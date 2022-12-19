Food recall: Lidl smoked trout products may contain listeria

Following concerns over the potential presence of listeria, Lidl is recalling two smoked salmon products: Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout and Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings.

According to a recall notice issued by Lidl, the affected batch of products are marked with 'use by' dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023.

Read on for more details on this food recall, including advice on what to do next if you've purchased one of the affected products.

Which products are being recalled?

This product recall affects 100g packs of Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout, plus 120g packs of Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings.

Only products with the use-by dates listed below are part of the recall.

Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout

Pack size – 100g

– 100g Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023

Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings

Pack size – 120g

– 120g Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023

Why is Lidl recalling these products?

These smoked trout products are being recalled due to the potential presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The supermarket's recall warning notes that listeria can be particularly damaging for certain groups, including young and old people, those who are pregnant and those who are immunosuppressed.

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them.

Instead, return the food to the store you visited for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Alternatively, you can reach out to Lidl customer services at customer.services@lidl.co.uk, or call 0800 977 7766.

The Lidl website has more details on this recall.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause severe gastrointestinal conditions and flu-like symptoms.

It's usually caught from food containing listeria monocytogenes, which can appear in various food types but is often a problem in chilled and ready-to-eat foods. Affected foods can include meat, seafood and milk products or foods made with unpasteurized milk.

In most people, listeriosis has no symptoms. Otherwise, it causes mild symptoms for a few days, including a high temperature, aches and pains, chills and diarrhoea.

For more information on listeria, visit the NHS website .

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Assuming you've already consumed or thrown away the product, you can still get a refund if you're able to show proof of purchase such as a till receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

