gross/4.18% AER
Source: NS&I
Guaranteed Growth Bonds pay interest annually, and Guaranteed Income Bonds pay returns into savers' nominated current accounts every month. Both allow you to invest between £500 and £1m.
While both accounts offer above average returns, rates still fall short of the current top market-leading one-year deal of 4.3% AER.
Like many providers, NS&I lists rates using the terms gross and AER. The former is best understood as the flat rate of interest that's actually paid, while the latter takes into account the effect of compounding – the snowball effect of income earned from interest growing together with your original investment.
Understanding the difference between gross and AER matters when it comes to Income Bonds.
Because returns are paid out into your nominated bank account every month, interest isn't compounded.
The lower gross rate that NS&I quotes for those products is therefore a more accurate reflection of the amount of savings income earned over the course of a year.
NS&I is unusual in formally separating its fixed-term bonds by how they pay out. With most providers, it’s the same account, and you make the decision of how interest will be paid when you apply. So when choosing, consider if you really need interest paid out, and whether it’s worth it.