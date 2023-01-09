Product recall: Ikea swivel chair poses risk of injury

Ikea is recalling its Odger Swivel Chair (anthracite colour) following reports of the product breaking at the star base of the leg, and therefore posing a safety risk to users who might fall and injure themselves.



Read on for the full details on which swivel chair is being recalled, and what to do if you've purchased it.

Which products are being recalled?

Ikea Odger Swivel Chair (anthracite colour)

Model - Ikea Odger Swivel Chair (anthracite colour) with date stamps before and including 2221 (yyww, located underneath the seat, moulded in the material of the chair).

Why is the Odger Swivel Chair being recalled?

Ikea says it has received reports of the chairs breaking at the star base of the leg, therefore posing the risk of a fall and injury to the user. As such, it has decided to recall the ones with the date stamps listed above.

According to Gov.uk , the product also does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

What should I do if I'm affected?

Customers who have bought the swivel chair are being asked to stop using it and to return it to any Ikea store for a full refund. Ikea has said that proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, you can visit Ikea.co.uk or phone Customer Services on 0203 645 0010.

What are my rights if there's a product recall?

If you've bought a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already thrown the product away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

