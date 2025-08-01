5 ways to get more from your credit card this summer

From earning cashback to avoiding overseas fees, using the right credit card could save you money
Holly Lanyon

With the summer holidays in full swing, you might be packing your bags for a well-deserved break – or still hunting for a last-minute deal.

Whatever your plans, choosing the right credit card could help you save money on everything from flights and hotels to car hire and ice creams abroad.

Here, Which? rounds up five savvy ways to use credit cards to get more from your summer holiday spending.

1. Earn cashback on holiday bookings

Using a cashback credit card to book your holiday could give you a small return on big-ticket purchases such as flights and accommodation.

The Amex Everyday Cashback Credit Card is a Which? Best Buy and pays 5% cashback on all spending in the first three months, capped at £125. So if you spend £1,000 on your holiday, you could earn £50 in cashback. American Express is also a Which? Recommended Provider for credit cards.

Look out for limited-time offers, too. For example, eligible Amex cardholders can currently get 10% cashback on Wizz Air bookings, capped at £15. You’ll need to save the offer to your card and book before 4 August 2025.

...and when you're away

Earning cashback on your holiday spending once you’re abroad is possible – but it’s rare to find a credit card that offers both cashback and no foreign transaction fees. 

A few cards are exceptions. The Santander Edge credit card pays 1% cashback and doesn't charge fees for overseas purchases. However, it does have a £4 monthly fee.

Similarly, the Barclaycard Rewards Visa pays 0.25% cashback and doesn’t charge fees for overseas purchases or cashpoint withdrawals. It’s also a Which? Best Buy for spending abroad.

The NatWest Travel Reward Credit Card pays 1% cashback on eligible travel purchases – including hotels, flights and car hire – and doesn’t charge foreign usage fees either.

To avoid losing out, always pay off your balance in full each month to sidestep interest charges.

2. Collect air miles for flights and upgrades

Air miles credit cards let you collect points on everyday spending that can be used towards flights, hotels, car hire or upgrades. Popular schemes include Avios and Virgin Points.

You’ll typically earn the most if you're happy to pay an annual fee. Premium cards offer perks such as seat upgrades and companion vouchers.

But there are fee-free options, too. The American Express Rewards Credit Card, a Which? Best Buy, gives you one point per £1 spent. You can then convert your points into a range of airline loyalty schemes – including Avios and Virgin Points.

You can also boost your balance by converting supermarket loyalty points. Clubcard and Nectar points can be exchanged for air miles with selected airline partners.

3. Enjoy fee-free spending 

If you're heading overseas, using the right credit card can help you avoid unnecessary charges and poor exchange rates.

Most credit cards add a foreign transaction fee of around 3% on non-sterling purchases and cash withdrawals. But specialist travel cards don’t charge these fees, making them a much cheaper option for spending abroad.

The Barclaycard Rewards Visa, Bip Credit Card and Halifax Clarity Credit Card all offer fee-free overseas spending and cash withdrawals. Both the Barclaycard and Halifax cards are also Which? Best Buys for spending abroad. 

When using your card abroad, always choose to pay in the local currency rather than pounds to get the best exchange rate.

4. Benefit from extra protection

Hopefully nothing goes wrong with your holiday plans – but if it does, paying by credit card could give you added protection.

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, your credit card provider is jointly liable with the retailer if something goes wrong with a purchase costing more than £100 and up to £30,000. 

That means if your airline goes bust, for example, and you can’t fly, you may be able to claim back the cost from your card provider.

You could also claim for related losses, such as hotel bookings, if they were affected by the same issue and can be linked to the original payment.

5. Make the most of extra travel perks

Some premium credit cards come with added extras that can make your holiday feel more comfortable, such as airport lounge access, travel insurance or concierge services.

For example, the American Express Platinum Card includes complimentary worldwide travel insurance and access to a global network of airport lounges. However, it has a hefty annual fee of £650, so it’s unlikely to be worth getting for these perks alone.

Some cheaper or fee-free cards offer more limited benefits, such as travel accident cover. 

The British Airways American Express Credit Card, for instance, includes cover for serious accidents that happen while travelling on public transport – but it’s no substitute for full travel insurance.

Always check the details carefully to understand what’s included, and don’t assume credit card perks will cover you fully.

