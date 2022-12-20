Food recall: Daim dessert sold in Ikea may contain piece of metal

A batch of Daim dessert cakes is being recalled due to the discovery of a piece of metal in one of the cakes.

The Almondy Almond cake with Daim is sold in the freezer food section of Ikea stores.

Keep reading for more details on which products are being recalled, including information you need to know if you own one of these desserts.

Which products are being recalled?

This product recall affects the Almondy Almond cake with Daim (400g).

Almondy Almond cake with Daim

Pack size – 400g

– 400g Batch code – L2140

– L2140 Best before – 18 November 2023

Why is the Almondy Almond cake with Daim being recalled?

Almondy states that a piece of metal has been found in a cake, and so all products within this batch are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

What should I do if I'm affected?

Customers who have purchased Almondy Almond cake with Daim (400g) should not eat the product and instead return it to an Ikea store for a full refund.

Alternatively, they can contact Almondy at www.almondy.com .

A proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

What does Almondy say?

Margareta Johannessen, Quality Director at Almondy, says:

'At Almondy the quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We take the incident very seriously and as a precautionary measure we are therefore recalling products purchased at IKEA stores, with the batch code stated above. We have identified what measures to take to prevent this from happening again.'

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

The Consumer Rights Act states that if you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund.

Even if the product has been in your cupboard or freezer for several months, the retail is still obligated to offer a full refund.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

More ongoing product recalls

